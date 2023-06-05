2023 FIM JuniorGP World Championship
Round Three – Jerez
This year, the FIM JuniorGP World Championship, Moto2 European Championship, European Talent Cup and the new Stock European Championship are battling it out across seven rounds as each go in a bid for glory. The third round of the series was held over the weekend at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia.
FIM JuniorGP World Championship Qualifying
Starting with JuniorGP, a blistering lap of 1:46.433 gave Piqueras his first pole position of the season and his first pole position in the class. The only other rider in the 1:46s, Xabi Zurutuza (MTA Junior Team), took second on the grid. Starting third is another front row debutant in 2023, Kiwi Cormac Buchanan (AGR Team).
FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race One
Alvaro Carpe (STV Laglisse Racing), looked as though he would become the 100th JuniorGP winner since 1998 with only a few corners remaining.
However, Angel Piqueras had other ideas. Bridging a four-tenths gap at the start of the final lap, the championship leader made an audacious pass on Carpe at the fast Turn 12 before holding on to record a hat-trick of victories from Carpe and Adrian Cruces (Finetwork MIR Racing Team).
Luca Lunetta (AC Racing Team) picked up hard-fought fourth after being caught up in a crash with Eddie O’Shea at Lorenzo Corner on the penultimate lap.
Cormac Buchanan and Jacob Roulstone claimed fifth and sixth.
FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|ÁNGEL PIQUERAS
|ESP
|27:09.185
|2
|ALVARO CARPE
|ESP
|+0.120
|3
|ADRIÁN CRUCES
|ESP
|+1.249
|4
|LUCA LUNETTA
|ITA
|+1.665
|5
|CORMAC BUCHANAN
|NZL
|+1.937
|6
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|AUS
|+1.727
|7
|DANIAL SHAHRIL
|MYS
|+2.052
|8
|ELIA BARTOLINI
|ITA
|+1.976
|9
|JAKOB ROSENTHALER
|AUT
|+2.148
|10
|MARCOS RUDA
|ESP
|+2.209
|11
|JOEL ESTEBAN
|ESP
|+2.316
|12
|TATCHAKORN BUASRI
|THA
|+2.471
|13
|NOAH DETTWILER
|CHE
|+3.179 9
|14
|MARCOS URIARTE
|ESP
|+11.570
|15
|LEO RAMMERSTORFER
|AUT
|+11.596
|16
|EDDIE O’SHEA
|GBE
|+14.603
|17
|FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA
|IDN
|+16.094
|18
|FACUNDO LLAMBIAS
|URY
|+16.208
|19
|TORIN COLLINS
|CAN
|+25.985
|20
|CESARE TIEZZI
|ITA
|+29.946
|21
|ALESSIO MATTEI
|ITA
|+30.187
|22
|KOTARO UCHIUMI
|JPN
|+30.234
|23
|ALEX GOURDON
|FRA
|+30.262
|24
|GABIN PLANQUES
|FRA
|+30.738
FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race Two
Race 2 was much the same but turned up to 11. Fifteen riders featured in the front group in the opening stages but it would be the usual suspects that would contest the victory, which would drop to 9 at the start of the last lap.
Alvaro Carpe, once again found himself in the lead on the last lap for a potential victory until David Almansa, on the back of four non-scores, put himself in prime position and, as Piqueras did in Race 1, launched himself up the inside at Turn 12.
He would hold off a train of riders into the final corner to take his first win and first points of the season in an emotional victory, ahead of Carpe who was denied another win, but took another well-earned podium.
Angel Piques rounded out the podium taking 3 riders on the last corner, denying Cormac Buchanan (AGR Team) a maiden podium but still a career-best for the Kiwi.
Jacob Roulstone rounded out the top five, just 0.102s off Buchanan.
Cormac Buchanan – P4
“Well I’m very happy with this result. But also disappointed as I was only 0.066 seconds away from my first Junior World Championship podium. The race was very hard fought. From lap one to the final corner. Lots of contact and close overtakes. In the first part of the race the group had separated from 4th to 5th. We had to push hard to close the gap which was difficult as it was very hot temperatures. Once we caught them I aimed to work my way up the field. I was sitting in third place with a lap to go and was able to hold it around the last lap. Unfortunately I didn’t quite time my run through turn 12 correctly which meant I had to go on the outside on the entry to the last corner instead of being able to defend it. I wasn’t able to go to the apex as there was other riders in the line so I had to hold it around the last corner which meant I crossed the line in P4. Happy with these races as we have made a big step and have gained a lot of points for the championship. I must thank my amazing team for the work they did. This is only the start and I know that podium is coming, only a matter of time.”
