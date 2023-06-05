2023 FIM JuniorGP World Championship

Round Three – Jerez

This year, the FIM JuniorGP World Championship, Moto2 European Championship, European Talent Cup and the new Stock European Championship are battling it out across seven rounds as each go in a bid for glory. The third round of the series was held over the weekend at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia.

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Qualifying

Starting with JuniorGP, a blistering lap of 1:46.433 gave Piqueras his first pole position of the season and his first pole position in the class. The only other rider in the 1:46s, Xabi Zurutuza (MTA Junior Team), took second on the grid. Starting third is another front row debutant in 2023, Kiwi Cormac Buchanan (AGR Team).

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race One

Alvaro Carpe (STV Laglisse Racing), looked as though he would become the 100th JuniorGP winner since 1998 with only a few corners remaining.

However, Angel Piqueras had other ideas. Bridging a four-tenths gap at the start of the final lap, the championship leader made an audacious pass on Carpe at the fast Turn 12 before holding on to record a hat-trick of victories from Carpe and Adrian Cruces (Finetwork MIR Racing Team).

Luca Lunetta (AC Racing Team) picked up hard-fought fourth after being caught up in a crash with Eddie O’Shea at Lorenzo Corner on the penultimate lap.

Cormac Buchanan and Jacob Roulstone claimed fifth and sixth.

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 ÁNGEL PIQUERAS ESP 27:09.185 2 ALVARO CARPE ESP +0.120 3 ADRIÁN CRUCES ESP +1.249 4 LUCA LUNETTA ITA +1.665 5 CORMAC BUCHANAN NZL +1.937 6 JACOB ROULSTONE AUS +1.727 7 DANIAL SHAHRIL MYS +2.052 8 ELIA BARTOLINI ITA +1.976 9 JAKOB ROSENTHALER AUT +2.148 10 MARCOS RUDA ESP +2.209 11 JOEL ESTEBAN ESP +2.316 12 TATCHAKORN BUASRI THA +2.471 13 NOAH DETTWILER CHE +3.179 9 14 MARCOS URIARTE ESP +11.570 15 LEO RAMMERSTORFER AUT +11.596 16 EDDIE O’SHEA GBE +14.603 17 FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA IDN +16.094 18 FACUNDO LLAMBIAS URY +16.208 19 TORIN COLLINS CAN +25.985 20 CESARE TIEZZI ITA +29.946 21 ALESSIO MATTEI ITA +30.187 22 KOTARO UCHIUMI JPN +30.234 23 ALEX GOURDON FRA +30.262 24 GABIN PLANQUES FRA +30.738

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race Two

Race 2 was much the same but turned up to 11. Fifteen riders featured in the front group in the opening stages but it would be the usual suspects that would contest the victory, which would drop to 9 at the start of the last lap.

Alvaro Carpe, once again found himself in the lead on the last lap for a potential victory until David Almansa, on the back of four non-scores, put himself in prime position and, as Piqueras did in Race 1, launched himself up the inside at Turn 12.

He would hold off a train of riders into the final corner to take his first win and first points of the season in an emotional victory, ahead of Carpe who was denied another win, but took another well-earned podium.

Angel Piques rounded out the podium taking 3 riders on the last corner, denying Cormac Buchanan (AGR Team) a maiden podium but still a career-best for the Kiwi.

Jacob Roulstone rounded out the top five, just 0.102s off Buchanan.

Cormac Buchanan – P4

“Well I’m very happy with this result. But also disappointed as I was only 0.066 seconds away from my first Junior World Championship podium. The race was very hard fought. From lap one to the final corner. Lots of contact and close overtakes. In the first part of the race the group had separated from 4th to 5th. We had to push hard to close the gap which was difficult as it was very hot temperatures. Once we caught them I aimed to work my way up the field. I was sitting in third place with a lap to go and was able to hold it around the last lap. Unfortunately I didn’t quite time my run through turn 12 correctly which meant I had to go on the outside on the entry to the last corner instead of being able to defend it. I wasn’t able to go to the apex as there was other riders in the line so I had to hold it around the last corner which meant I crossed the line in P4. Happy with these races as we have made a big step and have gained a lot of points for the championship. I must thank my amazing team for the work they did. This is only the start and I know that podium is coming, only a matter of time.”

