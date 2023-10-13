MotoGP 2023

Round 15 – Indonesian Grand Prix

Friday MotoGP Rider Quotes

Aleix Espargaro – P1

“I am satisfied, I enjoy a lot riding the bike, even with used tyres, which is always the key for the races. Not a lot of stop and go corners here, a lot of flowing sections, low grip, so we know we before we came here it would be a good chance for us, and I am really enjoying the bike here so hopefully we can keep the momentum. It will be important to choose the right tyre, and not just for the rear, as it will be a touch choice between the soft and the medium for the front.”

Maverick Vinales – P2

“Enjoy so much, with the bike, but I have to say I also struggle with the tyre, we need to understand for tomorrow. I tried two different options, so we have a lot of data, and after that we need to keep working. It is always a matter of putting it all together and working out what is best for the bike. I also need a better feeling on the gas, the connection.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P3

“A real race against time to get here in time for free practices. I landed in Lombok this morning and came straight to the track. After the operation, I tried to delay the departure as much as possible to make the most of these days of rest. Doctor Porcellini’s Team did a great job, also my coach Carlo and here in Indonesia Christian, the Team’s physiotherapist. This morning I had a first medical check and then a second at the end of the first free practice. Everything went well, obviously I’m not 100%, but I thought I would suffer more. I have pain, but after today, I can say that I can somewhat handle it. This track isn’t too physical and that helps too. The sensations are good, I managed to be fast. For tomorrow everything will depend on my physical condition.”

Brad Binder – P4

“Nice to be back here in Mandalika . Main thing today is we’re through to the Q2 again which is great… Few little things to iron out in the morning before giving it a full send in the afternoon.”

Marc Marquez – P6

“Today went a bit better than expected, jumping straight to Q2 was above what we thought was possible. Last year I struggled a lot here, but I am already feeling a lot better and I felt comfortable throughout the day. It was a little bit careful after the crash last year and with so many races in a row. The objective for tomorrow is to get the best starting position possible, so let’s see what steps we can make overnight.”

Miguel Oliveira – P7

“Today was good, finally on the last run on the soft rear I felt strong. There was a lot of yellow flags and I was getting impatient to get my lap. But at the end, I could do a clean lap. Honestly, I didn’t know whether it was enough but I’m happy to make it through to Q2. We still have some work to do for tomorrow morning, especially on the pace. The layout in Mandalika suits many aspects of our bike, I just need to take advantage of that. I think I can be closer to the factory boys than where I am now and that is the target.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P8

“As a first day it wasn’t too bad. We’ve been quick from the first run even if the feeling is not fantastic, especially in the quickest sections, but generally speaking everything is quite positive. The base is surely good. The new asphalt has more grip but there’s only one line to follow, otherwise it gets tricky.”

Jack Miller – P9

“Here we are in Mandalika! A couple leathers down, a couple fairings down and we’re into Q2 after a somewhat eventful day… but nah feeling relatively confident on the bike and we’re ready for whatever is thrown at us this weekend.”

Fabio Quartararo – P10

“We completed the objective. We also did a great lap time, but it was under a yellow flag, though I couldn’t see it until the last moment. But the target was met. We are not too bad at the moment. We don’t have the pace for a podium yet, but of course we will give our maximum to fight for the best possible position. I was super fast in Sector 2 last year, but this year we are struggling, so we will try to find a solution tomorrow.”

Pol Espargaro – P11

“We are 0.047 seconds from the Q2 today, and I think that we are really unlucky in that aspect this year. It is the third time this season that we finished in P11 and missed Q2 for nothing, but anyway, we should and can be a bit faster. In the end, there is not much difference between Jack Miller and myself, so we need to continue working hard and try to grab a few more hundredths to try qualifying for Q2.”

Luca Marini – P12

“Not a perfect first day, I was hoping better with the pain. I have struggled just wearing the suit. I suffer when in braking and also in the left turns. In the second free practice I didn’t spend so much time on track, I started to have problems with the rear, I almost crash. I didn’t have confidence and we need to understand what happened. We have an idea about the direction to take, unfortunately I missed most of the session and this doesn’t help.”

Raul Fernandez – P14

“Honestly, today was not that good, I haven’t felt like this since Barcelona as I couldn’t ride the bike like I wanted and that is the reason I couldn’t go fast today, but we tried. The problem is, this weekend we have a different tyre compound, we had a very hard front tyre, which is quite difficult to work with. We needed to understand quickly on how to manage the race tyre with the setting on the bike. It was a really hard day, when we put the soft tyre it was even more difficult. I know our bike has the potential, our target is to be close to the factory Aprilia riders and we need to find the solution for tomorrow.”

Franco Morbidelli – P15

“It was an interesting day. This morning I had feeling, but this afternoon I had a completely different one. I had no rear grip or front feeling, so it was difficult. We have to do good work tomorrow to try to adjust everything, have a different feeling in many areas, and get into Q2.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P16

“Today I have two faces; one is happy that finally we found a good compromise for the set-up, I was feeling so good in braking and in entrance, my bike was following me very well; on the other side, I’m not feeling well with the electronics, which are not working as expected. I’m having a lot of movement and I lost the rear many times, I nearly crashed in the last attempt of time-attack, and I was lucky to remain on the bike. The last four weekends we have had some issues, and this was not the perfect way to start the weekend, but we will manage it, my team is ready for that and understands what happened. I’m not worried about Q1, it is just one session more where you must push and the last time I was in Q1, I won the GP.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P17

“This afternoon, the grip level was better than in the morning, but the main problem is with the soft rear compound; we need to find a solution on the bike because I didn’t have confidence. We are working hard to take a step forward for the Sprint”.

Augusto Fernandez – P18

“It has not been a bad day overall, but our position at the end of the day is not what we want. In the morning, we were not bad, and then the feeling was good at the start of Practice because we had made changes in the settings. But I crashed and I had to take my second bike which did not have the changes worked on. I struggled a bit more, and did not have the best feeling for the time attack. However, we have understood the direction we need to take for tomorrow, with the bike, but also with my riding style, so I am confident that we can make a good step on Saturday and have a good day.”

Joan Mir – P19

“It was a day of improvements. The base we had this morning wasn’t what we needed but, in the afternoon, we made a step in a good direction. Everything was working better, and I was feeling quite good, especially with used tyres. During my first attempt at a time attack I came across Marc on the track and he had a moment which disturbed my lap. On the second run, I was behind Pecco and there were yellow flags for the first two laps. On the final lap I was doing a good lap, I think good enough for the top ten, but I fell coming into the last sector. It’s a shame but we can fight for more tomorrow.”

Enea Bastianini – P20

“I’m happy to be back in the saddle of my Desmosedici GP. This morning went very well, and I found my speed straight away. I felt that physically, I was feeling quite good, so I was able to push. This afternoon however I made a few more mistakes, the conditions were different, so I struggled more to be fast. Then honestly at the end of the session, I was a bit tired, I made a mistake and crashed. Obviously, I couldn’t get directly into Q2, but overall, I’d say it was a positive day. Two difficult races certainly await me because physically I’m not 100% but I will try to stay in front and give my best.”

Alex Rins – P21

“I feel better than in Japan. Of course, I’m not at my 100%, but the important thing is that I’m getting the feeling again. We are still far in terms of lap times, and it’s what I expected, but we’ve reduced the gap, which motivates me to keep pushing”.

Alex Marquez

“With three back-to-back races we need to look at the bigger picture and the decision to not continue was the logical one. The pain on the bike is still quite sever and my fitness would not have been good enough to complete a race. Having said that, I hope I will feel better soon so I can give it another go in Australia. I’d like to thank the team for their unconditional support… we’ll be back soon.”

MotoGP Friday Practice Report

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) took top honours in Friday afternoon’s Practice as he turned his session around with a 1:30.474 after hitting the deck earlier on, and it’s his team-mate Maverick Viñales in second as he also spent a lot of Friday towards the top end of the timing screens.

The headlines kept coming from there on out as a battered and bruised Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) took third despite an FP1 crash and coming back from recent collarbone surgery. And reigning Champion and Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) is on the back foot after a late mistake sees him heading for Q1.

With Friday afternoon’s Practice session deciding who goes through to Q2, the riders spent the majority of the session working on their race packages before putting in those late time attacks. With six minutes remaining, all riders were in the pits ready to fight for the all-important top 10, and the battle was about to commence with only a few bankers already set.

Bezzecchi already had his flyer in and was top of the pile after a heroic effort saw him move the goalposts at the 10-minute mark. But Aleix Espargaro had fire in his belly after crashing out of what was set to be a very hot lap earlier on, in the final five minutes he changed the benchmark time once more to smash the lap record and stamp his authority.

With the Aprilia on rails around Mandalika, Espargaro was then joined by team-mate Viñales as the factory Aprilia duo took the top two spots to demote Bezzecchi to P3.

With the chequered flag already out Bagnaia was sat outside of the top 10 but was motoring on, on course for a personal best before a mistake late in the lap saw him run wide at turn ten, following him in but with a much bigger impact was Joan Mir.

Bagnaia will be forced to go through Q1 with his title rival Jorge Martin comfortably sat in the top five just behind Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), who took fourth.

Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) was next up in 6th. The Spaniard has been all over recent headlines after his switch to Gresini Racing MotoGP for 2024 was announced, but is proving there are still very much six Grands Prix remaining this year for him to keep pushing.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP), the rider Marc Marquez will be replacing, finished just behind the eight-time champ in P8, with Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) taking the final two Q2 spots in 9th and 10th.

Jack Miller had a couple of tumbles on Friday, one of those he blamed on Enea Bastianini cruising on the racing line.

There’s plenty of competition Bagnaia will have to contend with, as Pol Espargaro (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3), Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), and Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) will all be eyeing up the top two spots.

Equally with the Aprilia looking like a fine package in Indonesia, the CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team riders Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira cannot be discounted either.

MotoGP Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA 1m30.474 2 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +0.154 3 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +0.170 4 Brad BINDER KTM +0.288 5 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +0.400 6 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA +0.632 7 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA +0.725 8 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +0.733 9 Jack MILLER KTM +0.742 10 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +0.755 11 Pol ESPARGARO KTM +0.802 12 Luca MARINI DUCATI +0.893 13 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +0.983 14 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA +1.026 15 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +1.087 16 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +1.161 17 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +1.181 18 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM +1.332 19 Joan MIR HONDA +1.653 20 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +1.734 21 Alex RINS HONDA +1.952

MotoGP Friday FP1 Resuts

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap 1 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI 1m31.811 2 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +0.102 3 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +0.536 4 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +0.730 5 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +0.741 6 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +0.759 7 Jack MILLER KTM +0.835 8 Brad BINDER KTM +0.857 9 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +0.952 10 Luca MARINI DUCATI +1.000 11 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +1.040 12 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +1.057 13 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +1.067 14 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA +1.082 15 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +1.290 16 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM +1.328 17 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA +1.437 18 Joan MIR HONDA +1.620 19 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA +1.636 20 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI +1.745 21 Alex RINS HONDA +1.849 22 Pol ESPARGARO KTM +2.736

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bagnaia 319 2 Martin 316 3 Bezzecchi 265 4 Binder 201 5 Espargaro 171 6 Zarco 162 7 Viñales 139 8 Marini 135 9 Miller 125 10 Quartararo 111 11 Marquez 108 12 Morbidelli 77 13 Oliveira 69 14 Fernandez 67 15 Marquez 64 16 Di Giannantonio 53 17 Rins 47 18 Nakagami 45 19 Fernandez 36 20 Pedrosa 32 21 Bastianini 25 22 Mir 20 23 Espargaro 12 24 Savadori 9 25 25 Folger 9 26 26 Bradl 8 27 27 Pirro 5 28 28 Petrucci 5 29 29 Crutchlow 3 30 30 Lecuona 0

Moto2 Friday Practice

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) proved what he’s made of on Day 1 at the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia. The Championship leader topped the timesheets with a new lap record 1:34.456 saw him snatch the top spot as the day came to a close. Before Acosta pulled the pin it was Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) who was leading the way. The Spaniard heads the chasing pack after falling 0.180s short of his compatriot’s time, with Sam Lowes (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team) also enjoying life in Mandalika to end Day 1 in P3.

Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Team) was another who took well to the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit. The Spaniard just missed out on the top three by 0.091s as he took fourth place ahead of Ai Ogura (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) who rounded out the top five.

Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) had a positive start to his weekend as he bagged P6, ahead of Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp). Aldeguer also made an incredible front-end save and was just 0.024s back from the Brit in P7. Albert Arenas (Red Bull KTM Ajo) takes eighth ahead of second in the Champioship, Tony Arbolino (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team). The Italian has some work to do as he finished the day 0.597s away from Acosta in P9. Sergio Garcia (Pons Wegow Los40) rounded out the top ten.

Moto2 Friday Practice Results (Combined)

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 P.Acosta KALEX 1m34.456 2 A.Canet KALEX +0.180 3 S.Lowes KALEX +0.222 4 M.Gonzalez KALEX +0.313 5 A.Ogura KALEX +0.324 6 J.Dixon KALEX +0.514 7 F.Aldeguer BOSCOSCURO +0.538 8 A.Arenas KALEX +0.587 9 T.Arbolino KALEX +0.597 10 S.Garcia KALEX +0.701 11 Z.Vd Goorberg KALEX +0.710 12 J.Roberts KALEX +0.727 13 S.Chantra KALEX +0.775 14 B.Bendsneyde KALEX +0.823 15 M.Ramirez KALEX +0.939 16 I.Guevara KALEX +0.986 17 A.Lopez BOSCOSCURO +0.989 18 D.Binder KALEX +1.005 19 D.Foggia KALEX +1.059 20 J.Alcoba KALEX +1.272 21 A.Surra FORWARD +1.414 22 F.Salac KALEX +1.455 L.Tulovic KALEX +1.461 24 K.Nozane KALEX +1.470 25 A.Escrig FORWARD +1.488 26 B.Baltus KALEX +1.543 27 T.Hada KALEX +1.611 28 L.Baldassarri KALEX +1.694 29 R.Skinner KALEX +1.817 30 M.Casadei KALEX +2.802

