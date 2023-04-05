McGuinness contesting British Superstock 1000

John McGuinness MBE will line up on the highly competitive Pirelli National Superstock grid this weekend aboard his Honda Fireblade as he looks to gain more valuable bike time after a busy pre-season ahead of the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.

McPint’s testing program culminated in the final official BSB test at Silverstone where he posted the 19th quickest time of the 35 Superstock bikes running.

“I am just excited to get going again, it’s 2023 and I’m still at it which is unbelievable really, this will be my 33rd year of racing! I’m still keen, still passionate and still excited to go racing.

“The testing in Spain was brilliant, it ticked all the boxes and blew away all the cobwebs which was great because the UK testing was a bit of a washout. The team has gelled well and I love working with all the guys. New colours, new bike, the start of a new season and some new team-mates too! I’m really looking forward to seeing how Nathan and Andrew get on.

“It’s not gonna be easy for me in Superstock because it is a really really tough class and it’s super competitive, but for me it’s more about the bigger picture, getting some laps in and getting as much track time in as possible. If I get into the points I’ll be happy as Larry!”