Jacob Roulstone – P5

“P5 Sunday Raceday done and dusted and happy with how it went. And to still be 2nd in championship is also a big plus! Race 1 I was able to lead a few laps, but with pushing very hard I chewed up my tyres and couldn’t hold it up the front. Crossing the line in P5 but getting pushed out of track limits on the last corner and was demoted one position. Race 2 I kept calm and preserved my tyres but the tracks pace was very slow so this meant it was a big group, and I was pushed back to P12. But with 3 laps to go got my elbows out and fought my way up to P5. Big thanks as always to Antonio, Santi, Fran and all of @asparteam , as well as my family, friends and all my sponsors. Also a speedy recovery to my teammate @nicolacarraro10 . Hope to see you back soon.”

Piqueras holds a handy JuniorGP lead on 111 points, Jacob Roulstone now second on 65-points, with Carpe third on 62, Cormac Buchanan moved to eighth with 36-points.

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat Bike Gap 1 DAVID ALMANSA ESP KTM 27:14.374 2 ALVARO CARPE ESP HUSQVARNA +0.158 3 ÁNGEL PIQUERAS ESP HONDA +0.332 4 CORMAC BUCHANAN NZL KTM +0.398 5 JACOB ROULSTONE AUS GASGAS +0.500 6 XABIER ZURUTUZA ESP KTM +0.555 7 EDDIE O’SHEA GBE HONDA +0.897 8 ADRIÁN CRUCES ESP KTM +0.901 9 FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA IDN HONDA +0.989 10 JOEL ESTEBAN ESP GASGAS +1.983 11 ALESSANDRO MOROSI ITA KTM +2.680 12 JAKOB ROSENTHALER AUT HUSQVARNA +2.705 13 MARCOS RUDA ESP KTM +2.816 14 ELIA BARTOLINI ITA HONDA +2.842 15 DANIAL SHAHRIL MYS HONDA +2.983 16 NOAH DETTWILER CHE KTM +6.215 17 TATCHAKORN BUASRI THA HONDA +6.353 18 MARCOS URIARTE ESP HUSQVARNA +6.583 19 LEO RAMMERSTORFER AUT HUSQVARNA +11.841 20 KOTARO UCHIUMI JPN KTM +12.036 21 LUCA LUNETTA ITA KTM +19.497 22 GABIN PLANQUES FRA KTM +20.996 23 GEOFFREY EMMANUEL IND KTM +52.809 24 FACUNDO LLAMBIAS URY HONDA +1:11.601

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 ÁNGEL PIQUERAS ESP HONDA 111 2 JACOB ROULSTONE AUS GASGAS 65 3 ALVARO CARPE ESP HUSQVARNA 62 4 LUCA LUNETTA ITA KTM 55 5 NICO CARRARO ITA GASGAS 40 6 ADRIÁN CRUCES ESP KTM 40 7 JOEL ESTEBAN ESP GASGAS 37 8 CORMAC BUCHANAN NZL KTM 36 9 XABIER ZURUTUZA ESP KTM 35 10 EDDIE O’SHEA GBR HONDA 31 11 JAKOB ROSENTHALER AUT HUSQVARNA 27 12 ELIA BARTOLINI ITA HONDA 27 13 DAVID ALMANSA ESP KTM 25 14 ALESSANDRO MOROSI ITA KTM 20 15 MARCOS RUDA ESP KTM 17 16 TATCHAKORN BUASRI THA HONDA 15 17 NOAH DETTWILER CHE KTM 14 18 DANIAL SHAHRIL MYS HONDA 10 19 FACUNDO LLAMBIAS URY HONDA 9 20 FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA IDN HONDA 8 21 SHINYA EZAWA JPN HONDA 7 22 LEO RAMMERSTORFER AUT HUSQVARNA 4 23 MARCOS URIARTE ESP HUSQVARNA 2 24 KOTARO UCHIUMI JPN KTM 2 25 TORIN COLLINS CAN KTM 1

Moto2 European Championship Qualifying

Upping the horsepower and dropping the lap times, in the Moto2 ECh Tatay takes his first pole position, denying Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Junior Team) from taking three pole positions in a row.

Agius won’t start on the front row at all and instead will head the second row from fourth. Starting from second on the grid will be Yeray Ruiz (Fau55 Tey Racing) with Niccolo Antonelli (MMR) launching from P3.

Moto2 European Championship Race

For the first time in 2023 Moto2 European Championship, Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact Junior Team) wasn’t the favourite entering the race, that honour went to Carlos Tatay.

Topping every session, the Moto2 rookie started from a career first pole position, he lost out at the start to Yeray Ruiz (FAU55 TEY Racing) and the fast-starting Senna Agius but it wasn’t long before the #99 found his way to the front.