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 ACOSTA Pedro 252 2 ARBOLINO Tony 202 3 DIXON Jake 159 4 CANET Aron 124 5 LOPEZ Alonso 119 6 CHANTRA Somkiat 114 7 SALAC Filip 108 8 VIETTI Celestino 106 9 GONZALEZ Manuel 104 10 OGURA Ai 95 11 ALDEGUER Fermín 88 12 GARCIA Sergio 76 13 LOWES Sam 74 14 ARENAS Albert 61 15 ROBERTS Joe 60 16 BALTUS Barry 48 17 ALCOBA Jeremy 33 18 BINDER Darryn 28 19 BENDSNEYDER Bo 22 20 RAMIREZ Marcos 20 21 FOGGIA Dennis 18 22 VD GOORBERGH Zonta 17

Moto3 Friday Practice

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) found an extra gear on the opening day of the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia as he went top with a 1:39.855 new lap record. Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) was looking very strong as well as he took P2 and was the only other rider in the 1:39 club, just +0.232s shy of the top time. Leopard Racing’s Jaume Masia rounded out the top three, but after an slightly more adventurous morning than the Championship leader would have liked with two crashes in P1.

Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team) had another strong showing as he found himself in P4 on day 1, ahead of Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna IntactGP) who rounded out the top five, the Japanese rider now second in the Championship.

Former leader and still very much key contender Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) was +0.415s off the pace, but ends Day 1 in P6 with his compatriot David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) bagging P7. Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse) was just 0.020s further back in P8, and Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) lost out to the SIC58 machine by only 0.005. Kaito Toba (SIC58 Squadra Corse) rounded out the top ten.

Joel Kelso ended day one less than a second off pacesetter Oncu, but that still put him down in P16.

Moto3 Friday Practice Results (Combined)

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D.Öncü KTM 1m39.855 2 D.Moreira KTM +0.132 3 J.Masia HONDA +0.232 4 M.Bertelle HONDA +0.254 5 A.Sasaki HUSQVARNA +0.354 6 D.Holgado KTM +0.415 7 D.Muñoz KTM +0.582 8 R.Rossi HONDA +0.602 9 S.Nepa KTM +0.607 10 K.Toba HONDA +0.757 11 R.Yamanaka GASGAS +0.795 12 T.Furusato HONDA +0.798 13 J.Rueda KTM +0.899 14 I.Ortolá KTM +0.946 15 C.Veijer HUSQVARNA +0.956 16 J.Kelso CFMOTO +0.982 17 D.Alonso GASGAS +1.065 18 A.Fernandez HONDA +1.074 19 J.Whatley HONDA +1.163 20 S.Ogden HONDA +1.288 21 A.Aditama HONDA +1.374 22 M.Aji HONDA +1.424 23 F.Farioli KTM +1.507 24 N.Carraro HONDA +1.508 25 L.Fellon KTM +1.564 26 X.Artigas CFMOTO +1.583 27 S.Azman KTM +1.635 28 A.Carrasco KTM +2.013 29 N.Dettwiler KTM +2.444

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 MASIA Jaume 199 2 SASAKI Ayumu 193 3 HOLGADO Daniel 190 4 ALONSO David 160 5 ÖNCÜ Deniz 147 6 ORTOLÁ Ivan 145 7 MOREIRA Diogo 103 8 RUEDA José Antonio 100 9 NEPA Stefano 90 10 TOBA Kaito 87 11 MUÑOZ David 86 12 ARTIGAS Xavier 65 13 VEIJER Collin 63 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei 62 15 SUZUKI Tatsuki 50 16 ROSSI Riccardo 45 17 SALVADOR David 31 18 FENATI Romano 30 19 OGDEN Scott 21 20 BERTELLE Matteo 21 21 KELSO Joel 20 22 FURUSATO Taiyo 18

Indonesian Grand Prix Schedule

Brought to you in AEDT by Kayo Sports

Saturday

Time Class Event 1140 Moto3 FP3 1225 Moto2 FP3 1310 MotoGP FP2 1350 MotoGP Q1 1415 MotoGP Q2 1550 Moto3 Q1 1615 Moto3 Q2 1645 Moto2 Q1 1710 Moto2 Q2 1800 MotoGP Sprint

Sunday Time Class Event 1340 MotoGP WUP 1500 Moto3 Race 1615 Moto2 Race 1800 MotoGP Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar