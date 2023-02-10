MotoGP Sepang Test Day One

Friday at Sepang was the first day at a new school for new GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 rider Pol Espargaro.

Pol Espargaro – P20

“It was a busy day today because we have a lot planned for the Sepang Test. In addition, I have to adapt to the way of working of the Pierer Mobility Group because it is very different from the past. A lot of new engineers relying much more on analytics and numbers have come along, and I will need to get used to these changes.

“Regarding the bike itself, in Valencia, we had one new bike and an old one, mainly because I wanted the old one to just ride without thinking too much. Here, we have two new and completely different bikes.

“The engine character and the chassis have changed, and additionally we tested some aero parts, but we have not completely figured out which ones we will use. We have two more crucial days of testing to do, so let’s focus on that.”

After riding on his own during the three days of Sepang Shakedown, Pol’s rookie team-mate at GASGAS, Augusto Fernandez enjoyed sharing the track with experienced riders today, admitting that he was already able to learn a lot from them through observation. He quickly improved his lap time to 2’00.027, 0.455 seconds faster than his best lap of the Sepang Shakedown. Starting to feel confident enough to give an extra push, the awaited first crash happened, without any damage on both the rider and the bike. The work continued thoroughly, and after fifty-eight laps, the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 rider finished the day in nineteenth, his lap in 2’00.027 being his fastest of day 1.

Augusto Fernandez – P19

“Riding on my own at the Sepang Shakedown was very useful to get used to the MotoGP bike and build a base, but I have to admit that it is nice to be joined by the rest of the MotoGP class. I was able to observe them, their trajectories, follow them, and I made interesting discoveries. It was a very positive day, and I look forward to tomorrow.”

MotoGP Sepang Test Day One Times

BEZZECCHI Marco ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team 1’58.470 VINALES Maverick SPA Aprilia Racing 0.130 BASTIANINI Enea ITA Ducati Lenovo Team 0.262 MARTIN Jorge SPA Pramac Racing 0.267 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA Ducati Lenovo Team 0.387 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA Aprilia Racing 0.471 ZARCO Johann FRA Pramac Racing 0.496 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA Team Gresini Racing MotoGP 0.551 MARQUEZ Alex SPA Team Gresini Racing MotoGP 0.566 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 0.648 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 0.952 MARQUEZ Marc SPA Repsol Honda Team 0.954 MARINI Luca ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team 0.999 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR RNF MotoGP Team 1.260 FERNANDEZ Raul SPA RNF MotoGP Team 1.343 MILLER Jack AUS Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1.356 MIR Joan SPA Repsol Honda Team 1.362 RINS Alex SPA LCR Honda 1.493 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing 1.557 ESPARGARO Pol SPA Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing 1.608 BINDER Brad RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1.615 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN LCR Honda 2.734

