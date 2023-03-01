Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition

The freshly announced Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition rides on new offroad-specific fully-adjustable WP XPLOR suspension with 240 mm of travel at both ends.

Norden 901 Expedition is equipped with many of Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Technical Accessories with adjustable heated grips, a new Touring Windshield and pre-fitted Side Bag Set that offers up to 36 litres of storage capacity all standard.

New centre stand, engine guard, and Connectivity Unit are fitted as standard to enhance every adventure.

With the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app installed onto a smartphone, and with the device paired to the motorcycle’s Connectivity Unit via Bluetooth, riders will benefit from downloadable maps, Turn-by-Turn+ navigation, Call-In, Call-Out, and view real-time traffic information. Music selection and volume can also be controlled safely while riding using the handlebar-mounted buttons.

Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition at a glance

WP XPLOR suspension offers longer travel (240 mm) and full adjustability

Heated grips and rider seat for cold weather comfort

Touring Windshield for reduced fatigue on extended rides

Side Bag Set offers convenient storage

Centre Stand for easier maintenance

Heavy duty Skid Plate for complete protection of tank and engine

Connectivity Unit provides Turn-by-Turn+ navigation, Call-In, Call-Out, and music selection from the rider’s smartphone

Norden is powered by the well heralded 889 cc version of the LC8c parallel-twin engine that produces 105 hp and a stout 100 Nm of torque.

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 2023 Norden 901 Expedition will start to be available from May 2023 onwards at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers in Australia and New Zealand.