Jacob Roulstone – P5
“P5 Sunday Raceday done and dusted and happy with how it went. And to still be 2nd in championship is also a big plus! Race 1 I was able to lead a few laps, but with pushing very hard I chewed up my tyres and couldn’t hold it up the front. Crossing the line in P5 but getting pushed out of track limits on the last corner and was demoted one position. Race 2 I kept calm and preserved my tyres but the tracks pace was very slow so this meant it was a big group, and I was pushed back to P12. But with 3 laps to go got my elbows out and fought my way up to P5. Big thanks as always to Antonio, Santi, Fran and all of @asparteam , as well as my family, friends and all my sponsors. Also a speedy recovery to my teammate @nicolacarraro10 . Hope to see you back soon.”
Piqueras holds a handy JuniorGP lead on 111 points, Jacob Roulstone now second on 65-points, with Carpe third on 62, Cormac Buchanan moved to eighth with 36-points.
FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|DAVID ALMANSA
|ESP
|KTM
|27:14.374
|2
|ALVARO CARPE
|ESP
|HUSQVARNA
|+0.158
|3
|ÁNGEL PIQUERAS
|ESP
|HONDA
|+0.332
|4
|CORMAC BUCHANAN
|NZL
|KTM
|+0.398
|5
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|AUS
|GASGAS
|+0.500
|6
|XABIER ZURUTUZA
|ESP
|KTM
|+0.555
|7
|EDDIE O’SHEA
|GBE
|HONDA
|+0.897
|8
|ADRIÁN CRUCES
|ESP
|KTM
|+0.901
|9
|FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA
|IDN
|HONDA
|+0.989
|10
|JOEL ESTEBAN
|ESP
|GASGAS
|+1.983
|11
|ALESSANDRO MOROSI
|ITA
|KTM
|+2.680
|12
|JAKOB ROSENTHALER
|AUT
|HUSQVARNA
|+2.705
|13
|MARCOS RUDA
|ESP
|KTM
|+2.816
|14
|ELIA BARTOLINI
|ITA
|HONDA
|+2.842
|15
|DANIAL SHAHRIL
|MYS
|HONDA
|+2.983
|16
|NOAH DETTWILER
|CHE
|KTM
|+6.215
|17
|TATCHAKORN BUASRI
|THA
|HONDA
|+6.353
|18
|MARCOS URIARTE
|ESP
|HUSQVARNA
|+6.583
|19
|LEO RAMMERSTORFER
|AUT
|HUSQVARNA
|+11.841
|20
|KOTARO UCHIUMI
|JPN
|KTM
|+12.036
|21
|LUCA LUNETTA
|ITA
|KTM
|+19.497
|22
|GABIN PLANQUES
|FRA
|KTM
|+20.996
|23
|GEOFFREY EMMANUEL
|IND
|KTM
|+52.809
|24
|FACUNDO LLAMBIAS
|URY
|HONDA
|+1:11.601
FIM JuniorGP World Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|ÁNGEL PIQUERAS
|ESP
|HONDA
|111
|2
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|AUS
|GASGAS
|65
|3
|ALVARO CARPE
|ESP
|HUSQVARNA
|62
|4
|LUCA LUNETTA
|ITA
|KTM
|55
|5
|NICO CARRARO
|ITA
|GASGAS
|40
|6
|ADRIÁN CRUCES
|ESP
|KTM
|40
|7
|JOEL ESTEBAN
|ESP
|GASGAS
|37
|8
|CORMAC BUCHANAN
|NZL
|KTM
|36
|9
|XABIER ZURUTUZA
|ESP
|KTM
|35
|10
|EDDIE O’SHEA
|GBR
|HONDA
|31
|11
|JAKOB ROSENTHALER
|AUT
|HUSQVARNA
|27
|12
|ELIA BARTOLINI
|ITA
|HONDA
|27
|13
|DAVID ALMANSA
|ESP
|KTM
|25
|14
|ALESSANDRO MOROSI
|ITA
|KTM
|20
|15
|MARCOS RUDA
|ESP
|KTM
|17
|16
|TATCHAKORN BUASRI
|THA
|HONDA
|15
|17
|NOAH DETTWILER
|CHE
|KTM
|14
|18
|DANIAL SHAHRIL
|MYS
|HONDA
|10
|19
|FACUNDO LLAMBIAS
|URY
|HONDA
|9
|20
|FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA
|IDN
|HONDA
|8
|21
|SHINYA EZAWA
|JPN
|HONDA
|7
|22
|LEO RAMMERSTORFER
|AUT
|HUSQVARNA
|4
|23
|MARCOS URIARTE
|ESP
|HUSQVARNA
|2
|24
|KOTARO UCHIUMI
|JPN
|KTM
|2
|25
|TORIN COLLINS
|CAN
|KTM
|1
Moto2 European Championship Qualifying
Upping the horsepower and dropping the lap times, in the Moto2 ECh Tatay takes his first pole position, denying Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Junior Team) from taking three pole positions in a row.