Once the Spaniard hit the front he cleared off into the sunset, leaving Agius and Ruiz to content the rest of the podium positions. The Australian had attempts at passing the #72 but when he did, Ruiz would strike right back, eventually holding off the championship leader for second and a career-first podium.

Senna Agius – P3

“P3. Tough weekend. Struggled in to many key areas to have much to fight with in the race. Some valuable lessons learnt this weekend. So Thanks to all the @intactgpjuniorteam for the efforts. Back stronger for Portimao.”

However, no one could stop Carlos Tatay as the Spaniard romped to a maiden win and he’ll be hoping to do the same in Portimao in four weeks’ time.

Harrison Voight was a DNF, lamenting a hard weekend.

Harrison Voight – DNF

“Very tough weekend right from the beginning. Struggled in the key areas around this track although we live and we learn. Thank you to the team for always working hard when times are difficult. We’ll keep chipping away.”

Agius still holds a strong standings lead on 91-points, to Tatay on 61 points and Rato on 57. Harrison Voight 13th on 16-points.

Moto2 European Championship Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 CARLOS TATAY ESP 27:32.976 2 YERAY RUIZ ESP +4.223 3 SENNA AGIUS AUT +4.383 4 MATTIA RATO ITA +5.251 5 XAVIER CARDELÚS AND +5.430 6 ROBERTO GARCÍA ESP +10.023 7 ALBERTO SURRA ITA +10.430 8 UNAI ORRADRE ESP +10.735 9 ALEX TOLEDO ESP +21.048 10 FRANCESCO MONGIARDO ITA +23.384 11 MARCO TAPIA ESP +23.535 12 SAM WILFORD GBR +26.187 13 GERARD RIU ESP +29.362 14 PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI POL +31.246 15 MATTIA VOLPI ITA +44.344 16 FILIP REHACEK CZE +1:20.565 Retired NICCOLÒ ANTONELLI ITA CHANON INTA THA JUAN RODRÍGUEZ ESP MAXWELL BERTALAN TOTH USA HARRISON VOIGHT AUS

Moto2 European Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 SENNA AGIUS AUS KALEX 91 2 CARLOS TATAY VILA ESP KALEX 61 3 MATTIA RATO ITA KALEX 57 4 YERAY RUIZ ESP KALEX 52 5 XAVIER CARDELÚS AND KALEX 44 6 NICCOLÒ ANTONELLI ITA KALEX 32 7 ALEX TOLEDO ESP BOSCOSCURO 32 8 ALBERTO SURRA ITA BOSCOSCURO 31 9 ROBERTO GARCÍA ESP KALEX 23 10 JUAN RODRÍGUEZ ESP KALEX 23 11 SAM WILFORD GBR KALEX 23 12 MARCO TAPIA ESP KALEX 17 13 HARRISON VOIGHT AUS KALEX 16 14 UNAI ORRADRE ESP KALEX 13 15 FRANCESCO MONGIARDO ITA BOSCOSCURO 10 16 MATTIA VOLPI ITA KALEX 9 17 GERARD RIU ESP KALEX 9 18 KYLE PAZ PHL KALEX 8 19 MARTIN VUGRINEC HRV KALEX 4 20 PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI POL KALEX 2 21 CHANON INTA THA KALEX 2

European Talent Cup Qualifying

Pole position in the ETC goes the way of 2021 ETC Champion Quilles. The 15-year-old was on pole in Valencia and managed to do the double too, although he started the first race there from 25th on the grid.

Lining up next to Quilles is the other standout rider of the season so far, Team Estrella Galicia 0,0’s Brian Uriarte.

Completing a star-studded front row is 2022 Champion Guido Pini (AC Racing Team). Pini will be keen to pick up his first victory of the season tomorrow.

European Talent Cup Race One

In Race 1, Quiles launched from pole and would eventually go on to win, but he had to work for it. After showing incredible pace in qualifying and last time out in Valencia, it was expected that the 2021 ETC Champion might race off into the distance, but the total opposite happened.

A race-long battle ensued, with Quiles only winning it at the last corner after fending off a move from Brian Uriarte (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0).

Uriarte would finish second and behind Dodo Boggio (Aspar Junior Team) who would cross the line third but a time penalty for track limits infringements relegated the Italian to fourth and promoted reigning champion Guido Pini (AC Racing Team) onto the podium.

