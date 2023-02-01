2023 MotoGP Weekend Schedule
A host of changes are being introduced for the MotoGP championship in 2023, including the addition of a Saturday afternoon Sprint race which is aimed at boosting engagement and interest, ahead of the Sunday race day.
Friday will remain practice day and will include two sessions for MotoGP. The first is at 10:45 and lasts 45 minutes, and the second has been extended to 60 minutes. That starts at 15:00, with the combined times from P1 and P2 determining direct entrants to Q1 and Q2 qualifying for MotoGP. They’re no longer called Free – because they aren’t!
Moto2 has two 40-minute sessions on Friday, and Moto3 two 35-minute sessions. Both count towards the combined timings, but for the lower classes Saturday morning’s P3 is also taken into account.
Saturday for MotoGP starts with a 30-minute free practice session, similar to the previous FP4, and then it’s time to qualify as Q1 starts at 10:50 before Q2 finalises the rest of the grid at 11:15. Once that’s concluded, the new post-qualifying show will take riders to a new stage for some live interviews in front of the fans. Then, it’s time to sprint!
The MotoGP Sprint will have its own identity. After a condensed 15-minute grid, the new event gets underway at 15:00 every Saturday and the podium will take place at a different location – changeable depending on the Grand Prix – to take the celebrations closer to the fans. Thereafter, a Sprint press conference will take place at 16:15, where we’ll be able to hear from the top three in the Sprint Race, the polesitter and the Championship leader.
Points will be awarded for placing first through ninth in the Sprint race.
Before the Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3, will each have a 30-minute P3 session on Saturday morning, with the combined times from P1-P2-P3 determining their direct entrants to Q1 and Q2. Moto3 qualify first from 12:50, before Moto2 from 13:45.
Come Sunday there are no Warm Up sessions for Moto2 and Moto3, so the MotoGP class opens and closes the show on Grand Prix race day. 9:45 sees a 10-minute Warm Up session get action underway, before a MotoGP rider fan parade at 10am. The riders will head around the track and make a couple of pitstops before landing back at the Hero Walk for more face-to-face fan time.
Racing begins at 11:00 for Moto3 before the Moto2 race at the slightly earlier time of 12:15. Race distances will be shortened for both Moto2 and Moto 3, with a new target of 36 and 32 minutes for race duration, respectively.
The MotoGP Grand Prix race begins at 14:00, with the traditional Grand Prix podium set for 15:00. The structure of Moto3 – Moto2 – MotoGP is to be maintained throughout the season, and the MotoGP Grand Prix race will always be the final track action on Sunday. At many events the fans will be given the chance to flood to the podium and get to the heart of the celebrations.
2023 MotoGP Schedule
Friday
- 0900-0935 – Moto3 Practice One
- 0950-1030 – Moto2 Practice One
- 1045-1130 – MotoGP Practice One
- 1315-1350 – Moto3 Practice Two
- 1405-1445 – Moto2 Practice Two
- 1500-1600 – MotoGP Practice Two
Saturday
- 0840-0910 – Moto3 Practice Three
- 0925-0955 – Moto2 Practice Three
- 1010-1040 – MotoGP Free Practice
- 1050-1105 – MotoGP Qualifying One
- 1115-1130 – MotoGP Qualifying Two
- 1250-1305 – Moto3 Qualifying One
- 1315-1330 – Moto3 Qualifying Two
- 1345-1400 – Moto2 Qualfying One
- 1410-1425 – Moto2 Qualifying Two
- 1500 – MotoGP Sprint
Sunday
- 0945-0955 – MotoGP Warm Up
- 1000 – MotoGP Rider Fan Parade
- 1100 – Moto3 Race
- 1215 – Moto2 Race
- 1400 – MotoGP Race
MotoGP Sprint Race Regulations 2023
Race length, points and grid procedure
Each Sprint Race will be 50% of the Grand Prix race distance at the same event. Uneven numbers will be rounded down.
Points will be awarded as follows from 1st position to ninth position: 12, 9, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1.
There will be a 15-minute grid procedure and same rules as the Grand Prix race regarding rain on the grid, flag-to-flag races and quick restarts. If a Sprint Race is interrupted the quick restart procedure will apply.
Restarts will be in order to complete the original race distance, minus one lap, with a minimum distance of five laps. Results will be declared at ¾ of Sprint Race distance.
