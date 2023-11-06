2023 FIM JuniorGP World Championship

Round Seven – Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia

The Finetwork FIM JuniorGP World Championship has wrapped up at Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia over the weekend.

The Moto2 European Championship saw Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact Junior GP Team) sign off in style with victory from P17 on the grid, while European Talent Cup honours went to Guido Pini (AC Racing Team), although it was Maximo Quiles (Aspar Junior Team) who clinched the crown.

A new winner in the JuniorGP class was Adrian Cruces (Finetwork Mir Racing Team) who won the opening bout, while the second contest went to Joel Esteban (Aspar Junior Team) after late-race drama.

Stock European Championship competition ended the day with David Muñoz (SP57 Racing Team) taking a fifth win of 2023, extending that dominant form.

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race One

JuniorGP action fired up in Race 1 to start the day and it was a battle from the start. Adrian Cruces led for the majority of the race but was always under attack from Luca Lunetta (AC Racing Team), Alvaro Carpe (STV Laglisse Racing) and Angel Piqueras (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0), with Carpe and Piqueras coming through from the third row.

However, resisting a final corner attack from the #83 of Carpe, Cruces held on to take a career-first win in the class, whilst Piqueras snatched third. A mistake from Lunetta on the final lap left him P5, behind polesitter Xabi Zurutuza (MTA Junior Team).

Top Aussie was Jacob Roulstone in ninth, just under 1.5s off winning pace, with the top-10 covered by 1.616-seconds.

Angus Grenfell meanwhile finished in 17th. New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan a DNF.

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 ADRIÁN CRUCES ESP 28:33.724 2 ALVARO CARPE ESP 0.052 3 ÁNGEL PIQUERAS ESP 0.341 4 XABIER ZU RUTUZA ESP 0.427 5 NICO CARRARO ITA 0.846 6 LUCA LUNETTA ITA 0.922 7 JOEL ESTEBAN ESP 0.978 8 ALESSANDRO MOROSI ITA 1.142 9 JACOB ROULSTONE AUS 1.426 10 FACUNDO LLAMBIAS URU 1.616 11 EDDIE O’SHEA GBR 10.273 12 LEO RAMMERSTORFER AUT 17.612 13 FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA INA 18.291 14 KOTARO UCHIUMI JPN 18.401 15 NOAH DETTWILER SUI 18.447 16 TATCHAKORN BUASRI THA 32.765 17 ANGUS GRENFELL AUS 35.943 18 CESARE TIEZZI ITA 38.011 19 TORIN COLLINS CAN 49.116 20 ALEX GOURDON FRA 51.045 21 GABIN PLANQUES FRA 55.718 22 DANIAL SHAHRIL MAS 58.368 23 GEOFFREY EMMANUEL IND 1:09.9 75 24 AOI UEZU JPN 1:11.9 09 25 RUCHÉ MOODLEY RSA — 15 laps — Not Classified DNF CORMAC BUCHANAN NZL — 11 laps — DNF JAKOB ROSENTHALER AUT — 6 laps — DNF KEV IN FARKAS HUN 9.107 DNF CASEY O´GORMAN IRL — 2 laps —

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race Two

Race 2 was an epic fight and while Cruces tried to implement a fast pace like in Race 1, it couldn’t be replicated to the same level as the battle intensified.

Jacob Roulstone (Aspar Junior Team) was his main rival this time, although the Australian was soon bundled out the way by the likes of Lunetta, Piqueras and Carpe – Carpe and Lunetta both in the battle for second overall in the standings.

Joel Esteban was also in contention in the final stages and despite being close, he couldn’t make a pass in the last sector on the last lap. Cruces crossed the line first ahead of Esteban and Lunetta, but the #11 was forced to drop one place for exceeding track limits on the last lap, giving the #7 of Esteban a second win of 2023.

Lunetta’s third place meant he secured runner-up spot in the Championship, which was one by Piqueras at Aragon.

Jacob Roulstone improved to sixth in the second running, just 0.450-seconds off the leader, settling for seventh i nthe final standings.

Cormac Buchanan finished 20th for the round, and 14th for the season, Angus Grenfell a DNF.

