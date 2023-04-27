MotoGP 2023

Round Four – Jerez

Marc Marquez

“I was expecting to be here competing. The Spanish GP is one of the most important ones for me, for the team, for Repsol, for all the sponsors and but especially for the fans and it’s one of my favourite circuits, but realistically speaking, the doctors from the beginning said between 6-8 weeks.

“I’m optimistic always and I was very optimistic and I said OK I will try to do in four but then on Tuesday, when we had the CT scan, the Madrid medical team with Ignacio Roger de Oña, the Clinica Mayo clinical team also the Red Bull APC center medical team, in a unanimous decision, they said that it was too risky, there was a very high risk of destroying the surgery.

“Then, for that reason I said OK I cannot go against the doctors and then we decided to not compete here. Tonight I will go back home to continue with my rehabilitation because now is the time to have a good routine and to be very precise on these things because in two weeks we have another race so the main target is to be in in Le Mans but it is not a 100 per cent sure.”

Would the “old” Marc have made the same decision?

“For me yes, when three different medical teams say if you ride, you will destroy the surgery, it doesn’t matter if you are 20 or 30 years old. I need to take care of myself but of course I want to come back to the racetrack as soon as possible because I want to help and continue growing the Repsol Honda Team. Last race, a Honda won, so we are in a good situation.”

On his absence from the Jerez Test:

“It’s a very important test, because the next test is in Misano and we won’t have more tests during the season, but there will be very good riders there like Mir and Rins, and also Stefan Bradl that will try the things. Unfortunately, I can’t help in that way because I can’t ride. Yeah let’s see, keep going. The good thing is in Portimao I felt really good on Friday and Saturday so yeah, keep going and now the main thing for me is to try come back as soon as possible and take care of myself in a good way.”

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 50 2 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 41 3 ZARCO Johann FRA 35 4 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 33 5 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 32 6 MILLER Jack AUS 25 7 MARTIN Jorge SPA 22 8 BINDER Brad RSA 22 9 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 21 10 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 18 11 MARINI Luca ITA 15 12 RINS Alex SPA 13 13 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 12 14 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 8 15 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 7 16 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 7 17 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 6 18 MIR Joan SPA 5 19 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 3 20 FERNANDEZ Raul SPA 2

2023 Jerez MotoGP Weekend Schedule

Times in AEST

Friday Time Class Event 1700 Moto3 FP1 1750 Mot2 FP1 1845 MotoGP FP1 2115 Moto3 FP2 2205 Moto2 FP2 2300 MotoGP FP2

Saturday

Time Class Event 1640 Moto3 FP3 1725 Moto2 FP3 1810 MotoGP FP 1850 MotoGP Q1 1915 MotoGP Q2 2050 Moto3 Q1 2115 Moto3 Q2 2145 Moto2 Q1 2210 Moto2 Q2 2300 Motogp Sprint

Sunday Time Class Event 1845 Moto3 WUP 1900 Moto2 WUP 2000 MotoGP WUP 2100 Moto3 Race 2300 Moto2 Race 0010 (Mon) MotoGP Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar (Revised)