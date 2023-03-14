BSB 2023

Official Test – Circuito de Navarra

Kyle Ryde topped British Superbike Testing this week at Circuito de Navarra ahead of Leon Haslam and Glenn Irwin.

Noticeably absent were FHO Racing BMW Team’s Josh Brookes and Peter Hickman, as well as McAms Yamaha’s Jason O’Halloran and Tim Neave, meaning neither Aussie took part in the Spanish test.

Other Aussie racers that were present outside the SBK class included Brayden Elliott (P24, +3.838, STK) and Ben Currie (P25, +4.752, BSS), with New Zealand’s Damon Rees (P28, +5.929, BSS) also on track.

Ryde had set the benchmark throughout the first two days and on the final morning on track, he upped the pace again to set a lap of 1m37.586s, the time 0.5215s adrift of the WSBK race lap record at the Spanish circuit. Ryde had been bidding for a sequence of flying laps, but a bird strike after his personal best lap prevented any further time attack on that run.

Kyle Ryde – P1

“Yesterday and today have been chilled out and it’s very nice to feel so comfortable on my R1. We polished the day off and tried my best for a great lap time and everything clicked and it just worked. I can’t thank all of my team enough; my new crew chief Shannon has done an amazing job. I can’t wait to get to the tests at Donington and Silverstone now. I think this type of circuit is one that when you are confident you can find a lot of time. There are a lot of front end corners and I have felt mega with my bike all though the test here. The plan was to do two laps and I did one, then on the second lap going into turn one doing 171mph, a pigeon went straight through my windscreen and hit me, we decided that was the end of today doing fast lap times. The bike is literally going to go straight into the truck, get cleaned and is going to come out at Donington. We are not going to touch a thing, I can’t wait!”

Haslam also improved his fastest time during the final morning despite a crash, but rising temperatures in the afternoon meant that the 2018 Champion didn’t return to the track on the last afternoon onboard the BSB specification BMW. Haslam is yet to confirm his plans for the 2023 season.

Glenn Irwin completed the top three after the first Official Test on his return to the PBM Ducati team; a crash on the final morning before lunch ended his day early, but just 0.214s separated him from new teammate Tommy Bridewell in fourth place.

Glenn Irwin – P3

“It was great to come to Spain for three enjoyable days to sample the new PBM Ducati V4R. I left this team just before that model came out, so I know all about it having raced against it for so long. It’s an incredible bike and I think I adapted to it fairly quickly which was pleasing. I felt comfortable and the team and I seem to work very well, and I enjoyed working with Tommy too. I’m happy and now looking to continue the progress in the UK tests and I think we have something that we can work with this year.”

Tommy Bridewell – P4

“All in all, it’s been a good, productive test and it was nice to get back to Tommy Bridewellriding a Superbike again. For me, it was about understanding and learning the team and seeing how the new bike reacts to the changes which was all good. We didn’t try and reinvent the wheel; we just wanted a positive direction so we did lots and lots of laps and made small changes and played with a few parameters. We aren’t too far away and it was great fun to work with the team and we have gelled really well. I’m now looking forward to the next test at Donington Park and continuing the development there.”

Andrew Irwin rounded out the top five for Honda Racing UK as he is back onboard the Fireblade for the new season; working through a range of changes across two different specification motorcycles, whilst teammate Tom Neave remains sidelined through injury.

Andrew Irwin – P5

“My return to Honda Racing UK has begun with ten days of testing and I really feel that we have ended the test with the bike in a really good place, the best I’ve felt with the bike and I feel really confident to be back riding the Honda Fireblade. I’m also really excited to be back working with my crew chief from 2019, Spider, who I work with very well. I’ve done a lot of laps, and the team have all worked really hard. We are in a really good place to head back to the UK and go to Donington and Silverstone ready to continue working and to try and take that next step. Fundamentally the bike has the same DNA as the 2020 bike that I last rode but it has definitely taken a step forward. Hopefully, with this package, we can put together a really strong season.”

Tom Neave

“I know it was brief but it was great to get back out on the bike after what felt like such a long off-season. It was unfortunate what happened and obviously, this isn’t the way that I wanted to start the year, but I’m doing everything I can to heal up quickly and get myself back to full fitness ready to make the first UK test.”

Danny Kent continued his progress with the Lovell Kent Racing Honda team; the 2015 Moto3 World Champion relishing his switch to Honda machinery for the new campaign.

Christian Iddon was back on track on the final day at Circuito de Navarra after a crash yesterday afternoon, the Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider holding the seventh fastest time overall.

Reigning Quattro Group British Supersport Champion Jack Kennedy was eighth fastest for Mar-Train Yamaha despite a crash on the final afternoon, remaining ahead of Héctor Barberá on the TAG Racing Honda.

Charlie Nesbitt completed the combined top ten despite the MasterMac by Hawk Racing Honda team not taking part in the final day on track.

Damon Rees – P28

“The 2023 season has officially begun! It’s been an awesome few days testing @circuitodenavarra with @carlcoxmotorsport x @uggly_and_co x @binch_racing 💯 I’m so stoked to be part of such a great team, and I’m loving the bike already! Can’t wait to be back on the bike at the @silverstonecircuit test in a couple weeks!”

Official BSB Test Circuito de Navarra Combined