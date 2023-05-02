2023 Harley-Davidson limited edition Electra Glide Highway King

The Electra Glide Highway King model is the third instalment in Harley-Davidson’s Icons Motorcycle Collection program and an exercise in unabashed nostalgia.

Boasting laced wheels, wide-whitewall tires, a two-tone windshield and vibrant custom paint, the Highway King brings to life the FL models of old.

In 1968 the Electra Glide model topped the Harley-Davidson motorcycle line. Riders who wanted a little extra touring comfort and convenience could order theirs with the King of the Highway accessories group, which added fiberglass saddlebags, a windshield, a luggage rack over the rear fender, and engine guards.

“In its day this was a really deluxe motorcycle,” said Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design and Creative Director. “The colours we’ve selected for the Highway King model are reminiscent of the original colour options offered in 1968. We carefully matched each colour in the lower section of the windshield. In 1968, the accessory fiberglass saddlebags were only offered in white, so we’ve done the same in 2023. The result is a thoroughly modern motorcycle that looks unapologetically old school.”

The Highway King model will be offered in two colour options: Hi-Fi Orange (limited to 1,000 produced) and Hi-Fi Magenta (limited to 750 produced). Australia and New Zealand will only receive the Hi-Fi Orange colour option.

Hard-shell saddlebags are finished in Birch White, and a Black Denim panel on the fuel tank is separated from the primary colour with a Birch White accent stripe. The tank badge is very similar to the one used in 1968. An Icons Motorcycle Collection graphic and serialisation badge is laser-etched into the console insert.

The detachable windshield features a tinted lower section colour-matched to the paint colour. A solo saddle with a black-and-white cover and a chrome rail, mounted over an adjustable coil spring and shock absorber, is another nod to the style of Harley-Davidson® FL models from the 1960s. Chrome steel laced wheels and wide whitewall tires add to the nostalgic look, as do the brilliant chrome front fender rails and saddlebag rails, front fender skirt, and Ventilator air cleaner cover. An Electra Glide script is placed on each side of the front fender.

The foundation of the Electra Glide Highway King model is the single-spar Harley-Davidson Touring frame with a rigid backbone design. The entire chassis is designed for the long haul. A single knob hydraulically adjusts the pre-load of emulsion-technology rear shock absorbers for optimal ride and control based on bike load. The 49mm forks with dual bending valve suspension technology deliver linear damping characteristics for a smooth ride.