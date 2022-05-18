2023 CFMOTO 150NK
CFMOTO’s 150NK is an affordable entry-level option in the company’s rapidly expanding motorcycle range, and the 2023 model recently landed in Australia with an updated dual-channel anti-lock braking system.
The addition of ABS on the rear brake now brings the learner-approved naked in sync with its larger capacity siblings, while all other parts of the pint-sized platform – including the Turquoise Blue and Titanium Grey liveries and specifications – remain unchanged.
Key features of the 150NK include a six-speed gearbox, selectable maps, an upside-down telescopic fork, mid-mounted monoshock, 775 mm seat height, nimble 1360 mm wheelbase, and it tips the scales at just 135 kg.
The retail price is $4290 ride away, including a three-year factory warranty program.
For more information on the 150NK see the CFMOTO Australia website (link).
|2023 CFMOTO 150NK Specifications
|Type
|Liquid-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder
|Displacement
|149.4cc
|Bore x stroke
|57 mm x 58.6 mm
|Fuel system
|Electronic fuel injection
|Transmission
|Six-speed
|Final drive
|Chain
|Maximum power
|10.7 kW (14.3 hp) at 9000 rpm
|Maximum torque
|12.2 Nm at 6800 rpm
|Front: suspension
|Upside-down telescopic fork
|Rear suspension
|Monoshock
|Front brakes
|292 mm disc with twin-piston caliper, ABS
|Rear brake
|220 mm disc with twin-piston caliper, ABS
|Wheels
|front 17 x 3.5 alloy, rear 17 x 3.5 alloy
|Tyres
|CST – front 100/80-17, rear 130/70-17
|L x W x H
|2025 mm x 7770 mm x 1070 mm
|Wheelbase
|1360 mm
|Seat height
|775 mm
|Ground clearance:
|150 mm
|Fuel capacity
|10 litres
|Dry weight
|135 kg
|Colours
|Turquoise Blue and Titanium Grey
|Price
|$4290 ride away
|Warranty
|Three-year unlimited kilometres