2023 Lambretta V-Special 200

The 2023 Lambretta’s V-Special 200 has landed in Australia offering an exciting Italian design in four new colour schemes – Gloss Yellow, Matte Green, Gloss White, and Matte Black for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $5,790, plus on-road costs.

With strong classic design, metal body, and urban convenience, Lambretta’s design team invited motorcycle designer KISKA to build the V-Special, a scooter ‘for the future.’

When designing the new V-Special, care was given to preserving and continuing Lambretta’s traditions. The front headlight and rear taillights showcase the Lambretta trademark, while the key is decorated with the traditional Lambretta lion.

Under the retro bodywork is a steel frame with dual rear shocks, telescopic front forks, and a single-cylinder, 169 cc air-cooled fuel-injected engine, driving the 12-inch rear wheel via a smooth CVT.

Front and rear ø 220 mm disc brakes provide sure stopping power and are joined by Bosch dual-channel ABS.

A semi-digital instrument display combines analogue and LCD (Liquid Crystal Display), the display’s colour can be changed between seven different options for personalisation.

A full LED lighting system adorns the latest-generation V-Special, featuring an design with classic Lambretta DNA and built-in logos.

Finally, a large luggage area can be found underneath the comfortable seat. A luggage hook has also been added for user convenience.

The Lambretta V-Special 200 is available from Australian dealerships now, head to lambrettaaustralia.com.au for more information, or to find your nearest dealer.

2023 Lambretta V-Special 200 Specifications