2023 Kawasaki KLR650 & KLR650 Adventure

Kawasaki’s rugged LAMS adventure bike, the KLR650 and Adventure variant will both return in 2023, with pricing confirmed at $9394 + ORC for the standard, and $10,394 + ORC for the KLR650 Adventure, both of which are available now from dealers.

The KLR650 was overhauled for 2021, largely to meet Euro5, with EFI added, more bodywork, an upgraded front brake, engine durability tweaks and the sub-frame now permanently connected to the main frame above a new swingarm.

Fuel capacity was also pushed up to 23 litres and the seat height lowered to 870 mm to make it a little more approachable for those short of leg.

LED lighting also became the norm alongside an LCD dash. Those are updates that left many wanting, but realistically aligned with the original package which was always far more workhorse than racehorse.

38.5 hp and 51.5 Nm don’t set the world on fire, and the 210 kg kerb weight, or 222 kg in Adventure trim are not exactly light. The retention of the five-speed gearbox can also still leave you looking for another gear on the highway compared to some bikes, but the KLR still gets the job done.

The KLR650 is a staid tractor that’ll handle the highway better than most dual-sports and probably at higher speeds more comfortably, while also proving capable when the tarmac ends.

41 mm forks offer a generous 228 mm of travel, while the rear shock is both pre-load and rebound adjustable, with 185 mm of travel.

Brakes while upgraded are a single 300 mm front rotor with dual-piston caliper and 240 mm rear with single-piston caliper, both backed by ABS.

The Adventure, as the name suggests comes ready for long-distance travel off the showroom floor. That includes lockable panniers, fog lamps, crash bars, a DC socket and USB socket. The adjustable screen is standard across both models.

You can check out our review here:

2021 Kawasaki KLR650 Adventure Review | Motorcycle Test

To find your local Kawasaki dealer head to the Kawasaki Australia website (link).