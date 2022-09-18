2023 Husqvarna Electric Minicycle MX EE 3 & EE 5

Husqvarna Motorcycles is leading the electric off-road charge for young riders with its 2023 minicycle line-up including a choice of two models – the EE 3 and the EE 5 – with performance to rival 50 cc petrol-driven motorcycles.

Young riders can step into the exciting world of motocross on the all-new EE 3 to learn off-road skills, while the EE 5 has a distinct competition focus.

The EE 3, the entry-level machine for youngsters, is a fully-fledged motorcycle, delivering the same high-level of quality for beginners and recreational riders as the competition-focused EE 5. With its chromium molybdenum frame, durable WP suspension and advanced lightweight construction, the EE 3 sets a benchmark for electric minicycles.

Peak power of 3.8 kW brings thrills but will not overwhelm younger riders, thanks to compliant delivery via an intelligent, state-of-the-art control unit. The electric motor’s permanent drive means there is no clutch or gearbox to master, further simplifying the riding experience.

Small diameter 10” wheels add to EE 3’s easy manageability, as do a low, adjustable seat height and hand lever-operated front and rear brakes. A fast-charging Li-Ion battery quickly returns the EE 3 to the action.

Aimed at beginners and experienced racers, the EE 5 is inspired by the TC 50 motocross machine, delivering electric motor performance to rival its combustion engine counterpart.

A chromium molybdenum frame, premium adjustable WP suspension, 12” front wheel and advanced lightweight construction make the EE 5 a complete racing machine able to run at the front.

The EE 5’s electric motor ups the performance package with peak power of 5 kW. It eliminates the need for a clutch or gearbox so that new riders can focus on building their off-road riding skills.

Run time of the EE 5 is up to two hours of ordinary riding or 25 minutes in flat-out competition conditions, while it takes just 70 minutes to fully recharge the lithium-ion battery.

Young riders of every height can hone their skills on the EE 5 thanks to an easily adjustable seat, which can be lowered even further (to 550 mm) with an optional Suspension Lowering Kit.

2023 EE Highlights

3.8 kW (EE 3) and 5 kW (EE 5) peak output

Six different ride modes

648 Wh (EE 3) and 907 Wh (EE 5) lithium-ion batteries

Quick charging

New MAXXIS MAXXCROSS MX-ST tyres

EE 3 – Durable WP suspension

EE 5 – Latest WP XACT air fork and a WP rear shock

Swedish-inspired design

New, modern graphics in white, blue and electric yellow accents

Ergonomics are adjustable

A selection of competition-type Technical Accessories has been developed for the EE 3 and EE 5, alongside a comprehensive Functional Offroad Apparel Collection.

The 2023 electric minicycles are available now at all authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers. Australian pricing has yet to be announced.