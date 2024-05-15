ASBK 2024

Round Three – Queensland Raceway

Tech Inspections Update #2

Technical inspections were conducted by the ASBK Technical Team on Supersport 300, Supersport, and Superbike machines during ASBK Round 3 at Queensland Raceway.

No: 67 Yamaha YZF-R1M were referred to ASBK Race Direction, and competitor Bryan Staring was subsequently disqualified from the results due to ‘Ineligible Component – Use of Modified Clutch’.

Following the Disqualification of Superbike #67. The M.A. Steward accepted a Protest from Superbike #67 and conducted a formal M.A. Stewards Hearing to hear the case presented by both sides and review relevant evidence.

Upon reviewing the details of this case, the testimony, and the evidence submitted in the Hearing, the M.A. Steward adjourned the case and requested further specialist help and support evidence.

In reviewing this additional information, the M.A. Steward has made the Determination to Dismiss the Protest by Superbike #67 – and the results of SBK Race 2 with the Disqualification of Superbike #67 will stand.

All relevant parties have been advised of the appeal process outlined in Chapter 5 of the 2024 Manual of Motorcycle Sport.