Technical Regulations – Fuel limitations
The limitation for fuel usage in Sprint Races has been agreed as approximately 12 litres.
Technical Penalties
Failure to abide by the technical rules during Practice or Qualifying sessions can result in a disqualification from Qualifying. This disqualification will apply to the grid for both the Sprint Race and Grand Prix Race.
Track Limit infringements
MotoGP Sprint Races will follow the same track limit infringement protocol as MotoE, which also has shorter race distances:
1 infringement = Track Limits Warning
3 infringements = Long Lap Penalty
Jump Starts
Jump Starts will result in the same penalty as in Grand Prix races: a double Long Lap penalty.
Disciplinary Penalties
Penalties awarded following incidents in any session – after the session in question has concluded – will normally apply to the Grand Prix race. For example, a Long Lap penalty awarded for irresponsible riding in Practice 1 will be served during the Grand Prix race.
The grid for both races will be the grid set by Q1 and Q2 qualifying. However, should a rider incur a grid penalty for irresponsible riding or similar, this grid penalty will only be served on the grid for the Grand Prix race.
Moto3 and Moto2 Aerodynamics – Season 2023
Following confirmation by email from the FIM, this proposal was approved unanimously.
A regularly updated version of the FIM Grand Prix Regulations which contains the detailed text of the regulation changes may be viewed shortly at the following link.
MotoGP 2023 Rider Entry List
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|Johann Zarco
|PRIMA PRAMAC RACING
|DUCATI
|Luca Marini
|MOONEY VR46 RACING TEAM
|DUCATI
|Maverick Viñales
|APRILIA RACING
|APRILIA
|Fabio Quartararo
|MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MotoGP TEAM
|YAMAHA
|Franco Morbidelli
|MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MotoGP TEAM
|YAMAHA
|Enea Bastianini
|DUCATI LENOVO TEAM
|DUCATI
|Raul Fernandez
|RNF MotoGP TEAM
|APRILIA
|Takaaki Nakagami
|LCR HONDA IDEMITSU
|HONDA
|Brad Binder
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|KTM
|Joan Mir
|REPSOL HONDA TEAM
|HONDA
|Augusto Fernandez
|TECH3 GASGAS FACTORY RACING
|GASGAS
|Aleix Espargaro
|APRILIA RACING
|APRILIA
|Alex Rins
|LCR HONDA CASTROL
|HONDA
|Jack Miller
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|KTM
|Pol Espargaro
|TECH3 GASGAS FACTORY RACING
|GASGAS
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|GRESINI RACING MotoGP
|DUCATI
|Francesco Bagnaia
|DUCATI LENOVO TEAM
|DUCATI
|Marco Bezzecchi
|MOONEY VR46 RACING TEAM
|DUCATI
|Alex Marquez
|GRESINI RACING MotoGP
|DUCATI
|Miguel Oliveira
|RNF MotoGP TEAM
|APRILIA
|Jorge Martin
|PRIMA PRAMAC RACING
|DUCATI
|Marc Marquez
|REPSOL HONDA TEAM
|HONDA
Moto2 2023 Rider Entry List
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|Lukas Tulovic
|LIQUI MOLY HUSQVARNA INTACT GP
|KALEX
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|AMERICAN RACING
|KALEX
|Kohta Nozane
|YAMAHA VR46 MASTER CAMP TEAM
|KALEX
|Barry Baltus
|RW RACING GP
|KALEX
|Sergio Garcia
|FLEXBOX HP40
|KALEX
|Filip Salac
|GRESINI RACING Moto2
|KALEX
|Celestino Vietti
|FANTIC MOTOR
|KALEX
|Tony Arbolino
|ELF MARC VDS RACING TEAM