Marianos Nikolis finished in 21st.

European Talent Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 MÁXIMO QUILES ESP 25:27.260 2 BRIAN URIARTE ESP +0.056 3 GUIDO PINI ITA +0.379 4 DODÓ BOGGIO ITA +3.069 5 RICO SALMELA FIN +9.384 6 ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ SPA +9.421 7 CASEY O’GORMAN IRL +9.455 8 JESÚS RIOS ESP +9.531 9 JESÚS TORRES ESP +9.585 10 GUILLEM PLANQUES FRA +9.621 11 AMANUEL BRINTON GBR +16.699 12 DAVID GONZÁLEZ ESP +17.271 13 LEONARDO ZANNI ITA +23.486 14 GONZALO PÉREZ ESP +23.546 15 PEDRO ALOMAR ESP +23.757 16 PAU ALSINA ESP +23.845 17 BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ ESP +23.888 18 OWEN VAN TRIGT NLD +24.194 19 VALENTÍN PERRONE ARG +24.230 20 EDOARDO LIGUORI ITA +24.937 21 MARIANOS NIKOLIS AUS +38.260 22 LUCA AGOSTINELLI VNM +39.435 23 GIULIO PUGLIESE ITA +39.498 24 EDOARDO BERTOLA ITA +39.650 25 ENZO BELLON FRA +39.739 26 YVONNE CERPA ESP +39.921

European Talent Cup Race Two

ETC Race 2 saw one of the greatest final laps in the class’ history. The race started with a group of around 12 at the front but that was soon whittled down to just five at the front heading into the final lap.

Hakim Danish (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) made a brave move down the inside at Turn 6 but just couldn’t hang on and unfortunately crashed out.

What followed was quite possibly two of the greatest moves ever seen in the ETC by Uriarte. Into Turn 8 he picked off both Quiles and Boggio before then going around the outside of Pini at the final corner and holding him off to the line by just 0.021 of a second.

Quiles completed the podium just over half a tenth behind and still leads the championship but now just by one point from Uriarte.

Marianos Nikolis improved on his race one result to 19th in race two, picking up two placings, and moving closer to points.

Marianos Nikolis – P19

“After just missing the direct entry to the main two races by 0.110 I had to go through the Last chance race starting from P1. I managed to lead the race from start to finish with good rhythm, earning my way on to the grid. Race 1 & 2, went really well managed to make some positions and I am really enjoying the challenge as I progress. Thank you to my team @ilusionracing for the non stop hard work that is put in.”

European Talent Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 BRIAN URIARTE ESP 25:32.063 2 GUIDO PINI ITA +0.021 3 MÁXIMO QUILES ESP +0.088 4 DODÓ BOGGIO ITA +0.236 5 DAVID GONZÁLEZ ESP +6.889 6 ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ SPA +7.109 7 RICO SALMELA FIN +7.219 8 JESÚS TORRES ESP +12.793 9 GUILLEM PLANQUES FRA +12.840 10 LEONARDO ZANNI ITA +15.508 11 BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ ESP +15.702 12 ADRIANO DONOSO ESP +15.899 13 EDOARDO LIGUORI ITA +15.942 14 VALENTÍN PERRONE ARG +20.904 15 PAU ALSINA ESP +20.959 16 GONZALO PÉREZ ESP +21.703 17 OWEN VAN TRIGT NLD +26.026 18 PEDRO ALOMAR ESP +26.034 19 MARIANOS NIKOLIS AUS +33.999 20 EDOARDO BERTOLA ITA +34.016 21 YVONNE CERPA ESP +36.926 22 GIULIO PUGLIESE ITA +43.979 23 JEREMIASZ WOJCIECHOWSKI POL +44.155 24 LUCA AGOSTINELLI VNM +44.191 25 ENZO BELLON FRA +44.217 26 HAKIM DANISH MYS +1:02.017

