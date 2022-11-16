CFMOTO CFORCE 400/520 range reviewed

CFMOTO…. A few years ago most Aussie motorcycles would have never heard of them but with the recent slew of models such as the very successful 800MT adventure-touring model , and plenty more to come thanks to their tie-up with KTM, they are firmly on the radar of most motorcyclists now.

On the agricultural side of the fence though CFMOTO have been long established, and while the Japanese manufacturers have chosen to pull out of the Australian ATV market, CFMOTO has powered in to fill that void.

This isn’t a new development though, as Aussie distributor Mojo has been pushing CFMOTO hard in the farming arena for many years now. Their direct line to their manufacturing partner in China has helped continually evolve the CFMOTO product to a point now where it can be seen as a firmly established ATV brand in the Australian marketplace. CFMOTO have sold over 40,000 off-road vehicles in our market.

Importantly, they have a full-time technical service advisor that is thoroughly hands-on and where any problems do crop up they often go out on-site to investigate and troubleshoot. Mojo then communicate their findings and suggested improvements direct to the CFMOTO factory, whereby changes can be made on the production line to improve the product. Of course, this happens with all manufacturers, but with a company like CFMOTO you get the feeling that these changes happen at a lightning pace compared to most of the Japanese or North American brands.

Australian and New Zealand based customers are recognised as the toughest torture testers of any ATV product. This has led to instances whereby deliveries this far down in the Southern Hemisphere will have different transmissions, brake pads and other more heavy duty components than seen in most other markets. Where in many countries ATV/UTV’s are primarily used for recreation, particularly in North America, here they are workhorses.

We do get some of the carry over from the American and European markets though with all the CFMOTO ATV models coming with indicators, mirrors, horn, tow-pack and halogen headlights, as in many of those markets users can more easily use them on roads or public land, but of course not here in nanny state Australia…

CFMOTO recently introduced what could be seen as a new evolution of the most affordable models in their CFORCE ATV range.

The CFORCE 400 comes in both manual steering and power steering versions, while the 520 is power steering only.

All offer an impressive 612 kg two capacity. That is almost double what the current larger CFORCE 625 can tow, and around 35 per cent more than the V-Twin CFORCE 850vand range topping CFORCE 1000 models. A lighter but much stronger new frame and improved suspension are responsible for the impressive new towing capacity on the 400 and 520 models.

At $8790 ride away the 400 is the starter model in the CFORCE range and is powered by a 400 cc 31 horsepower fuel-injected single-cylinder engine with a high-mount air intake for water crossings.

The power steering version of the 400 commands a $9590 price tag and also includes alloy wheels and a winch as standard.

The 520 gets a useful bump in grunt from its larger 495 cc single with over 20 per cent more torque. A larger five-inch LCD dash with Bluetooth connectivity, an 1150 kg rated winch, and plastic beds over the steel racks to provide a larger surface area to secure accessories are also all standard on the 520.

There is a sizeable cubby holder at the rear with a 10.5 litre capacity on all models. Optional accessories include a great box for the front which can be handy to store your fencing tools, trimming line for your brush-cutter or whatever other tools you need for the job at hand.

Compared to their predecessors the latest 400/520 models have a much tighter turning radius, 26 per cent more suspension travel, a generous 254 mm of ground clearance, and at 17 litres, 21 per cent more fuel capacity.

All 400 and 520 models have large front and rear luggage racks, 24-inch (25-inch on the 520) six-ply rubber, selectable 2WD/4WD and a locking front differential for when you need maximum drive to get out of a bog.

The racks also have 50 per cent more load capacity, 30 kg up front and 60 kg at the rear, and with enough purchase area to secure a 50 litre spray-pack for getting on top of the weeds. The CFMOTO machines not only have a 12-volt power socket to power your spray pump, but also two USB ports to charge other devices.

It is those sort of spraying jobs where the speed sensitive power steering comes in handy as you steer with one hand while using the spray lance, but even the manual steering version of the 400 felt remarkably light around the tight turns of our little test track. Still, for big hours out spraying I know from experience that power steering can be a godsend, especially for people carrying injuries or that are small in stature.

A claimed 25 per cent improvement in temperatures around the riders leg area will most certainly be welcome in the summer months, along with claimed improvements in vibration though all touch points and a 40 per cent thicker seat.

After my own experiences with maintaining my ATV on my own rural property I was particularly pleased to see how easy basic routine servicing is undertaken on these latest models. They are devoid of those stupid little bodywork press studs that seem to fail the first time you have to remove and replace them. Almost all of the bodywork simply press fits together. Hopefully these stand the test of time, to my hands the set-up seemed sturdy enough and overall the fit and finish is perhaps the best I have seen on any ATV.

Checking the oil on my Kymco MXU500 ATV is an exercise in yoga, while shining a light through a gap in the bodywork to check the sight glass, and then still never being quite sure where the oil level actually is…

Here we have an easy access dipstick accessed from a panel that simply press fits, thus no tools required. And right beside the dipstick is the easily accessible oil-filter. This is all just smart thinking, but unfortunately smart thinking is none too common!

The coolant reservoir, fuse box, air filter and brake fluid reservoirs are also easily accessed, as is the battery. I have significant mental scarring from trying to service some of these items on some other ATVs, these are very welcome features.