Angus Grenfell

“The last race weekend of the @juniorgp season is complete! Despite very limited track time due to weather conditions, it was definitely the best I have ridden all season. It was a bitter sweet ending with a crash in the second race with three laps to go, but that’s racing. Race 1 – P17, Race 2 – NC. I cannot express how grateful I am to @artbox.team for all their work this season. Thank you.”

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 JOEL ESTEBAN ESP 28:34.308 2 ADRIÁN CRUCES ESP 28:34.240 3 LUCA LUNETTA ITA 0.093 4 ÁNGEL PIQUERAS ESP 0.160 5 ALVARO CARPE ESP 0.242 6 JACOB ROULSTONE AUS 0.450 7 XABIER ZU RUTUZA ESP 0.667 8 EDDIE O’SHEA GBR 0.812 9 NICO CARRARO ITA 0.921 10 ALESSANDRO MOROSI ITA 6.426 11 JAKOB ROSENTHALER AUT 11.666 12 NOAH DETTWILER SUI 12.641 13 RUCHÉ MOODLEY RSA 13.482 14 CASEY O´GORMAN IRL 15.524 15 DANIAL SHAHRIL MAS 27.605 16 CESARE TIEZZI ITA 33.282 17 KOTARO UCHIUMI JPN 33.401 18 GABIN PLANQUES FRA 41.603 19 TORIN COLLINS CAN 46.352 20 CORMAC BUCHANAN NZL 49.293 21 ALEX GOURDON FRA 52.033 22 KEV IN FARKAS HUN 56.587 23 GEOFFREY EMMANUEL IND 1:03.8 89 24 AOI UEZU JPN 1:04.3 79 Not Classified DNF FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA INA DNF FACUNDO LLAMBIAS URU DNF ANGUS GRENFELL AUS DNF LEO RAMMERSTORFER AUT DNS TATCHAKORN BUASRI THA

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Man Points 1 Ángel Piqueras ESP HONDA 220 2 Luca Lunetta ITA KTM 138 3 Alvaro Carpe ESP HUSQVARNA 137 4 Joel Esteban ESP GASGAS 132 5 Adrián Cruces ESP KTM 123 6 Xabier Zurutuza ESP KTM 120 7 Jacob Roulstone AUS GASGAS 110 8 Nico Carraro ITA GASGAS 81 9 David Almansa ESP KTM 74 10 Eddie O’shea GBR HONDA 69 11 Tatchakorn Buasri THA HONDA 59 12 Jakob Rosenthaler AUT HUSQVARNA 53 13 Alessandro Morosi ITA KTM 53 14 Cormac Buchanan NZL KTM 50 15 Elia Bartolini ITA HONDA 45 16 Facundo Llambias URY HONDA 44 17 Fadillah Arbi Aditama IDN HONDA 39 18 Marcos Ruda ESP KTM 30 19 Noah Dettwiler CHE KTM 30 20 Danial Shahril MYS HONDA 21 21 Kotaro Uchiumi JPN KTM 10 22 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT HUSQVARNA 10 23 Casey O’gorman IRL HONDA 9 24 Marcos Uriarte ESP HUSQVARNA 9 25 Shinya Ezawa JPN HONDA 7 26 Ruché Moodley ZAF KTM 3 27 Alex Gourdon FRA HONDA 2 28 Cesare Tiezzi ITA KTM 1 29 Torin Collins CAN KTM 1

Moto2 European Championship Race

The title had already been secured by Senna Agius at Aragon but he faced a different challenge in the final Moto2 ECh race of 2023.

A penalty after qualifying meant that his original pole position had turned into a P17 grid start. Inside the top ten by the end of the opening lap, Agius powered himself into contention whilst Alberto Surra (Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro grabbed the early advantage.

Agius was soon ahead of his rivals, with Roberto Garcia (Cardoso-Fantic Racing), Unai Orradre (STV Laglisse Racing) and Yeray Ruiz (FAU55 Tey Racing) all being dismissed by the charging #81.

The Australian then made short work of closing down a 2.6s gap up to Surra but despite catching the Italian, it took three attempts at Turn 4 to make the move stick.

However, once he made it work, Agius eased to a tenth career win and an eighth of 2023, becoming just the third rider to win ten races in the class.