European Talent Cup Points

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 MÁXIMO QUILES 15 HONDA 124 2 BRIAN URIARTE 14 HONDA 123 3 RICO SALMELA 15 HONDA 75 4 GUIDO PINI 15 HONDA 74 5 DODÓ BOGGIO 15 HONDA 70 6 DAVID GONZÁLEZ 15 HONDA 52 7 ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ 15 HONDA 47 8 JESÚS TORRES 16 HONDA 35 9 GIULIO PUGLIESE 14 HONDA 29 10 HAKIM DANISH 15 HONDA 24 11 GUILLEM PLANQUES 15 HONDA 23 12 PAU ALSINA 15 HONDA 22 13 BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ 15 HONDA 20 14 JESÚS RIOS 15 HONDA 19 15 RUCHÉ MOODLEY 16 HONDA 19 16 ADRIANO DONOSO 15 HONDA 18 17 AMANUEL BRINTON 14 HONDA 12 18 CASEY O’GORMAN 15 HONDA 9 19 LORENZ TONI LUCIANO 18 HONDA 9 20 LEONARDO ZANNI 14 HONDA 9 21 EDOARDO LIGUORI 15 HONDA 7 22 HAMAD KHAMIS AL-SAHOUTI 17 HONDA 5 23 KRISTIAN DANIEL 14 HONDA 4 24 GONZALO PÉREZ 14 HONDA 3 25 PEDRO ALOMAR 14 HONDA 3 26 VALENTÍN PERRONE 15 HONDA 2 27 CARTER THOMPSON 15 HONDA 2 28 OWEN VAN TRIGT 14 HONDA 1

Stock European Championship Qualifying

Muñoz head up on pole position once again in the Stock ECh, over four tenths clear of Eric Fernandez (Fau55 Tey Racing). The front row completed by Easyrace Team’s Marco Garcia with his second third place gird slot of the season.

Stock European Championship Race

In the Stock ECh race the tale of the race was expected for most of its length. Daniel Muñoz (SP57 Racing Team) has been the dominant force in Stock ECh in 2023 and from the off he was leading here in Jerez.

Fernandez, who has shown great potential so far was close behind. Impressively, Fernandez was able to go with and keep the pressure on Muñoz in the closing laps when Muñoz started to up the pace.

That persistent pressure was rewarded as Muñoz made a mistake through Turn 7 on the final lap. Fernandez pounced at the next corner but Muñoz but back heading into the final turn.

Fernandez saw it coming and cut back underneath for his first victory of the 2023 season. Further behind, Dino Iozzo (IUM Motorsports) had a quiet but rewarding race as he picked up his second podium on the bounce.

Muñoz remains the championship leader, but new winner Fernandez now lurks 25 points behind.

Stock European Race Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 ERIC FERNÁNDEZ Nat 28:05.092 2 DANIEL MUÑOZ ESP +0.025 3 DINO IOZZO ESP +30.919 4 MARCO GARCÍA ITA +37.907 5 MARIO MAYOR ESP +38.190 6 ARCHIE MCDONALD ESP +40.587 7 COREY TINKER AUT +40.904 8 JACOPO HOSCIUC GBR +44.732 9 GUILLERMO MORENO ROU +49.710 10 JUANES RIVERA MEX +50.111 11 MAXIMILIANO ROCHA COL +1:01.513 12 GONÇALO RIBEIRO ARG +1:01.688 13 ADRIÁN RODRÍGUEZ PRT +1:15.772 14 NAZARENO GOMEZ ARRIETA ESP +1:16.054 15 JAVIER DEL OLMO ARG +1:16.619 16 JACK BEDNAREK ESP +1:17.183 17 CARTER BROWN GBR +1:23.973

Stock European Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 DANIEL MUÑOZ ESP YAMAHA 70 2 ERIC FERNÁNDEZ ESP YAMAHA 45 3 MARCO GARCÍA ESP YAMAHA 42 4 ARCHIE MCDONALD AUS YAMAHA 33 5 DINO IOZZO ITA YAMAHA 32 6 MARIO MAYOR ESP YAMAHA 32 7 ALEX MILLÁN ESP YAMAHA 26 8 ADRIÁN RODRÍGUEZ ESP YAMAHA 25 9 COREY TINKER GBR YAMAHA 25 10 GUILLERMO MARCEL MORENO MEX YAMAHA 20 11 MAXIMILIANO ROCHA ARG YAMAHA 16 12 KILIAN NESTOLA ITA YAMAHA 9 13 JACOPO HOSCIUC ROU YAMAHA 8 14 GONÇALO RIBEIRO PRT YAMAHA 7 15 JUANES RIVERA COL YAMAHA 6 16 MIHAIL FLOROV BGR YAMAHA 6 17 DANIEL BROOKS GBR YAMAHA 5 18 JACK BEDNAREK GBR YAMAHA 4 19 JAVIER DEL OLMO ESP KAWASAKI 4 20 NAZARENO GOMEZ ARRIETA ARG YAMAHA 3 21 MATEUSZ HULEWICZ POL YAMAHA 2

