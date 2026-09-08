2027 Suzuki SV-7GX

Suzuki Australia has confirmed the all-new SV-7GX will arrive locally from January 2027, with the new mid-capacity road crossover to be offered in both full-power and LAMS-approved form.

The standard full-power and LAMS models will each be priced at $14,990 ride-away. More touring-oriented SV-7GX+ versions will also be available in both power configurations at $16,490 ride-away.

Developed from Suzuki’s long-serving 645 cc V-twin platform, the SV-7GX combines upright ergonomics and touring equipment with a firmly road-focused wheel, tyre and suspension package. Its styling also establishes a clear family link with the larger GSX-S1000GX.

Suzuki’s 645 cc V-twin enters the GX era

The liquid-cooled, 90-degree DOHC V-twin has been refined over more than 25 years and produces 54 kW at 8500 rpm and 64 Nm at 6800 rpm in the full-power SV-7GX specification. Suzuki has yet to confirm the power and torque figures for the LAMS version.

A ride-by-wire throttle brings the engine into Suzuki’s latest electronic ecosystem. The full-power model gains the three-mode Suzuki Drive Mode Selector, while Suzuki Traction Control offers three intervention levels plus an OFF setting. A bi-directional quickshifter is standard.

A road-focused crossover chassis

The SV-7GX uses a steel trellis frame with a 41 mm KYB telescopic fork and a KYB link-type rear suspension unit offering spring-preload adjustment.

Suzuki lists the standard motorcycle at 211 kg wet, with a 795 mm seat height and 1445 mm wheelbase.

Seventeen-inch cast wheels carry 120/70ZR17 front and 160/60ZR17 rear Pirelli Angel GT II sport-touring tyres.

Together with 135 mm of ground clearance, that specification makes the SV-7GX a sealed-road crossover rather than a smaller-capacity adventure bike.

Twin front discs are paired with four-piston Tokico callipers, with a single disc and single-piston calliper at the rear.

Full LED lighting, standard knuckle covers, an integrated rear carrier and a three-position adjustable windscreen add the practical cues expected of the GX format.

Touring practicality and connected TFT

A 17.4-litre fuel tank is claimed to provide an estimated 400 km range, while the upright riding position and separate rider and passenger seating are intended to support longer days in the saddle and everyday commuting.

The cockpit is built around a 4.2-inch full-colour TFT display.

Suzuki Ride Connect+ smartphone integration adds turn-by-turn navigation, phone notifications, weather information and ride data, while a USB-C outlet provides on-bike charging.

SV-7GX+ adds the touring essentials

Both the full-power and LAMS motorcycles can also be ordered in SV-7GX+ specification. The $1500 package adds a Suzuki Genuine Accessories fuel-tank pad, heated grips, soft side cases and their mounting brackets, along with a larger touring screen.

The standard and + versions otherwise share the core SV-7GX platform, giving buyers the choice to add the touring equipment from the outset or start with the $14,990 base motorcycle.

Australian pricing, colours and arrival

SV-7GX full power: $14,990 ride-away

SV-7GX LAMS: $14,990 ride-away

SV-7GX+ full power: $16,490 ride-away

SV-7GX+ LAMS: $16,490 ride-away

The full-power SV-7GX and SV-7GX+ will be offered in Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Triton Blue or Glass Sparkle Black.

The LAMS and LAMS+ models will be available in Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Triton Blue or Pearl Matte Greige, the latter paired with red wheels.

Australian arrivals are scheduled to begin in January 2027.

Pre-orders are open through Suzuki Motorcycles Australia and the national Suzuki motorcycle dealer network.

2027 Suzuki SV-7GX specifications