Agius won’t start on the front row at all and instead will head the second row from fourth. Starting from second on the grid will be Yeray Ruiz (Fau55 Tey Racing) with Niccolo Antonelli (MMR) launching from P3.
Moto2 European Championship Race
For the first time in 2023 Moto2 European Championship, Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact Junior Team) wasn’t the favourite entering the race, that honour went to Carlos Tatay.
Topping every session, the Moto2 rookie started from a career first pole position, he lost out at the start to Yeray Ruiz (FAU55 TEY Racing) and the fast-starting Senna Agius but it wasn’t long before the #99 found his way to the front.
Once the Spaniard hit the front he cleared off into the sunset, leaving Agius and Ruiz to content the rest of the podium positions. The Australian had attempts at passing the #72 but when he did, Ruiz would strike right back, eventually holding off the championship leader for second and a career-first podium.
Senna Agius – P3
“P3. Tough weekend. Struggled in to many key areas to have much to fight with in the race. Some valuable lessons learnt this weekend. So Thanks to all the @intactgpjuniorteam for the efforts. Back stronger for Portimao.”
However, no one could stop Carlos Tatay as the Spaniard romped to a maiden win and he’ll be hoping to do the same in Portimao in four weeks’ time.
Harrison Voight was a DNF, lamenting a hard weekend.
Harrison Voight – DNF
“Very tough weekend right from the beginning. Struggled in the key areas around this track although we live and we learn. Thank you to the team for always working hard when times are difficult. We’ll keep chipping away.”
Agius still holds a strong standings lead on 91-points, to Tatay on 61 points and Rato on 57. Harrison Voight 13th on 16-points.
Moto2 European Championship Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|CARLOS TATAY
|ESP
|27:32.976
|2
|YERAY RUIZ
|ESP
|+4.223
|3
|SENNA AGIUS
|AUT
|+4.383
|4
|MATTIA RATO
|ITA
|+5.251
|5
|XAVIER CARDELÚS
|AND
|+5.430
|6
|ROBERTO GARCÍA
|ESP
|+10.023
|7
|ALBERTO SURRA
|ITA
|+10.430
|8
|UNAI ORRADRE
|ESP
|+10.735
|9
|ALEX TOLEDO
|ESP
|+21.048
|10
|FRANCESCO MONGIARDO
|ITA
|+23.384
|11
|MARCO TAPIA
|ESP
|+23.535
|12
|SAM WILFORD
|GBR
|+26.187
|13
|GERARD RIU
|ESP
|+29.362
|14
|PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI
|POL
|+31.246
|15
|MATTIA VOLPI
|ITA
|+44.344
|16
|FILIP REHACEK
|CZE
|+1:20.565
|Retired
|NICCOLÒ ANTONELLI
|ITA
|CHANON INTA
|THA
|JUAN RODRÍGUEZ
|ESP
|MAXWELL BERTALAN TOTH
|USA
|HARRISON VOIGHT
|AUS
Moto2 European Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|SENNA AGIUS
|AUS
|KALEX
|91
|2
|CARLOS TATAY VILA
|ESP
|KALEX
|61
|3
|MATTIA RATO
|ITA
|KALEX
|57
|4
|YERAY RUIZ
|ESP
|KALEX
|52
|5
|XAVIER CARDELÚS
|AND
|KALEX
|44
|6
|NICCOLÒ ANTONELLI
|ITA
|KALEX
|32
|7
|ALEX TOLEDO
|ESP
|BOSCOSCURO
|32
|8
|ALBERTO SURRA
|ITA
|BOSCOSCURO
|31
|9
|ROBERTO GARCÍA
|ESP
|KALEX
|23
|10
|JUAN RODRÍGUEZ
|ESP
|KALEX
|23
|11
|SAM WILFORD
|GBR
|KALEX
|23
|12
|MARCO TAPIA
|ESP
|KALEX
|17
|13