Of course, we can’t talk ATVs without getting around to the subject of safety. All the CFMOTO models have been tested as surpassing the 28.81 degree tilt angle test, with the 2023 CFORCE 400 stable to just over 31-degrees. All 2023 CFORCE models also come with a Quadbar OPD roll-over protection device. But of course safety is all down to the operator. ’Stupid Hurts’ was once the catch-cry of the industry backed training and safety initiatives, and it still rings true today.

CFMOTO boast a network of more than 80 dealers across Australia and back their machines with a two-year warranty.

I am not going to sit here and try and tell you that CFMOTO are a match for the engineering prowess and guaranteed longevity of product from one of the Japanese big four, but the pace of their improvement is quite remarkable. They are constantly dynamic in trying to drive the product and the brand forward and they have got to the point where they are worthy of consideration not just on the price point, but for the package they provide.

I would also never recommend a brand that was distributed by a company that I didn’t trust. The guys at Mojo have plenty of runs on the board and significant roots in Australia. Mojo have invested in a large modern 5000 square metre warehouse facility in Melbourne, along with another facility in Queensland, and across the two premises they have more than 25 permanent staff. They have made big investments in the CFMOTO brand and are in for the long haul, which makes all the differences to me in regards to peace of mind.

Mojo have recently been the subject of a takeover by MotorCycle Holdings, who have the TeamMoto chain of retail stores and the huge Cassons accessories arms already under their umbrella. I take confidence in the fact that Mojo founding partners Michael Poynton and Joshua Carter will take up senior executive positions at Motorcycle Holdings, and that Michael will join the listed company’s board and will be able to continue to exercise stewardship over the CFMOTO brand, and continue to play a big part in its future here in Australia.

2023 CFMOTO CFORCE 400 Specifications

ENGINE ENGINE TYPE Single cylinder, liquid cooled, EFI, 4 stroke engine DISPLACEMENT 400 cc MAX. POWER OUTPUT 31 hp MAX. TORQUE 33 Nm FUEL SYSTEM Bosch EFI TRANSMISSION CVT DRIVE H-L-N-R-Park, with handbrake 4WD 2WD/4WD with locking front differential REAR DIFFERENTIAL Fixed STEERING – CHASSIS SUSPENSION Dual A-arm independent front and rear SHOCK ABSORBER Coil spring with oil dampening BRAKES Hydraulic disc brakes WHEELS 12 x 6-inch (f), 12 x 7.5-inch (r), steel TYRES 24 inch 6-ply SIZE L X W X H 2046 x 1125 x 1150 mm WHEEL BASE 1260 mm GROUND CLEARANCE 252 mm DRY WEIGHT 332 kg LOAD TOWING CAPACITY 612 kg CARRY CAPACITY 30 kg front / 60 kg rear FUEL CAPACITY 17 l PERSON 1 OTHER COLOUR Sky Blue WARRANTY 2 Year Warranty TOW PACK, MIRRORS, HORN Yes

2023 CFMOTO CFORCE 400 EPS Specifications

ENGINE ENGINE TYPE Single cylinder, liquid cooled, EFI, 4 stroke engine DISPLACEMENT 400cc MAX. POWER OUTPUT 31 hp MAX. TORQUE 33 Nm FUEL SYSTEM Bosch EFI TRANSMISSION CVT DRIVE H-L-N-R-Park, with handbrake 4WD 2WD/4WD with locking front differential REAR DIFFERENTIAL Fixed STEERING – Power steer CHASSIS SUSPENSION Dual A-arm independent front and rear SHOCK ABSORBER Coil spring with oil dampening BRAKES Hydraulic disc brakes WHEELS 12 x 6-inch (f), 12 x 7.5-inch (r), steel TYRES 24 inch 6-ply SIZE L X W X H 2046 x 1125 x 1150 mm WHEEL BASE 1260 mm GROUND CLEARANCE 252 mm DRY WEIGHT 332 kg LOAD TOWING CAPACITY 612 kg CARRY CAPACITY 30 kg front / 60 kg rear FUEL CAPACITY 17 l PERSON 1 OTHER COLOUR Lava Orange WARRANTY 2 Year Warranty TOW PACK, MIRRORS, HORN Yes

2023 CFMOTO CFORCE 520 EPS Specifications

ENGINE ENGINE TYPE Single cylinder, liquid cooled, EFI, 4 stroke engine DISPLACEMENT 495cc MAX. POWER OUTPUT 34 hp MAX. TORQUE 40 Nm FUEL SYSTEM Bosch EFI TRANSMISSION CVT DRIVE H-L-N-R-Park, with handbrake 4WD 2WD/4WD with locking front differential REAR DIFFERENTIAL Fixed STEERING – Power steer CHASSIS SUSPENSION Dual A-arm independent front and rear SHOCK ABSORBER Coil spring with oil dampening BRAKES Hydraulic disc brakes WHEELS 12 x 6-inch (f), 12 x 7.5-inch (r), alloy TYRES 25 inch 6-ply SIZE L X W X H 2046 x 1125 x 1162 mm WHEEL BASE 1260 mm GROUND CLEARANCE 262 mm DRY WEIGHT 351 kg LOAD TOWING CAPACITY 612 kg CARRY CAPACITY 30 kg front / 60 kg rear FUEL CAPACITY 17 l PERSON 1 OTHER COLOUR Force Red WARRANTY 2 Year Warranty TOW PACK, MIRRORS, HORN Yes

Images by Alex Jovanovic – Freestyle Photography