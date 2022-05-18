2023 CFMOTO 150NK

CFMOTO’s 150NK is an affordable entry-level option in the company’s rapidly expanding motorcycle range, and the 2023 model recently landed in Australia with an updated dual-channel anti-lock braking system.

The addition of ABS on the rear brake now brings the learner-approved naked in sync with its larger capacity siblings, while all other parts of the pint-sized platform – including the Turquoise Blue and Titanium Grey liveries and specifications – remain unchanged.

Key features of the 150NK include a six-speed gearbox, selectable maps, an upside-down telescopic fork, mid-mounted monoshock, 775 mm seat height, nimble 1360 mm wheelbase, and it tips the scales at just 135 kg.

The retail price is $4290 ride away, including a three-year factory warranty program.

For more information on the 150NK see the CFMOTO Australia website (link).