2023 KTM 890 SMT

After plenty of ‘spy shot’ sneak peaks in various states of dress and a lengthy run of factory released teasers, KTM have now finally officially pulled the covers off the new generation 890 SMT.

The SMT moniker has a fair bit to live up to for KTM. The 990 SMT that was in the range from 2009 through to around 2013 was an epic laugh-a-minute motorcycle that remained quite a practical sports-touring machine, with a bit of supermoto DNA thrown into that mix.

The early 990 generation 75-degree LC8 v-twin had plenty of attitude. It didn’t like low speed running below 4000 rpm and could be a bit snatchy, but once above that you didn’t care.

I know I didn’t, as I put my own money down on both a KTM 990 Adventure R and a 990 SMT, the latter of which I really wish I still had. It set off car alarms with its booming Akra cans and was just so incredibly playful on a tight and gnarly stretch of back road.

I don’t think there has been anything since the 990 SMT that has been so laugh out loud bonkers on a tight stretch of tarmac. The bike was so playful, yet still relatively comfortable for the long haul, it even came with small factory clip-on soft panniers that added a nice dose of everyday practicality.

Of course the latest generation KTMs are more technically proficient and more powerful, but there is no doubt that with the polish that came in the later 1090/1190/1290 iterations of the powerplant, the latter of which had 50 more horsepower than the 990, they did lose that bit of raw animal attitude that set the 990 apart from the competition.

Don’t get me wrong, the newer bikes are considerably faster and technically superior, but a little of the playful nature was lost along the way, they gradually got a bit too fast for easy laughs.

Thus for the likes of me, a new SMT, like I said, has a lot to live up to. This time around we don’t have a rambunctious V-Twin, but an 889 cc version of the compact LC8c parallel-twin for motivation with 105 horsepower at 8000 rpm and 100 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm. That’s a smidgen more torque than the original V-Twin SMT but around ten ponies less.

The original SMT liked a drink and thankfully it had a 19-litre tank to cater for that. The new parallel-twin SMT gets by with a 15.8 litre fuel tank, but it’s a pretty safe bet that despite the smaller tank the new bike will have a longer touring range than older brother.

And sports-touring is something that the SMT has always been pretty well equipped to do thanks to a fairly upright and commanding seating position, combined with fairly long travel suspension that made for a very smooth and cosseting ride.

The form of the tank slides the rider even further ‘into’ the bike on to a single piece Supermoto shaped seat which is 860 mm from terra firma.

That seat height is pretty good for a bike that boasts a generous 227 mm of ground clearance.

A smoked windshield is placed just above the double fender concept with a low splash guard on the fork legs.

The new 890 SMT has 20 mm more front travel than the original and matches it for rear travel. The WP APEX suspension of the new bike has 180 mm of travel at both ends, the 43 mm open-cartridge forks are adjustable for compression and rebound, while the rear offers pre-load and rebound adjustments.

The shock is angled to reduce the seat height and accommodate a long swing-arm, contributing to a forward inclined riding position and improved stability.

The five-inch TFT dash is made from optically bonded mineral glass and is scratch and glare resistant and fully customisable while divulging the easy-to-use infographic menu system for set-up preferences. Turn by turn navigation is driven by your smartphone running the KTMconnect App.

The three standard ride modes (RAIN, STREET, SPORT) can be expanded by an optional TRACK setting that permits the rider to toggle different amounts of throttle modes and traction control through ten levels. Both the traction control and ABS systems have various modes, and can also be switched off.

Options include heated grips while the two-way quick-shift and cruise control come ready fitted and can be activated by the dealer, for a price.

Stopping the SMT are a pair of 320 mm disc rotors clamped by radial four-piston calipers with a 260 mm rotor out back gripped by a twin-piston caliper.

I used to get by on my old SMT with the small factory soft-bags that clipped on to the muffler covers, but the release pictures confirm the new bike has been designed to cater for a longer haul with cavernous panniers and a top-box on the options list.

I love the big daddy Super Duke GT but like everything post COVID the price has climbed upwards and you can expect to lay down over 33K to ride a new 1290 Super Duke GT out of the doors of a KTM dealership.

The 1290 is a seriously fast machine with 70 horsepower more than the 890 SMT, but I am not sure how much I would miss that stonking mumbo if I could get on an 890 SMT for ten-grand less… As to the actual price though that is yet to be confirmed, fingers crossed it is in the low 20s.

Available in Australia from July 2023 onwards in limited numbers, before deliveries are then planned to ramp up further as we get in to 2024. Look forward to throwing a leg over one in due course!

2023 KTM 890 SMT Specifications