|HARRISON VOIGHT
|AUS
|KALEX
|16
|14
|UNAI ORRADRE
|ESP
|KALEX
|13
|15
|FRANCESCO MONGIARDO
|ITA
|BOSCOSCURO
|10
|16
|MATTIA VOLPI
|ITA
|KALEX
|9
|17
|GERARD RIU
|ESP
|KALEX
|9
|18
|KYLE PAZ
|PHL
|KALEX
|8
|19
|MARTIN VUGRINEC
|HRV
|KALEX
|4
|20
|PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI
|POL
|KALEX
|2
|21
|CHANON INTA
|THA
|KALEX
|2
European Talent Cup Qualifying
Pole position in the ETC goes the way of 2021 ETC Champion Quilles. The 15-year-old was on pole in Valencia and managed to do the double too, although he started the first race there from 25th on the grid.
Lining up next to Quilles is the other standout rider of the season so far, Team Estrella Galicia 0,0’s Brian Uriarte.
Completing a star-studded front row is 2022 Champion Guido Pini (AC Racing Team). Pini will be keen to pick up his first victory of the season tomorrow.
European Talent Cup Race One
In Race 1, Quiles launched from pole and would eventually go on to win, but he had to work for it. After showing incredible pace in qualifying and last time out in Valencia, it was expected that the 2021 ETC Champion might race off into the distance, but the total opposite happened.
A race-long battle ensued, with Quiles only winning it at the last corner after fending off a move from Brian Uriarte (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0).
Uriarte would finish second and behind Dodo Boggio (Aspar Junior Team) who would cross the line third but a time penalty for track limits infringements relegated the Italian to fourth and promoted reigning champion Guido Pini (AC Racing Team) onto the podium.
Marianos Nikolis finished in 21st.
European Talent Cup Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|MÁXIMO QUILES
|ESP
|25:27.260
|2
|BRIAN URIARTE
|ESP
|+0.056
|3
|GUIDO PINI
|ITA
|+0.379
|4
|DODÓ BOGGIO
|ITA
|+3.069
|5
|RICO SALMELA
|FIN
|+9.384
|6
|ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ
|SPA
|+9.421
|7
|CASEY O’GORMAN
|IRL
|+9.455
|8
|JESÚS RIOS
|ESP
|+9.531
|9
|JESÚS TORRES
|ESP
|+9.585
|10
|GUILLEM PLANQUES
|FRA
|+9.621
|11
|AMANUEL BRINTON
|GBR
|+16.699
|12
|DAVID GONZÁLEZ
|ESP
|+17.271
|13
|LEONARDO ZANNI
|ITA
|+23.486
|14
|GONZALO PÉREZ
|ESP
|+23.546
|15
|PEDRO ALOMAR
|ESP
|+23.757
|16
|PAU ALSINA
|ESP
|+23.845
|17
|BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ
|ESP
|+23.888
|18
|OWEN VAN TRIGT
|NLD
|+24.194
|19
|VALENTÍN PERRONE
|ARG
|+24.230
|20
|EDOARDO LIGUORI
|ITA
|+24.937
|21
|MARIANOS NIKOLIS
|AUS
|+38.260
|22
|LUCA AGOSTINELLI
|VNM
|+39.435
|23
|GIULIO PUGLIESE
|ITA
|+39.498
|24
|EDOARDO BERTOLA
|ITA
|+39.650
|25
|ENZO BELLON
|FRA
|+39.739
|26
|YVONNE CERPA
|ESP
|+39.921
European Talent Cup Race Two
ETC Race 2 saw one of the greatest final laps in the class’ history. The race started with a group of around 12 at the front but that was soon whittled down to just five at the front heading into the final lap.
Hakim Danish (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) made a brave move down the inside at Turn 6 but just couldn’t hang on and unfortunately crashed out.
