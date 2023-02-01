2023 MotoGP Weekend Schedule

A host of changes are being introduced for the MotoGP championship in 2023, including the addition of a Saturday afternoon Sprint race which is aimed at boosting engagement and interest, ahead of the Sunday race day.

Friday will remain practice day and will include two sessions for MotoGP. The first is at 10:45 and lasts 45 minutes, and the second has been extended to 60 minutes. That starts at 15:00, with the combined times from P1 and P2 determining direct entrants to Q1 and Q2 qualifying for MotoGP. They’re no longer called Free – because they aren’t!

Moto2 has two 40-minute sessions on Friday, and Moto3 two 35-minute sessions. Both count towards the combined timings, but for the lower classes Saturday morning’s P3 is also taken into account.

Saturday for MotoGP starts with a 30-minute free practice session, similar to the previous FP4, and then it’s time to qualify as Q1 starts at 10:50 before Q2 finalises the rest of the grid at 11:15. Once that’s concluded, the new post-qualifying show will take riders to a new stage for some live interviews in front of the fans. Then, it’s time to sprint!

The MotoGP Sprint will have its own identity. After a condensed 15-minute grid, the new event gets underway at 15:00 every Saturday and the podium will take place at a different location – changeable depending on the Grand Prix – to take the celebrations closer to the fans. Thereafter, a Sprint press conference will take place at 16:15, where we’ll be able to hear from the top three in the Sprint Race, the polesitter and the Championship leader.

Points will be awarded for placing first through ninth in the Sprint race.

Before the Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3, will each have a 30-minute P3 session on Saturday morning, with the combined times from P1-P2-P3 determining their direct entrants to Q1 and Q2. Moto3 qualify first from 12:50, before Moto2 from 13:45.

Come Sunday there are no Warm Up sessions for Moto2 and Moto3, so the MotoGP class opens and closes the show on Grand Prix race day. 9:45 sees a 10-minute Warm Up session get action underway, before a MotoGP rider fan parade at 10am. The riders will head around the track and make a couple of pitstops before landing back at the Hero Walk for more face-to-face fan time.

Racing begins at 11:00 for Moto3 before the Moto2 race at the slightly earlier time of 12:15. Race distances will be shortened for both Moto2 and Moto 3, with a new target of 36 and 32 minutes for race duration, respectively.

The MotoGP Grand Prix race begins at 14:00, with the traditional Grand Prix podium set for 15:00. The structure of Moto3 – Moto2 – MotoGP is to be maintained throughout the season, and the MotoGP Grand Prix race will always be the final track action on Sunday. At many events the fans will be given the chance to flood to the podium and get to the heart of the celebrations.

2023 MotoGP Schedule

Friday

0900-0935 – Moto3 Practice One

0950-1030 – Moto2 Practice One

1045-1130 – MotoGP Practice One

1315-1350 – Moto3 Practice Two

1405-1445 – Moto2 Practice Two

1500-1600 – MotoGP Practice Two

Saturday

0840-0910 – Moto3 Practice Three

0925-0955 – Moto2 Practice Three

1010-1040 – MotoGP Free Practice

1050-1105 – MotoGP Qualifying One

1115-1130 – MotoGP Qualifying Two

1250-1305 – Moto3 Qualifying One

1315-1330 – Moto3 Qualifying Two

1345-1400 – Moto2 Qualfying One

1410-1425 – Moto2 Qualifying Two

1500 – MotoGP Sprint

Sunday

0945-0955 – MotoGP Warm Up

1000 – MotoGP Rider Fan Parade

1100 – Moto3 Race

1215 – Moto2 Race

1400 – MotoGP Race

MotoGP Sprint Race Regulations 2023

Race length, points and grid procedure

Each Sprint Race will be 50% of the Grand Prix race distance at the same event. Uneven numbers will be rounded down.

Points will be awarded as follows from 1st position to ninth position: 12, 9, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1.

There will be a 15-minute grid procedure and same rules as the Grand Prix race regarding rain on the grid, flag-to-flag races and quick restarts. If a Sprint Race is interrupted the quick restart procedure will apply.

Restarts will be in order to complete the original race distance, minus one lap, with a minimum distance of five laps. Results will be declared at ¾ of Sprint Race distance.

Technical Regulations – Fuel limitations

The limitation for fuel usage in Sprint Races has been agreed as approximately 12 litres.

Technical Penalties

Failure to abide by the technical rules during Practice or Qualifying sessions can result in a disqualification from Qualifying. This disqualification will apply to the grid for both the Sprint Race and Grand Prix Race.

Track Limit infringements

MotoGP Sprint Races will follow the same track limit infringement protocol as MotoE, which also has shorter race distances:

1 infringement = Track Limits Warning

3 infringements = Long Lap Penalty

Jump Starts

Jump Starts will result in the same penalty as in Grand Prix races: a double Long Lap penalty.

Disciplinary Penalties

Penalties awarded following incidents in any session – after the session in question has concluded – will normally apply to the Grand Prix race. For example, a Long Lap penalty awarded for irresponsible riding in Practice 1 will be served during the Grand Prix race.

The grid for both races will be the grid set by Q1 and Q2 qualifying. However, should a rider incur a grid penalty for irresponsible riding or similar, this grid penalty will only be served on the grid for the Grand Prix race.