Senna Agius

“It was a strange race. I felt like I did at the Grand Prix I did this year. It was a big challenge to start from the back of the grid. I found out about the penalty just before dinner. It was a big shock after I had taken pole position two hours earlier. But when I woke up this morning, I knew that all was not lost. The conditions also got better and better, so we were able to go faster. In the end, I was able to set the pace from the second qualifying session and that made me very competitive for most of the race. After a strong first lap, I stayed calm. Only from lap four to about ten was I a bit slower than I wanted to be.”

“I caught Alberto Surra in the last third of the race and, as in Aragón, we had another great battle. Today’s victory is the crowning glory of a great season. We have done a great job all year round. So, a big thank you to the LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP Junior Team for letting me be a part of it and also for the incredible work we have done together. I am proud of that. I am now looking forward to moving up to the Moto2 World Championship with this title in the bag after this season and the progress I did over the year. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my family back home in Australia, my coaches, my manager Leon Camier and everyone who believes in me. I am very grateful to them all. Today was a great way to end the 2023 season.”

It was a disappointing result to cap off the season for Harrison Voight, with a DNF, ending the season 18th.

Surra was a strong second whilst Orradre clinched third. Agius finished 67 points clear of Xavier Cardelus (Promoracing) in the end with Surra third.

Moto2 European Championship Race Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 SENNA AGIUS AUS 28:42.173 2 ALBERTO SURRA ITA 3.258 3 UNAI ORRADRE ESP 5.201 4 ROBERTO GARCÍA ESP 5.641 5 YERAY RUIZ ESP 14.802 6 XAVIER CARDELÚS AND 16.993 7 PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI POL 20.439 8 FRANCESCO MONGIARDO ITA 20.625 9 ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ ESP 22.713 10 MATTIA RATO ITA 27.600 11 IVO LOPES POR 27.630 12 SAM WILFORD GBR 38.837 13 MARCO TAPIA ESP 41.689 14 KY LE PAZ PHI 1:03.3 29 15 FILIP REHAC EK CZE 1:13.8 70 Not Classified DNF MATTIA VOLPI ITA — 3 laps — DNF CHANON INTA THA DNF HARRISON VOIGHT AUS DNF GERARD RIU ESP DSQ EDUARDO MONTERO ESP

Moto2 European Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Man Points 1 Senna Agius AUS KALEX 216 2 Xavier Cardelús AND KALEX 149 3 Alberto Surra ITA BOSCOSCURO 138 4 Mattia Rato ITA KALEX 113 5 Roberto García ESP KALEX 107 6 Unai Orradre ESP KALEX 98 7 Yeray Ruiz ESP KALEX 96 8 Alex Toledo ESP BOSCOSCURO 70 9 Carlos Tatay Vila ESP KALEX 61 10 Marco Tapia ESP KALEX 60 11 Niccolò Antonelli ITA KALEX 50 12 Francesco Mongiardo ITA BOSCOSCURO 50 13 Sam Wilford GBR KALEX 50 14 Mattia Volpi ITA KALEX 43 15 Piotr Biesiekirski POL KALEX 37 16 Gerard Riu ESP KALEX 33 17 Borja Gómez ESP KALEX 32 18 Harrison Voight AUS KALEX 32 19 Alberto Ferrández ESP BOSCOSCURO 31 20 Juan Rodríguez ESP KALEX 23 21 Kyle Paz PHL KALEX 20 22 Jacopo Hosciuc ROU KALEX 7 23 Ivo Lopes PRT BOSCOSCURO 5 24 Martin Vugrinec HRV KALEX 4 25 Filip Rehacek CZE KALEX 4 26 Maxwell Bertalan Toth USA KALEX 4 27 Chanon Inta THA KALEX 3 28 Charles Aubrie FRA KALEX 2 29 Eduardo Montero ESP KALEX 1

European Talent Cup Race

The only title on the line coming into the final round of 2023 was that of the ETC, with Maximo Quiles vs Brian Uriarte (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) being the rivalry.

The race ignited with the #28 Quiles going all out from the start before a group of seven was formed, with Uriarte and teammate Rico Salmela part of it.

Jesus Rios (MRE Talent) was a polesitter for the first time and swapped paint with Quiles before big drama occurred behind. At Turn 2 towards mid-race, Salmela tried to pass Uriarte but in doing so, ran wide; as he cut back, Uriarte was already under him and the two collided and crashed, ending the #51’s title hopes in a teammate clash.

