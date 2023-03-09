Josh Hook back on the bike at Suzuka after broken wrist at ASBK

Josh Hook, who helped F.C.C. TSR Honda France win the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship title, completed a shakedown test at Suzuka recently.

Hooky was riding a 2023-specification Honda CBR1000RR-R at the Japanese track, venue of the EWC-counting Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race in August.

The test took place one day after a fan event on the 5.821-kilometre layout and was open to teams who took part in the previous day’s activities. F.C.C. TSR Honda France used the opportunity to run-in its 2023 EWC challenger with one 60-minute session in the morning and one in the afternoon available to the squad.

“It was a very good day,” said the 30-year-old Hook. “We had some new parts to test, swing-arm, off-set, exhaust, so a fair bit of new gear on the bike that needed to be tested. Overall, I had a really good feeling and the bike was working well. The exhaust looks great, it did the job today, no problems, which is good and what we want. But the bike felt good, which is the main thing. I’m really looking forward to getting back to Europe and test at Le Mans [because] the changes the team has made to the chassis can really benefit us in Europe.”

Hook, who briefly led the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours last August, continued: “Overall it was a very good day and the lap times were quite good. The track was a little dirty from the cars but, overall, I was happy with how everything was. And a massive thank you to TSR who worked hard in the winter break. They’ve come to the track this year with a bike with updates that will help us and put us in a better position to fight for the championship again.”

Josh Hook’s Suzuka outing signalled his return to action following a crash during last season’s Australian Superbike Championship finale at The Bend that left him with a broken wrist.

“For me it was good to get back on the bike,” Hook said. “I had a broken wrist at the end of last year and this was the first time I’d been able to ride since then. It was good for me personally just to see where my body is at but everything was good.”

The 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans opens the new EWC season from 13-16 April.