FIM World Supercross 2023

The three-round 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship concluded at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night with Ken Roczen securing the 2023 WSX World Championship.

Firepower Honda’s Max Anstie emerged victorious in the 250 class to claim the 2023 SX2 World Championship.

WSX

With 19 points separating the top four heading into Melbourne the WSX championship was up for the taking.

MCR’s Mitchell Oldenburg, Team GSM’s Gregory Aranda and Rick Ware Racing’s Colt Nichols all had strong showings but the night was dominated by defending champ Ken Roczen.

Joey Savatgy, Championship leader heading into Melbourne, was also in the mix along with with Firepower Honda’s Dean Wilson and MCR’s Vince Friese.

Ultimately Ken’s starts, speed through the whoops and ability to negotiate a pack was the difference, the German carding 1-1-3 scores to lift the title once again ahead of Joey Savatgy.

Colt Nichols won the third and final race of the night but it was Dean Wilson that secured third overall in WSX championship title.

Dean Wilson

“Finishing the season with my new team in such an amazing way is truly special. While we always aim for improvement, I’m going to savor this result and reflect on the fantastic season I’ve had with the team and my family. I’m genuinely pleased with the bike and my riding.”

FIM World Supercross 2023 WSX Final Points

Ken Roczen 193 Joey Savatgy 176 Dean Wilson 167 Vince Friese 149 Justin Hill 122 Gregory Aranda 117 Cederic Soubeyras 114 Kyle Chisholm 108 Mitch Oldenburg 89 Colt Nichols 83

SX2

The first of the SX2 final’s saw Anstie assert early dominance, navigating the set of challenging whoops to take control of the pack.

Reigning SX2 champion, Shane McElrath’s night came undone when a tough block lodged in his rear wheel resulting in a DNF, upsetting his title chances.

Anstie surged forward securing the victory, with Clout’s strong showing earning him a commendable second place while Motoconcept’s Carson Mumford rounded out the podium.

In final two, Anstie catapulted out of the gates and didn’t look back, claiming a decisive victory over Club MX’s Cole Thompson with McElrath in third. That victory secured Anstie the SX2 Championship with a race to spare.

With no pressure in the final race, Anstie resumed his dominance. Thompson settled into second, and the in-form Clout third.

Anstie remained unchallenged, stretching his lead, and rounding out a victorious night while officially pencilling his name on the 2023 SX2 World Champion Trophy.

Max Anstie – SX2 Champ

“I can’t overstate how important this is to me. It’s been over a decade since a Brit won a World Championship in Motocross or Supercross, so this victory means everything to me. It’s surreal to think that in May last year, I didn’t have a ride. This team saw something in me, provided an opportunity, and together, we’ve surpassed everyone’s expectations, except our own. I can’t express enough gratitude to Honda Australia, American Honda, and our dedicated teams of people.”

Luke Clout was the highest finishing Australian with third outright in the SX2 Championship.

FIM World Supercross 2023 SX2 Final Points