Quiles was now Champion whatever happened but he still fought hard against Pini, Valentin Perrone (Frando VHC Racing Team) and Rios. On the final lap, Pini rode to perfection for a last win with the #1 plate.

Perrone took a first podium – also a first for Argentina in the class – whilst Rios was third with a third straight podium. Quiles in P4 became the first double ETC Champion; Pini finished second overall, leapfrogging Uriarte.

Marianos Nikolis finished the season with a 22nd place finish.

European Talent Cup Race Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 GUIDO PINI ITA 27:17.102 2 VALENTIN PERRONE ARG 0.080 3 JESÚS RIOS ESP 0.218 4 MÁXIMO QUILES ESP 0.276 5 GUILLEM PLANQUES FRA 5.677 6 DAVID GONZÁLEZ ESP 5.688 7 ADRIANO DONOSO ESP 10.135 8 JESÚS TORRES ESP 10.435 9 LEONARDO ZANNI ITA 10.466 10 HAKIM DANISH MAS 10.841 11 GIULIO PUGLIESE ITA 16.665 12 PAU ALSINA ESP 17.073 13 FERNANDO BUJOSA ESP 17.147 14 ENZO BELLON FRA 17.217 15 GONZALO PÉREZ ESP 17.485 16 EDOARDO LIGUORI ITA 23.814 17 PEDRO ALOMAR ESP 23.965 18 LORENZ TONI LUCIANO BEL 24.209 19 EDU GUTIÉRREZ ESP 25.344 20 OWEN VAN TRIGT NED 25.402 21 ELLIOT KASSIGIAN FRA 25.496 22 MARIANOS NIKOLIS AUS 32.153 23 JOEL PONS ESP 43.548 Not Classified DNF MATTEO ROMAN FRA — 14 laps — DNC KRISTIAN DANIEL USA — 9 laps — DNF BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ ESP — 8 laps — DNF BRIAN URIARTE ESP — 7 laps — DNF RICO SALMELA FIN 0.261 DNF AMANUEL BRINTON GBR — 5 laps — DNF DODÓ BOGGIO ITA — 1 laps —

European Talent Cup Points

Pos Rider Nat Man Points 1 Máximo Quiles 15 HONDA 187 2 Guido Pini 15 HONDA 167 3 Brian Uriarte 14 HONDA 156 4 Rico Salmela 15 HONDA 109 5 Dodó Boggio 15 HONDA 108 6 Jesús Rios 15 HONDA 82 7 David González 15 HONDA 70 8 Jesús Torres 16 HONDA 70 9 Guillem Planques 15 HONDA 64 10 Ruché Moodley 16 HONDA 57 11 Alberto Ferrández 16 HONDA 53 12 Adriano Donoso 15 HONDA 51 13 Casey O’gorman 16 HONDA 49 14 Pau Alsina 15 HONDA 46 15 Giulio Pugliese 14 HONDA 40 16 Beñat Fernández 15 HONDA 34 17 Hakim Danish 15 HONDA 30 18 Leonardo Zanni 14 HONDA 28 19 Valentín Perrone 15 HONDA 24 20 Kristian Daniel 14 HONDA 22 21 Amanuel Brinton 14 HONDA 19 22 Marco Morelli 16 HONDA 18 23 Edoardo Liguori 15 HONDA 13 24 Hamad Khamis Al-Sahouti 17 HONDA 13 25 Lorenz Toni Luciano 18 HONDA 9 26 Gonzalo Pérez 14 HONDA 5 27 Edu Gutiérrez 15 HONDA 3 28 Fernando Bujosa 14 HONDA 3 29 Pedro Alomar 14 HONDA 3 30 Carter Thompson 15 HONDA 2 31 Enzo Bellon 14 HONDA 2 31 Enzo Bellon 14 HONDA 2 32 Vasilis Panteleakis 15 HONDA 2 33 Owen Van Trigt 14 HONDA 1

Stock European Championship Race

The last Stock ECh event of the year was an intriguing one; Daniel Muñoz was already crowned Champion but wanted to finish strongly, with Eric Fernandez (FAU55 Tey Racing) likewise aiming to sign off his 2023 season as number one in race terms.

Both battled throughout the 18 laps, with Fernandez even slowing the pace right down, as both engaged in a game of strategy. After a lap of cruising around with a 13-second advantage, Muñoz pulled the pin and eased away to win by eight seconds ahead of his main title rival.

