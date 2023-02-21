2023 Indian Sport Chief

Indian today revealed most aggressive iteration of the iconic Indian Chief with the launch of Sport Chief.

With KYB inverted front forks, also featured on Indian Challenger models, Sport Chief offers superior handling and ride performance than its namesake.

The Sport Chief’s dual-disc, four-piston, semi-floating calliper, radial-mounted Brembo brakes deliver confidence-inspiring stopping power, while piggyback rear FOX shocks increase travel to four-inches and increases lean angle to 29.5 degrees, compared to other Indian Chief models.

The result is an Indian Chief that begs for more aggressive riding and provides the confidence and capability to take the riding experience to another level.

Featuring a simplistic steel-tube frame, Sport Chief preserves the Indian Chief’s mechanical styling.

At the heart of it all, a blacked-out Thunderstroke 116 motor delivers 162 Nm of torque, while a stylish new Quarter Fairing, along with new moto-style bars with machined triple clamps and six-inch risers set the Sport Chief apart from the rest of the Indian Chief line-up.

Mid-mount foot controls match up to a solo gunfighter seat, riders are in a commanding riding position.

Sport Chief features sport cast wheels wrapped in Pirelli Night Dragon tyres, a 15.1L fuel tank, bobbed rear fender, dual exhaust, LED lighting, keyless ignition, and three selectable ride modes, including Sport, Standard and Tour.

Ride-enhancing technology comes standard with Indian’s four-inch touchscreen. Accessible via handlebar controls or the digital touchscreen display, riders can cycle through multiple interfaces, including two different gauge configurations, motorcycle and ride information, and turn-by-turn navigation.

If using a wireless helmet communicator, riders can control their music within the Ride Command system once their phone is paired via Bluetooth or USB. Riders can also access phone information, including recent calls, contacts, number pad and text message history.

Current Indian Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber, and Super Chief riders can upgrade to the Sport Chief’s stock dual exposed FOX Piggyback Rear Shocks, which provide four inches of travel that allows for increased lean angles.

The 2023 Sport Chief is expected to start arriving to Australia and New Zealand shores from May 2023 and is available in Black Smoke, Ruby Smoke and Stealth Grey.