MotoGP 2023

Round Six – Mugello

Saturday

MotoGP Qualifying

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) bested Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) to pole by less than a tenth of a second in a tense qualifying session that saw the top ten covered by less than a second.

Bagnaia and Marquez exchanged some gestures and words on the track after Bagnaia caught Marquez on track only for the Repsol Honda man to then tuck in behind him and get a tow.

Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) was third fastest despite having come through Q1, grabbing a front row for the Tissot Sprint right at the end, but he’ll serve his 3-place grid penalty on Sunday… bumping Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) up to a front row for the Grand Prix race, but will start the Saturday Sprint from the front row.

Jack Miller was next best ahead of Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi and Aleix Espargaro.

MotoGP Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap 1 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI Q2 1m44.855 2 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA Q2 +0.078 3 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI Q2 +0.152 4 Luca MARINI DUCATI Q2 +0.224 5 Jack MILLER KTM Q2 +0.331 6 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI Q2 +0.413 7 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI Q2 +0.435 8 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA Q2 +0.525 9 Johann ZARCO DUCATI Q2 +0.772 10 Alex RINS HONDA Q2 +0.847 11 Brad BINDER KTM Q2 +0.876 12 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI Q2 +2.029 13 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA Q1 (*) 0.360 14 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.523 15 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.524 16 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA Q1 (*) 0.629 17 Michele PIRRO DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.771 18 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA Q1 (*) 0.772 19 Fabio DI GIANNANTONI ITA DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.939 20 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA Q1 (*) 1.116 21 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM Q1 (*) 1.128 22 Lorenzo SAVADORI APRILIA Q1 (*) 2.013 23 Jonas FOLGER KTM Q1 (*) 2.575

MotoGP Sprint Race

Rain clouds loomed over Mugello ahead of the first-ever Tissot Sprint at the iconic Italian venue. The lights went out, and Bagnaia took the holeshot as Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) flew his way into P2. Miller didn’t hold onto it though as Bagnaia led Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) and Martin on the first lap.

There was drama from the off as Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was eager to carve through the field. The South African saw a small gap left open by Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP), but as the door naturally began to close on the racing line the slightest of touches was all that was needed to send the Spaniard into the Turn One gravel trap. Binder was given a Long Lap for that as Alex Marquez tumbled out, rider ok.

Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Martin, Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), Bezzecchi, and Miller was the order the first time across the line. Spits of rain then began to fall as Martin decided it was time to hit the front with the pack bunching up in uncertain conditions. The rain flags came out as the riders were now able to swap bikes if they so wished.

The pack began to shuffle as the rain came down on the far section of the circuit with nine laps to go. Martin led the way with Miller and Marquez following closely. At this point, Miller decided it was time for gloves off as he divebombed Marc Marquez, sending them both wide and down the order.

Meanwhile at the front, Bagnaia had retaken the lead and with Marquez and Miller now having dropped down to P7 and P5 respectively, the order was now Bagnaia, Martin, Bezzecchi, Marini, and Miller.

The rain stopped and the race began to settle down with seven laps to go, but now it was now Bezzecchi catapulting himself right in the mix. The young Italian was all over the rear wheel of the race leader Bagnaia, with the Pramac duo of Martin and Zarco waiting to pick up the pieces in 3rd and 4th.

The pressure was on for Bagnaia but the #1 responded in true Champions’ fashion stretching out the field with four laps remaining. Bagnaia put the hammer down setting the fastest lap of the race, giving himself some breathing space ahead of chasing Indendent Team Ducatis. Bezzecchi threw the kitchen sink at the Mugello circuit but it wasn’t enough to get the better of Bagnaia who was in a league of his own, and brought home his first Tissot Sprint victory on home soil.

The fight for the final spot in the top 3 was decided by less than a tenth of a second as Zarco almost rode pillion to Martin on the final lap. The final sector came Zarco was trying everything to push his way through, but the Spaniard kept the door firmly closed on the #5.

Marini rounded out the top 5 on home soil with Miller recovering to P6 after dropping down the order. After Miller and Marquez had bashed bars early on, Marquez came home P7.

Walking wounded, Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) held strong in a solid point-scoring finish ahead of another recovering rider in Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team). The Italian took the final point as he crossed the line in a Tissot Sprint for the first time in his career. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) rounded out the top 10 as his 2023 struggles continued somewhat, looking for more on Sunday.