What followed was quite possibly two of the greatest moves ever seen in the ETC by Uriarte. Into Turn 8 he picked off both Quiles and Boggio before then going around the outside of Pini at the final corner and holding him off to the line by just 0.021 of a second.
Quiles completed the podium just over half a tenth behind and still leads the championship but now just by one point from Uriarte.
Marianos Nikolis improved on his race one result to 19th in race two, picking up two placings, and moving closer to points.
Marianos Nikolis – P19
“After just missing the direct entry to the main two races by 0.110 I had to go through the Last chance race starting from P1. I managed to lead the race from start to finish with good rhythm, earning my way on to the grid. Race 1 & 2, went really well managed to make some positions and I am really enjoying the challenge as I progress. Thank you to my team @ilusionracing for the non stop hard work that is put in.”
European Talent Cup Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|BRIAN URIARTE
|ESP
|25:32.063
|2
|GUIDO PINI
|ITA
|+0.021
|3
|MÁXIMO QUILES
|ESP
|+0.088
|4
|DODÓ BOGGIO
|ITA
|+0.236
|5
|DAVID GONZÁLEZ
|ESP
|+6.889
|6
|ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ
|SPA
|+7.109
|7
|RICO SALMELA
|FIN
|+7.219
|8
|JESÚS TORRES
|ESP
|+12.793
|9
|GUILLEM PLANQUES
|FRA
|+12.840
|10
|LEONARDO ZANNI
|ITA
|+15.508
|11
|BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ
|ESP
|+15.702
|12
|ADRIANO DONOSO
|ESP
|+15.899
|13
|EDOARDO LIGUORI
|ITA
|+15.942
|14
|VALENTÍN PERRONE
|ARG
|+20.904
|15
|PAU ALSINA
|ESP
|+20.959
|16
|GONZALO PÉREZ
|ESP
|+21.703
|17
|OWEN VAN TRIGT
|NLD
|+26.026
|18
|PEDRO ALOMAR
|ESP
|+26.034
|19
|MARIANOS NIKOLIS
|AUS
|+33.999
|20
|EDOARDO BERTOLA
|ITA
|+34.016
|21
|YVONNE CERPA
|ESP
|+36.926
|22
|GIULIO PUGLIESE
|ITA
|+43.979
|23
|JEREMIASZ WOJCIECHOWSKI
|POL
|+44.155
|24
|LUCA AGOSTINELLI
|VNM
|+44.191
|25
|ENZO BELLON
|FRA
|+44.217
|26
|HAKIM DANISH
|MYS
|+1:02.017
European Talent Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|MÁXIMO QUILES
|15
|HONDA
|124
|2
|BRIAN URIARTE
|14
|HONDA
|123
|3
|RICO SALMELA
|15
|HONDA
|75
|4
|GUIDO PINI
|15
|HONDA
|74
|5
|DODÓ BOGGIO
|15
|HONDA
|70
|6
|DAVID GONZÁLEZ
|15
|HONDA
|52
|7
|ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ
|15
|HONDA
|47
|8
|JESÚS TORRES
|16
|HONDA
|35
|9
|GIULIO PUGLIESE
|14
|HONDA
|29
|10
|HAKIM DANISH
|15
|HONDA
|24
|11
|GUILLEM PLANQUES
|15
|HONDA
|23
|12
|PAU ALSINA
|15
|HONDA
|22
|13
|BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ
|15
|HONDA
|20
|14
|JESÚS RIOS
|15
|HONDA
|19
|15
|RUCHÉ MOODLEY
|16
|HONDA
|19
|16
|ADRIANO DONOSO
|15
|HONDA
|18
|17
|AMANUEL BRINTON
|14
|HONDA
|12
|18
|CASEY O’GORMAN
|15
|HONDA
|9
|19
|LORENZ TONI LUCIANO
|18
|HONDA
|9
|20
|LEONARDO ZANNI
|14
|HONDA
|9
|21
|EDOARDO LIGUORI
|15
|HONDA
|7
|22
|HAMAD KHAMIS AL-SAHOUTI
|17
|HONDA
|5
|23
|KRISTIAN DANIEL
|14
|HONDA
|4
|24
|GONZALO PÉREZ
|14
|HONDA
|3
|25
|PEDRO ALOMAR
|14
|HONDA
|3
|26
|VALENTÍN PERRONE
|15
|HONDA
|2
|27
|CARTER THOMPSON
|15
|HONDA
|2
|28
|OWEN VAN TRIGT
|14
|HONDA
|1
Stock European Championship Qualifying
Muñoz head up on pole position once again in the Stock ECh, over four tenths clear of Eric Fernandez (Fau55 Tey Racing). The front row completed by Easyrace Team’s Marco Garcia with his second third place gird slot of the season.
