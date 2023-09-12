Misano MotoGP Test

Focus on Aprilia

The action at Misano did not end on Sunday but continued with a day of official MotoGP testing on Monday.

Aprilia dedicated the official Monday test to evaluating 2024 options along with refinements to the 2023 package. This was the case for the factory team, whereas in the RNF camp, Miguel Oliveira had the chance to throw a leg over the latest evolution of the RS-GP.

Romano Albesiano – Aprilia Racing Technical Director

“Very interesting day, with the few tests available and the many things to try it is always complex to organise the work. Using these opportunities well can make the difference, we can consider ourselves satisfied.

“We are laying the foundations of our 2024 project, which will not be a revolution but a careful evolution of an already very performing package. Every piece of data and every comparison helps us to define the technical path to follow.

“In addition to Aleix and Maverick’s input, Miguel’s comment on his first outing with the latest RS-GP was important. He is a fast rider but at the same time precise and analytical, he can help us on our path of growth.”

Maverick Vinales was second quicest at the end of proceedings.

Maverick Vinales – P2

“The test went well. Our goal was to improve in braking and we found some interesting solutions, at the same time continuing work on the start and the way the bike performs in high grip conditions. Personally, I feel good in the saddle. I know we’ll be able to take another step forward, but I’m already having fun riding this Aprilia.”

Aleix Espargaro – P11

“With Aprilia we are at a level where no revolutionary changes are necessary. To the contrary, we need to avoid the risk of creating confusion. The Test Team is working hard, the engineers have a lot of data to analyse, and from here to Valencia, they’ll have time to prepare the 2024 material. We’ve already tested some things – a different frame with pros and cons and a lot of components. We also know how particular this track is, especially after a race weekend, so it isn’t the ideal setting to draw conclusions. We have a series of races ahead of us where we have every possibility of doing well.”

Miguel Oliveira – P7

“It was nice to get a first taste of the 2023 bike. There is not a single aspect, that is outstanding better than mine, but it’s a little bit better everywhere. For sure, the bike has a lot of potential, a little bit more than mine, so it’s nice also to know which points we can maybe work on our bike to still this season try to be more competitive and get the most out of the package. We didn’t do many laps on the 2023 bike, because it wouldn’t make sense to work all day with it, as it’s a machine we will not compete on the next races. For that reason, we continued the work with the 2022 RS-GP. We had some little things to try, a link, a swingarm, nothing different on the setup. But these little things helped us to understand which direction to take.”

Raul Fernandez meanwhile tested some small new parts and different settings as well as practicing his starts. The Spaniard was tenth on the time-sheets after an intense day with 75 laps completed.

Raul Fernandez – P10

“Honestly, we confirmed that we are on a good way. I feel that we just continued the weekend with today and our progress. This is important. We worked a lot with used tyres in order to try to improve the pace in the race. I’m very happy the way the test went. We saw some positive things for the future, which is always great. My mechanics had a lot of work today and I’m really grateful to have the team, that I have. It’s amazing how they work. I’m surely a lucky boy.”

Now the MotoGP paddock is busy packing up for a seven-round overseas trip through Asia and Australia, starting next week at the Buddh International Circuit, a brand-new addition to the MotoGP World Championship calendar in India.

Misano MotoGP Test Times

Pos. Rider Team Lead Gap 1 Luca Marini Ducati 1m30.602 2 Maverick Viñales Aprilia +0.234 3 Brad Binder KTM +0.552 4 Jorge Martin Ducati +0.566 5 Jack Miller KTM +0.573 6 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha +0.575 7 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia +0.630 8 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha +0.699 9 Alex Marquez Ducati +0.735 10 Raul Fernandez Aprilia +0.760 11 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia +0.779 12 Takaaki Nakagami Honda +0.832 13 Johann Zarco Ducati +0.890 14 Marc Marquez Honda +0.973 15 Augusto Fernandez GASGAS +1.084 16 Joan Mir Honda +1.085 17 Pol Espargaro GASGAS +1.242 18 Stefan Bradl Honda +1.544

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bagnaia 283 2 Martin 247 3 Bezzecchi 218 4 Binder 173 5 Espargaro 160 6 Zarco 147 7 Marini 135 8 Viñales 128 9 Marquez 108 10 Miller 104 11 Quartararo 85 12 Morbidelli 68 13 Oliveira 65 14 Fernandez 58 15 Rins 47 16 Di Giannantonio 43 17 Nakagami 35 18 Pedrosa 32 19 Marquez 31 20 Bastianini 25 21 Fernandez 22 22 Savadori 9 23 Folger 9 24 Espargaro 8 25 25 Pirro 5 26 26 Mir 5 27 27 Petrucci 5 28 28 Bradl 5 29 29 Lecuona 0

