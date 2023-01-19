2023 Harley-Davidson Breakout

Australia’s favourite cruiser gets more cubes, more chrome, a much bigger fuel tank and some new rims for 2023 while the price nudges up to $37,995 for the 2023 Harley-Davidson Breakout in black, while other colours will set you back $38,360.

For many the increase in fuel capacity from its predecessors meagre 13.2-litre fuel tank up to the new 18.9-litre capacity tank would see them happily pay the increased price and smile while doing it!

A new low-profile chrome console adorns the top of the bigger fuel tank while a chrome finish is applied to the rear fender supports, side covers, muffler shields, turn signals, mirrors, and Heavy Breather intake.

New bar risers lift polished stainless-steel bars 19 mm higher than the 2022 model.

However, the fitment of the 117 cube version of the Milwaukee-Eight is the real icing on the cake.

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Breakout rolls on new 26-spoke cast alloy rims in gloss black with machined details. Cruise control is also standard.

Clearly the biggest selling cruiser in Australia is only going to get even more popular on the back of the changes made to the 2023 generation of the Breakout.

2023 Harley-Davidson Breakout Specifications