Stock European Championship Race
In the Stock ECh race the tale of the race was expected for most of its length. Daniel Muñoz (SP57 Racing Team) has been the dominant force in Stock ECh in 2023 and from the off he was leading here in Jerez.
Fernandez, who has shown great potential so far was close behind. Impressively, Fernandez was able to go with and keep the pressure on Muñoz in the closing laps when Muñoz started to up the pace.
That persistent pressure was rewarded as Muñoz made a mistake through Turn 7 on the final lap. Fernandez pounced at the next corner but Muñoz but back heading into the final turn.
Fernandez saw it coming and cut back underneath for his first victory of the 2023 season. Further behind, Dino Iozzo (IUM Motorsports) had a quiet but rewarding race as he picked up his second podium on the bounce.
Muñoz remains the championship leader, but new winner Fernandez now lurks 25 points behind.
Stock European Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|ERIC FERNÁNDEZ
|Nat
|28:05.092
|2
|DANIEL MUÑOZ
|ESP
|+0.025
|3
|DINO IOZZO
|ESP
|+30.919
|4
|MARCO GARCÍA
|ITA
|+37.907
|5
|MARIO MAYOR
|ESP
|+38.190
|6
|ARCHIE MCDONALD
|ESP
|+40.587
|7
|COREY TINKER
|AUT
|+40.904
|8
|JACOPO HOSCIUC
|GBR
|+44.732
|9
|GUILLERMO MORENO
|ROU
|+49.710
|10
|JUANES RIVERA
|MEX
|+50.111
|11
|MAXIMILIANO ROCHA
|COL
|+1:01.513
|12
|GONÇALO RIBEIRO
|ARG
|+1:01.688
|13
|ADRIÁN RODRÍGUEZ
|PRT
|+1:15.772
|14
|NAZARENO GOMEZ ARRIETA
|ESP
|+1:16.054
|15
|JAVIER DEL OLMO
|ARG
|+1:16.619
|16
|JACK BEDNAREK
|ESP
|+1:17.183
|17
|CARTER BROWN
|GBR
|+1:23.973
Stock European Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|DANIEL MUÑOZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|70
|2
|ERIC FERNÁNDEZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|45
|3
|MARCO GARCÍA
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|42
|4
|ARCHIE MCDONALD
|AUS
|YAMAHA
|33
|5
|DINO IOZZO
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|32
|6
|MARIO MAYOR
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|32
|7
|ALEX MILLÁN
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|26
|8
|ADRIÁN RODRÍGUEZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|25
|9
|COREY TINKER
|GBR
|YAMAHA
|25
|10
|GUILLERMO MARCEL MORENO
|MEX
|YAMAHA
|20
|11
|MAXIMILIANO ROCHA
|ARG
|YAMAHA
|16
|12
|KILIAN NESTOLA
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|9
|13
|JACOPO HOSCIUC
|ROU
|YAMAHA
|8
|14
|GONÇALO RIBEIRO
|PRT
|YAMAHA
|7
|15
|JUANES RIVERA
|COL
|YAMAHA
|6
|16
|MIHAIL FLOROV
|BGR
|YAMAHA
|6
|17
|DANIEL BROOKS
|GBR
|YAMAHA
|5
|18
|JACK BEDNAREK
|GBR
|YAMAHA
|4
|19
|JAVIER DEL OLMO
|ESP
|KAWASAKI
|4
|20
|NAZARENO GOMEZ ARRIETA
|ARG
|YAMAHA
|3
|21
|MATEUSZ HULEWICZ
|POL
|YAMAHA
|2
JuniorGP Calendar 2023
06/07 May: Circuito do Estoril (Estoril, Portugal) 20/21 May: Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana (Valencia, Spain) 03/04 June: Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto (Jerez de la Frontera, Spain)
- 01/02 July: Autódromo Internacional do Algarve (Portimao, Portugal)
- 15/16 July: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Montmeló, Spain)
- 07/08 October: MotorLand Aragón (Alcaniz, Spain)
- 04/05 November: Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana (Valencia, Spain)