Brad Binder finished 11th after recovering from his long lap penalty and the South Africa set a new top speed record in MotoGP after clocking 366.1 km/h (227.4 mph) through the speed trap on the KTM RC16.

MotoGP Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 19m41.183 2 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +0.369 3 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +0.952 4 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +1.009 5 Luca MARINI DUCATI +3.668 6 Jack MILLER KTM +3.772 7 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA +3.905 8 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +6.062 9 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +6.431 10 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +6.458 11 Brad BINDER KTM +6.672 12 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA +7.930 13 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +9.022 14 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +11.508 15 Michele PIRRO DUCATI +14.344 16 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +16.666 17 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +16.725 18 Lorenzo SAVADORI APRILIA +17.247 19 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA +21.596 20 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM +35.212 21 Jonas FOLGER KTM +46.189 Not Classified DNF Alex RINS HONDA 8 laps DNF Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI /

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 106 2 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 102 3 Jorge Martin Ducati 87 4 Brad Binder KTM 81 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 72 6 Luca Marini Ducati 59 7 Jack Miller KTM 53 8 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 49 9 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 49 10 Alex Rins Honda 47 11 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 44 12 Alex Marquez Ducati 41 13 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 40 14 Augusto Fernandez KTM 30 15 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 25 16 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 21 17 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 21 18 Marc Marquez Honda 15 19 Dani Pedrosa KTM 13 20 Jonas Folger KTM 7 21 Michele Pirro Ducati 5 22 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 5 23 Joan Mir Honda 5 24 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 4 25 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 3 26 Stefan Bradl Honda 2 27 Enea Bastianini Ducati 1 28 Iker Lecuona Honda 0

Moto2 Qualifying

Aron Canet (Pons Wegwow Los40) put his name well and truly into the mix for victory contention at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley as the Spaniard put down a 1:50.796 in Q2, but bad luck hit not long after. He crashed out and headed to the medical centre, and he’ll need to be reviewed before the race to get the ok to start. He has a small bone infraction in two fingers, but he’ll be determined to be given the green light.

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) dominated practice and was the favourite going into the session, but fell 0.159s short of his compatriot to start second. Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) rounded out the top three for another front row, with teammate and Championship leader Tony Arbolino down in 10th.

Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) bagged P4 to secure the top spot on row two with Filip Salač (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2) and Jake Dixon (AutosolarGASGAS Aspar M2) joining the American on Row 2.

It was looking as if Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) was going to take pole in the closing stages, but traffic mid-lap halted the Italian’s progress. Vietti will line up in P7 on the grid, fronting Row 3 ahead of the MB Conveyors SpeedUp duo of Fermin Aldeguer and Alonso Lopez.

Moto2 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap 1 Aron CANET KALEX Q2 1m50.796 2 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX Q2 +0.159 3 Sam LOWES KALEX Q2 +0.162 4 Joe ROBERTS KALEX Q2 +0.212 5 Filip SALAC KALEX Q2 +0.230 6 Jake DIXON KALEX Q2 +0.242 7 Celestino VIETTI KALEX Q2 +0.301 8 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO Q2 +0.333 9 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO Q2 +0.349 10 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX Q2 +0.449 11 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX Q2 +0.529 12 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX Q2 +0.723 13 Darryn BINDER KALEX Q2 +0.786 14 Ai OGURA KALEX Q2 +0.900 15 Albert ARENAS KALEX Q2 +0.941 16 Sergio GARCIA KALEX Q2 +0.952 17 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX Q2 +1.028 18 Mattia PASINI KALEX Q2 +1.441 19 Barry BALTUS KALEX Q1 (*) 0.303 20 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX Q1 (*) 0.537 21 Dennis FOGGIA KALEX Q1 (*) 0.541 22 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX Q1 (*) 0.545 23 Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX Q1 (*) 0.764 24 Izan GUEVARA KALEX Q1 (*) 0.842 25 Borja GOMEZ KALEX Q1 (*) 0.896 26 Lukas TULOVIC KALEX Q1 (*) 0.918 27 Marcos RAMIREZ FORWARD Q1 (*) 1.284 28 Taiga HADA KALEX Q1 (*) 1.734 29 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA ITA FORWARD Q1 (*) 2.051 30 Kasma DANIEL KALEX Q1 (*) 2.839

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 99 2 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 74 3 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 61 4 SALAC Filip CZE 60 5 CANET Aron SPA 52 6 DIXON Jake GBR 47 7 LOWES Sam GBR 44 8 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 39 9 VIETTI Celestino ITA 28 10 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 28 11 ARENAS Albert SPA 27 12 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 26 13 GARCIA Sergio SPA 23 14 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 22 15 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 16 16 BALTUS Barry BEL 16 17 BINDER Darryn RSA 10 18 ROBERTS Joe USA 10 19 OGURA Ai JPN 8 20 TULOVIC Lukas GER 6 21 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 4 22 KELLY Sean Dylan USA 0

Moto3 Qualifying

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) has been faultless so far at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley as he put in an incredible 1:56.020 for pole, over half a second clear.

Joel Kelso (CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP) set the 2nd fastest time but following a sanction for slow riding on the line, will start from the back of the grid and take a long lap penalty in the race. That promotes Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) to second on the grid and Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) onto the front row.

Despite taking pole by over half a second, Öncü was determined to break the 1:46 barrier and set a new all-time lap record for the Moto3 category. It wasn’t meant to be for the KTM man however, as the rear-end slid out midway through a hot lap seeing him lose half a second in one sector.

Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) led the best of the rest as the Brazilian was 0.701s shy of pole, but just like Kelso serves a back of the grid and Long Lap penalty. This gifts Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team) P4 as he enjoyed a dream weekend starting from the front of row 2 at his home Grand Prix.

Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) will join him on row two, with Andrea Migno (CIP Green Power), Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia), and Scott Ogden (VisionTrack Racing Team) making up row three.

Moto3 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q TIme/Gap 1 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM Q2 1m56.020 2 Joel KELSO CFMOTO Q2 +0.538 3 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA Q2 +0.591 4 Diogo MOREIRA KTM Q2 +0.701 5 Daniel HOLGADO KTM Q2 +0.780 6 Matteo BERTELLE HONDA Q2 +0.844 7 Stefano NEPA KTM Q2 +0.865 8 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO Q2 +0.966 9 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA Q2 +0.983 10 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM Q2 +1.075 11 Jaume MASIA HONDA Q2 +1.077 12 Andrea MIGNO KTM Q2 +1.323 13 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA Q2 +1.338 14 Vicente PEREZ KTM Q2 +1.382 15 Scott OGDEN HONDA Q2 +1.454 16 David ALONSO GASGAS Q2 +1.498 17 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA Q2 +1.843 18 Kaito TOBA HONDA Q2 +2.586 19 José Antonio RUEDA KTM Q1 (*) 0.212 20 David SALVADOR KTM Q1 (*) 0.346 21 Ryusei YAMANAKA GASGAS Q1 (*) 0.383 22 Romano FENATI HONDA Q1 (*) 0.572 23 Collin VEIJER HUSQVARNA Q1 (*) 0.579 24 Filippo FARIOLI KTM Q1 (*) 0.649 25 Luca LUNETTA KTM Q1 (*) 1.145 26 Mario AJI HONDA Q1 (*) 1.379 27 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA Q1 (*) 1.656 28 Ana CARRASCO KTM Q1 (*) 2.311

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 84 2 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 63 3 MASIA Jaume SPA 63 4 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 55 5 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 50 6 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 43 7 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 38 8 ALONSO David COL 38 9 RUEDA José Antonio SPA 37 10 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 33 11 NEPA Stefano ITA 26 12 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 25 13 TOBA Kaito JPN 23 14 MUÑOZ David SPA 20 15 SALVADOR David SPA 20 16 OGDEN Scott GBR 17 17 MIGNO Andrea ITA 16 18 KELSO Joel AUS 12 19 FENATI Romano ITA 8 20 VEIJER Collin NED 8 21 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 7 22 AZMAN Syarifuddin MAL 5

MotoE Race One

Ferrari and Casadei shot off the line as the lights went out, with Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) losing some ground in the shuffle at Turn 1 and Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) the same. Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) managed to gain from seventh, but it was Mantovani making waves behind Ferrari and Casadei in the lead as the trio started to break away.

A jolt of drama came at the start of Lap 2, with Nicholas Spinelli (HP Pons Los40) trying a move on Garzo for fourth and overcooking it, sliding out. Rider ok, but it left Garzo at the head of the group chasing the leading trio. As the laps ticked down though, the chasing group became a duo as Garzo and teammate Randy Krummemacher kept some clear air back to Granado, with the Brazilian starting to come under some pressure from behind.

With three to go, Mantovani then hit for the lead. A clean move at Turn 1 saw the number 9 take over, and the very same corner staged another shuffle next time round. Ferrari got past Mantovani on the straight and then headed slightly wide, just as Casadei got past Mantovani. But the number 9 was able to get the cutback on both in stunning style, back in the lead as the final lap approached.

Onto that last lap, Mantovani stayed ahead as Ferrari sliced back past Casadei, and the number 11 then set about chasing the RNF machine down. But as close as he got, he couldn’t make a move through the final sector, with Mantovani taking that stunning home win. Ferrari was forced to settle for second, with Casadei back on the rostrum for the first time in 2023 in third.

Fourth saw Garzo just get the better of rookie teammate Krummenacher, with Granado coming home sixth as he returns to action and managed to hold off Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse duo Kevin Manfredi and Kevin Zannoni. Torres eventually took P9 and will want more in Race 2, with Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team) completing the top ten.

MotoE Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Andrea MANTOVANI DUCATI 13m39.949 2 Matteo FERRARI DUCATI +0.152 3 Mattia CASADEI DUCATI +0.488 4 Hector GARZO DUCATI +3.058 5 Randy KRUMMENACHER DUCATI +3.085 6 Eric GRANADO DUCATI +4.608 7 Kevin MANFREDI DUCATI +4.646 8 Kevin ZANNONI DUCATI +4.725 9 Jordi TORRES DUCATI +4.925 10 Miquel PONS DUCATI +5.846 11 Alessandro ZACCONE DUCATI +11.272 12 Tito RABAT DUCATI +11.440 13 Luca SALVADORI DUCATI +12.972 14 Alessio FINELLO DUCATI +13.271 15 Hikari OKUBO DUCATI +18.254 16 Mika PEREZ DUCATI +25.349 17 Maria HERRERA DUCATI +29.017 Not Classified DNF Nicolas SPINELLI DUCATI 5 laps

MotoE Race Two

Torrential conditions hit just ahead of the second electric showdown of the day, it was a whole new challenge. Still, Eric Granado sliced through through the field after a tougher start to take the lead late on and then really put the hammer down, making a gap before the Red Flag came out on the very last lap.

Behind him, there was an absolute charge from home hero Kevin Manfredi (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse) as he fought at the front and came home second, with Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE) completing the podium and with that, moving to within just two points of leader Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) in the standings.

There was drama even before lights out as Prettl Pramac riders Tito Rabat and Luca Salvadori both didn’t make it round to pitlane in time to head back through for a second sighting lap, forcing them to start from pitlane. When the lights went out on the grid though it was spray down into Turn 1 but no drama at all, with everyone finding their braking points and setting off around Mugello for a shortened six-lap dash.

Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40) got the holeshot, with Ferrari into second and Randy Krummenacher (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE) into third, but Manfredi was soon on the move up, as was Granado too. Ferrari then struck at the front to lead and pulled out quite a gap out of the final corner, with Casadei fighting with Granado and Manfredi.

And so, Ferrari led Granado led Manfredi, with the trio pulling clear to make it a private fight for the win as Casadei tried to regroup. As Manfredi battled Granado for second though, Casadei was able to regroup and start to pull then back in.

Alas, it wasn’t to be for the number 40. Granado took the lead at Turn 1 on the penultimate lap, and the Brazilian was pulling clear as Casadei then crashed out of that chasing group. Rider ok, but bike very much not, beached in the gravel near the air fence and bringing the Red Flag out.

With that, Granado’s gap at the front was more than enough to secure the win, and a move Manfredi had just made on Ferrari ensured the number 34 took that second place. Ferrari, forced to settle for third, still made it a positive day at the office, now within a two points of the top.

Nicholas Spinelli (HP Pons Los40) took fourth after a late charge, with Torres completing the top five just ahead of Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE duo Hector Garzo and Krummenacher. Race 1 winner Andrea Mantovani (RNF MotoE Team) crashed out, as did Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team).

MotoE Race Two Results

MotoE Championship Points

2023 Misano MotoGP Weekend Schedule

Times in AEST

Sunday Time Class Event 1745 MotoGP WUP 1900 Moto3 Race 2015 Moto2 Race 2200 MotoGP Race