|KALEX
|Darryn Binder
|LIQUI MOLY HUSQVARNA INTACT GP
|KALEX
|Joe Roberts
|ITALTRANS RACING TEAM
|KALEX
|Alex Escrig
|MV AGUSTA FORWARD TEAM
|MV AGUSTA
|Manuel Gonzalez
|YAMAHA VR46 MASTER CAMP TEAM
|KALEX
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|PERTAMINA MANDALIKA SAG TEAM
|KALEX
|Alonso Lopez
|SPEEDUP RACING
|BOSCOSCURO
|Sam Lowes
|ELF MARC VDS RACING TEAM
|KALEX
|Niccolo Antonelli
|FANTIC MOTOR
|KALEX
|Marcos Ramirez
|MV AGUSTA FORWARD TEAM
|MV AGUSTA
|Izan Guevara
|GASGAS ASPAR TEAM
|KALEX
|Rory Skinner
|AMERICAN RACING
|KALEX
|Somkiat Chantra
|IDEMITSU HONDA TEAM ASIA
|KALEX
|Pedro Acosta
|RED BULL KTM AJO
|KALEX
|Aron Canet
|FLEXBOX HP40
|KALEX
|Jeremy Alcoba
|GRESINI RACING Moto2
|KALEX
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPEEDUP RACING
|BOSCOSCURO
|Bo Bendsneyder
|PERTAMINA MANDALIKA SAG TEAM
|KALEX
|Dennis Foggia
|ITALTRANS RACING TEAM
|KALEX
|Albert Arenas
|RED BULL KTM AJO
|KALEX
|Ai Ogura
|IDEMITSU HONDA TEAM ASIA
|KALEX
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|RW RACING GP
|KALEX
|Jake Dixon
|GASGAS ASPAR TEAM
|KALEX
Moto3 2023 Rider Entry List
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|Jaume Masia
|LEOPARD RACING
|HONDA
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|GASGAS ASPAR TEAM
|GASGAS
|Filippo Farioli
|RED BULL KTM TECH3
|KTM
|Diogo Moreira
|MT HELMETS – MSI
|KTM
|Matteo Bertelle
|RIVACOLD SNIPERS TEAM
|HONDA
|Scott Ogden
|VISIONTRACK RACING TEAM
|HONDA
|Lorenzo Fellon
|CIP GREEN POWER
|KTM
|Ana Carrasco
|BOE MOTORSPORTS
|KTM
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|LEOPARD RACING
|HONDA
|Kaito Toba
|SIC58 SQUADRA CORSE
|HONDA
|David Salvador
|CIP GREEN POWER
|KTM
|Xavier Artigas
|CFMOTO RACING PRUESTELGP
|CFMOTO
|David Munoz
|BOE MOTORSPORTS
|KTM
|Ivan Ortola
|ANGELUSS MTA TEAM
|KTM
|Deniz Oncu
|RED BULL KTM AJO
|KTM
|Riccardo Rossi
|SIC58 SQUADRA CORSE
|HONDA
|Romano Fenati
|RIVACOLD SNIPERS TEAM
|HONDA
|Syarifuddin Azman
|MT HELMETS – MSI
|KTM
|Mario Suryo Aji
|HONDA TEAM ASIA
|HONDA
|Joel Kelso
|CFMOTO RACING PRUESTELGP
|CFMOTO
|Joshua Whatley
|VISIONTRACK RACING TEAM
|HONDA
|Ayumu Sasaki
|LIQUI MOLY HUSQVARNA INTACT GP
|HUSQVARNA
|Taiyo Furusato
|HONDA TEAM ASIA
|HONDA
|David Alonso
|GASGAS ASPAR TEAM
|GASGAS
|Stefano Nepa
|ANGELUSS MTA TEAM
|KTM
|Colin Veijer
|LIQUI MOLY HUSQVARNA INTACT GP
|HUSQVARNA
|Daniel Holgado
|RED BULL KTM TECH3
|KTM
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|RED BULL KTM AJO
|KTM
2023 MotoGP Calendar
- March 26 – Portugal, Portimao
- April 2 – Argentina, Termos de Rio Honda
- April 16 – Americas, COTA
- April 30 – Spain, Jerez
- May 14 – France, Le Mans
- June 11 – Italy, Mugello
- June 18 – Germany, Sachsenring
- June 25 – Netherlands, Assen
- July 9 – Kazakhstan, Sokol (Subject to homologation)
- August 6 – Great Britain, Silverstone
- August 20 – Austria, Red Bull Ring
- September 3 – Catalunya, Catalunya
- September 10 – San Marino, Misano
- September 24 – India, Buddh (Subject to homologation)
- October 1 – Japan, Motegi
- October 15 – Indonesia, Mandalika
- October 22 – Australia, Phillip Island
- October 29 – Thailand, Chang
- November 12 – Malaysia, Sepang
- November 19 – Qatar, Lusail
- November 26 – Valenciana, Valencia