MotoGP 2023

Round 16 – Australian Grand Prix

The non-stop schedule of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship season keeps on coming as the circus heads to the most southernly GP of the year.

The Repsol Honda Team are aiming to use the quick turn-around between races to help turn their fortunes after an ultimately unrewarding weekend in Mandalika. Redemption now calls at a circuit famous for tantalisingly close battles and unique situations.

Phillip Island is a track which has traditionally treated Marc Marquez and the Honda RC213V well, the combination taking three wins there in 2015, 2017, and 2019. Outside of these wins, Marquez scored a podium at the track last year – his 100th in the premier class with the Repsol Honda Team. Consistency across the weekend will be key, even if the weather looks set to be as volatile as ever.

Marc Marquez

“Phillip Island is a circuit with a lot of good memories for me. The place is something really unique on the MotoGP calendar and I have also enjoyed many memorable races there. Last year we got a really good podium there, my 100th in the premier class. As always, we have to see what happens this weekend and especially here in Australia the weather can change a lot and the wind can make things complicated. It will be important to have a good plan for all scenarios.”

Joan Mir arrives in Australia, the scene of his World Championship debut back in 2015, with his trademark positivity intact. Despite a late fall while showing some of his best race pace of the year, Mir arrives happy with what he achieved and remains confident that there is more to come. Phillip Island was also the scene of Joan Mir’s first World Championship, winning the 2017 Moto3 crown on the Honda NSF250RW.

Joan Mir

“I think everyone enjoys Phillip Island, so I am looking forward to getting there. On paper Indonesia didn’t look great but honestly, when you look deeper and especially at our pace on Sunday – we need to see the positives and look to make it happen again this weekend. Now we come to one of those tracks where almost anything can happen, on track and in the sky, so let’s begin! It’s an intense schedule to end the year so we have to keep focused to finish well.”

As always, the weather, and particularly the gusty winds, will be a critically important factor to monitor over the course of the Grand Prix weekend.

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 BAGNAIA 346 2 MARTIN 328 3 BEZZECCHI 283 4 BINDER 211 5 ESPARGARO 177 6 VIÑALES 165 7 ZARCO 162 8 MARINI 144 9 MILLER 135 10 QUARTARARO 132 11 MARQUEZ 108 12 MORBIDELLI 79 13 OLIVEIRA 73 14 DI GIANNANTONIO 70 15 FERNANDEZ 67 16 MARQUEZ 64 17 RINS 54 18 NAKAGAMI 50 19 FERNANDEZ 39 20 BASTIANINI 36 21 PEDROSA 32 22 MIR 20 23 ESPARGARO 12 24 SAVADORI 9 25 25 FOLGER 9 26 26 BRADL 8 27 27 PIRRO 5 28 28 PETRUCCI 5 29 29 CRUTCHLOW 3 30 30 LECUONA 0

Australian Grand Prix Schedule

Brought to you in AEDT by Kayo Sports

Friday Time Class Event 0900 Moto3 FP1 0950 Moto2 FP1 1030 bLU cRU FP1 1045 MotoGP FP1 1200 bLU cRU FP2 1315 Moto3 FP2 1405 Moto2 FP2 1500 MotoGP Practice 1615 bLU cRU Q

Saturday

Time Class Event 0840 Moto3 FP3 0925 Moto2 FP3 1010 MotoGP FP2 1050 MotoGP Q1 1115 MotoGP Q2 1215 bLU cRU Race 1250 Moto3 Q1 1315 Moto3 Q2 1345 Moto2 Q1 1410 Moto2 Q2 1500 MotoGP Sprint 1610 bLU cRU Race

Sunday Time Class Event 0900 bLU cRU Race 0940 MotoGP WUP 1100 Moto3 Race 1215 Moto2 Race 1400 MotoGP Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar