CFMOTO ‘Mates Rates’ off-road promotion

CFMOTO has unveiled its ‘Mates Rates’ retail campaign with the introduction of several new offers for March that will deliver unmatched value and savings to customers nationwide, extending the focus on Australian farmers, hobby farmers, and recreational off-road vehicle enthusiasts.

New Deals included in the ‘Mates Rates’ promotion:

CFORCE 520 EPS and CFORCE 520 HUNT: Save an astounding $600 off the ride-away price.

CFORCE 625 EPS: Receive a complimentary Gorilla single axle ATV tipping trailer, valued at RRP $1099

UFORCE 1000 EPS: From March 1st, 2024, the top-selling UFORCE 1000 EPS UTV has been amplified from $1500 to $2000 off the advertised ride away price, now an unbeatable $17,490 ride away!

The ‘Mates Rates’ promotion underscores CFMOTO’s commitment to supporting Australian agriculture and rural communities while catering to the needs of hobby farmers and recreational off-road enthusiasts.

For more information and to explore CFMOTO’s impressive line-up, visit cfmoto.com.au or contact your nearest authorised CFMOTO off-road vehicle dealer.

The Fine Print

*CFMOTO Mates Rates on CFORCE 520 EPS, CFORCE 520 EPS HUNT, CFORCE 625 EPS and UFORCE 1000 EPS are valid between 01/03/2024 to 31/03/2024. Model pricing and specifications may change without notice. Contact your CFMOTO Dealer to confirm pricing and model specification. CFMOTO has no affiliation to Quadbar. The Quadbar OPD is installed by your CFMOTO Dealer during pre-delivery. Warranty conditions apply. 2 year/unlimited km CFMOTO Warranty applies to all CFMOTO ATV and UTV models.