Third place had seemingly gone to Archie McDonald (MRE Talent) but for exceeding track limits throughout the race, he was handed a three second penalty which left him in P7, denying him a first podium, and dropping his season result from fourth to fifth.

Archie McDonald

“After my first full season, it looked like I’d finally secured my first podium, crossing the line in third at the final round of the 2023 Finetwork FIM JuniorGP Stock Championship, held at Valencia. It was a five-way fight for third, and I’d come back through the field after a poor start to secure a PB in the closing stages, worked my way into the front of the pack, only to find out, as I rolled up to parc fermé, I’d received a three-second penalty for track limits warning. I rode my heart out, I gave it my all. But the penalty dropped me back from third to seventh in the race, and fourth to fifth in the final championship standings by one-point. Disappointing I know, but the reality is I’m so happy with how much I learnt in that race, how hard I rode. I want to thank the Mre Talent for an amazing rookie year, providing me a great bike and all the support. Now it’s time to head back to Australia and get ready for the final round of the ASBK – Australian Superbikes at The Bend Motorsport Park on the 600, before making my debut Superbike ride at the St George Motorcycle Club Summer Series. What an amazing year. And I have to thank Dad for making it all possible. Bring on 2024!”

Taking profit, Marco Garcia (Easyrace Team) was third, with the top three in the race being reflected in the same order in the final standings of 2023.

Declan Van Rosmalen was 14th.

Stock European Race Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 DANIEL MUÑOZ ESP 29:20.219 2 ERIC FERNÁNDEZ ESP 8.384 3 MARCO GARCÍA ESP 14.935 4 ERIC FERNÁNDEZ ESP 15.631 5 MARIO MAYOR ESP 16.404 6 JOSE LUIS ARMARIO ESP 16.734 7 ARCHIE MCDONALD AUS 17.905 8 IKER GARCIA ESP 20.317 9 ALEX MILLÁN ESP 31.006 10 KYLIAN NESTOLA ITA 37.711 11 GUILLERMO MARCEL MO RENO MEX 37.739 12 DANIEL BROO KS GBR 55.663 13 MA TEUSZ HULEWICZ POL 1:06.3 79 14 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN AUS 1:31.9 88 15 BRITANNI BELLADONA VACCARINO USA — 17 laps — Not Classified DNF CARTER BROWN GBR — 14 laps — DNF BORJA JIMÉN EZ ESP 16.923 DNF JAVIER DEL OLMO ESP — 10 laps — DNF DINO IOZZO ITA — 5 laps —

Stock European Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Man Points 1 Daniel Muñoz ESP YAMAHA 165 2 Eric Fernández ESP YAMAHA 130 3 Marco García ESP YAMAHA 98 4 Dino Iozzo ITA YAMAHA 73 5 Archie Mcdonald AUS YAMAHA 72 6 Mario Mayor ESP YAMAHA 63 7 Adrián Rodríguez ESP YAMAHA 62 8 Alex Millán ESP YAMAHA 54 9 Guillermo Marcel Moreno MEX YAMAHA 39 10 Corey Tinker GBR YAMAHA 27 11 Maximiliano Rocha ARG YAMAHA 27 12 Jose Luis Armario ESP YAMAHA 22 13 Daniel Brooks GBR YAMAHA 22 14 Kilian Nestola ITA YAMAHA 19 15 Jacopo Hosciuc ROU YAMAHA 15 16 Juan Rodríguez ESP YAMAHA 13 17 Carter Brown GBR YAMAHA 10 18 Borja Jiménez ESP YAMAHA 9 19 Iker García ESP YAMAHA 8 20 Pasquale Alfano ITA YAMAHA 7 21 Gonçalo Ribeiro PRT YAMAHA 7 22 Mateusz Hulewicz POL YAMAHA 7 23 Juanes Rivera COL YAMAHA 6 24 Mihail Florov BGR YAMAHA 6 25 Javier Del Olmo ESP KAWASAKI 6 26 Jack Bednarek GBR YAMAHA 4 27 Bence Kecskes HUN YAMAHA 3 28 Nazareno Leonel Gomez Arrieta ARG YAMAHA 3 29 Declan Van Rosmalen AUS YAMAHA 2 30 Britanni Belladona Vaccarino USA YAMAHA 1

