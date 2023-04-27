MotoGP 2023
Round Four – Jerez
Marc Marquez
“I was expecting to be here competing. The Spanish GP is one of the most important ones for me, for the team, for Repsol, for all the sponsors and but especially for the fans and it’s one of my favourite circuits, but realistically speaking, the doctors from the beginning said between 6-8 weeks.
“I’m optimistic always and I was very optimistic and I said OK I will try to do in four but then on Tuesday, when we had the CT scan, the Madrid medical team with Ignacio Roger de Oña, the Clinica Mayo clinical team also the Red Bull APC center medical team, in a unanimous decision, they said that it was too risky, there was a very high risk of destroying the surgery.
“Then, for that reason I said OK I cannot go against the doctors and then we decided to not compete here. Tonight I will go back home to continue with my rehabilitation because now is the time to have a good routine and to be very precise on these things because in two weeks we have another race so the main target is to be in in Le Mans but it is not a 100 per cent sure.”
Would the “old” Marc have made the same decision?
“For me yes, when three different medical teams say if you ride, you will destroy the surgery, it doesn’t matter if you are 20 or 30 years old. I need to take care of myself but of course I want to come back to the racetrack as soon as possible because I want to help and continue growing the Repsol Honda Team. Last race, a Honda won, so we are in a good situation.”
On his absence from the Jerez Test:
“It’s a very important test, because the next test is in Misano and we won’t have more tests during the season, but there will be very good riders there like Mir and Rins, and also Stefan Bradl that will try the things. Unfortunately, I can’t help in that way because I can’t ride. Yeah let’s see, keep going. The good thing is in Portimao I felt really good on Friday and Saturday so yeah, keep going and now the main thing for me is to try come back as soon as possible and take care of myself in a good way.”
MotoGP Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|BEZZECCHI Marco
|ITA
|50
|2
|BAGNAIA Francesco
|ITA
|41
|3
|ZARCO Johann
|FRA
|35
|4
|MARQUEZ Alex
|SPA
|33
|5
|VIÑALES Maverick
|SPA
|32
|6
|MILLER Jack
|AUS
|25
|7
|MARTIN Jorge
|SPA
|22
|8
|BINDER Brad
|RSA
|22
|9
|MORBIDELLI Franco
|ITA
|21
|10
|QUARTARARO Fabio
|FRA
|18
|11
|MARINI Luca
|ITA
|15
|12
|RINS Alex
|SPA
|13
|13
|ESPARGARO Aleix
|SPA
|12
|14
|FERNANDEZ Augusto
|SPA
|8
|15
|NAKAGAMI Takaaki
|JPN
|7
|16
|MARQUEZ Marc
|SPA
|7
|17
|DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio
|ITA
|6
|18
|MIR Joan
|SPA
|5
|19
|OLIVEIRA Miguel
|POR
|3
|20
|FERNANDEZ Raul
|SPA
|2
2023 Jerez MotoGP Weekend Schedule
Times in AEST
|Friday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1700
|Moto3
|FP1
|1750
|Mot2
|FP1
|1845
|MotoGP
|FP1
|2115
|Moto3
|FP2
|2205
|Moto2
|FP2
|2300
|MotoGP
|FP2
|Saturday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1640
|Moto3
|FP3
|1725
|Moto2
|FP3
|1810
|MotoGP
|FP
|1850
|MotoGP
|Q1
|1915
|MotoGP
|Q2
|2050
|Moto3
|Q1
|2115
|Moto3
|Q2
|2145
|Moto2
|Q1
|2210
|Moto2
|Q2
|2300
|Motogp
|Sprint
|Sunday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1845
|Moto3
|WUP
|1900
|Moto2
|WUP
|2000
|MotoGP
|WUP
|2100
|Moto3
|Race
|2300
|Moto2
|Race
|0010 (Mon)
|MotoGP
|Race
2023 MotoGP Calendar (Revised)
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|30 Apr
|Spain
|Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto
|14 May
|France
|Le Mans
|11 Jun
|Italy
|Autodromo del Mugello
|18 Jun
|Germany
|Sachsenring
|25 Jun
|Netherlands
|TT Circuit Assen
|06 Aug
|Great Britain
|Silverstone Circuit
|20 Aug
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
|03 Sep
|Catalunya
|Barcelona-Catalunya
|10 Sep
|San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|24 Sep
|India**
|Buddh International Circuit
|01 Oct
|Japan
|Mobility Resort Motegi
|15 Oct
|Indonesia
|Mandalika International Street Circuit
|22 Oct
|Australia
|Phillip Island
|29 Oct
|Thailand
|Chang International Circuit
|12 Nov
|Malaysia
|Sepang International Circuit
|19 Nov
|Qatar*
|Lusail International Circuit
|26 Nov
|Comunitat Valenciana
|Ricardo Tormo Circuit