Moto3 and Moto2 Aerodynamics – Season 2023

Following confirmation by email from the FIM, this proposal was approved unanimously.

A regularly updated version of the FIM Grand Prix Regulations which contains the detailed text of the regulation changes may be viewed shortly at the following link.

MotoGP 2023 Rider Entry List

Rider Team Bike Johann Zarco PRIMA PRAMAC RACING DUCATI Luca Marini MOONEY VR46 RACING TEAM DUCATI Maverick Viñales APRILIA RACING APRILIA Fabio Quartararo MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MotoGP TEAM YAMAHA Franco Morbidelli MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MotoGP TEAM YAMAHA Enea Bastianini DUCATI LENOVO TEAM DUCATI Raul Fernandez RNF MotoGP TEAM APRILIA Takaaki Nakagami LCR HONDA IDEMITSU HONDA Brad Binder RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING KTM Joan Mir REPSOL HONDA TEAM HONDA Augusto Fernandez TECH3 GASGAS FACTORY RACING GASGAS Aleix Espargaro APRILIA RACING APRILIA Alex Rins LCR HONDA CASTROL HONDA Jack Miller RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING KTM Pol Espargaro TECH3 GASGAS FACTORY RACING GASGAS Fabio Di Giannantonio GRESINI RACING MotoGP DUCATI Francesco Bagnaia DUCATI LENOVO TEAM DUCATI Marco Bezzecchi MOONEY VR46 RACING TEAM DUCATI Alex Marquez GRESINI RACING MotoGP DUCATI Miguel Oliveira RNF MotoGP TEAM APRILIA Jorge Martin PRIMA PRAMAC RACING DUCATI Marc Marquez REPSOL HONDA TEAM HONDA

Moto2 2023 Rider Entry List

Rider Team Bike Lukas Tulovic LIQUI MOLY HUSQVARNA INTACT GP KALEX Sean Dylan Kelly AMERICAN RACING KALEX Kohta Nozane YAMAHA VR46 MASTER CAMP TEAM KALEX Barry Baltus RW RACING GP KALEX Sergio Garcia FLEXBOX HP40 KALEX Filip Salac GRESINI RACING Moto2 KALEX Celestino Vietti FANTIC MOTOR KALEX Tony Arbolino ELF MARC VDS RACING TEAM KALEX Darryn Binder LIQUI MOLY HUSQVARNA INTACT GP KALEX Joe Roberts ITALTRANS RACING TEAM KALEX Alex Escrig MV AGUSTA FORWARD TEAM MV AGUSTA Manuel Gonzalez YAMAHA VR46 MASTER CAMP TEAM KALEX Lorenzo Dalla Porta PERTAMINA MANDALIKA SAG TEAM KALEX Alonso Lopez SPEEDUP RACING BOSCOSCURO Sam Lowes ELF MARC VDS RACING TEAM KALEX Niccolo Antonelli FANTIC MOTOR KALEX Marcos Ramirez MV AGUSTA FORWARD TEAM MV AGUSTA Izan Guevara GASGAS ASPAR TEAM KALEX Rory Skinner AMERICAN RACING KALEX Somkiat Chantra IDEMITSU HONDA TEAM ASIA KALEX Pedro Acosta RED BULL KTM AJO KALEX Aron Canet FLEXBOX HP40 KALEX Jeremy Alcoba GRESINI RACING Moto2 KALEX Fermin Aldeguer SPEEDUP RACING BOSCOSCURO Bo Bendsneyder PERTAMINA MANDALIKA SAG TEAM KALEX Dennis Foggia ITALTRANS RACING TEAM KALEX Albert Arenas RED BULL KTM AJO KALEX Ai Ogura IDEMITSU HONDA TEAM ASIA KALEX Zonta Vd Goorbergh RW RACING GP KALEX Jake Dixon GASGAS ASPAR TEAM KALEX

Moto3 2023 Rider Entry List

Rider Team Bike Jaume Masia LEOPARD RACING HONDA Ryusei Yamanaka GASGAS ASPAR TEAM GASGAS Filippo Farioli RED BULL KTM TECH3 KTM Diogo Moreira MT HELMETS – MSI KTM Matteo Bertelle RIVACOLD SNIPERS TEAM HONDA Scott Ogden VISIONTRACK RACING TEAM HONDA Lorenzo Fellon CIP GREEN POWER KTM Ana Carrasco BOE MOTORSPORTS KTM Tatsuki Suzuki LEOPARD RACING HONDA Kaito Toba SIC58 SQUADRA CORSE HONDA David Salvador CIP GREEN POWER KTM Xavier Artigas CFMOTO RACING PRUESTELGP CFMOTO David Munoz BOE MOTORSPORTS KTM Ivan Ortola ANGELUSS MTA TEAM KTM Deniz Oncu RED BULL KTM AJO KTM Riccardo Rossi SIC58 SQUADRA CORSE HONDA Romano Fenati RIVACOLD SNIPERS TEAM HONDA Syarifuddin Azman MT HELMETS – MSI KTM Mario Suryo Aji HONDA TEAM ASIA HONDA Joel Kelso CFMOTO RACING PRUESTELGP CFMOTO Joshua Whatley VISIONTRACK RACING TEAM HONDA Ayumu Sasaki LIQUI MOLY HUSQVARNA INTACT GP HUSQVARNA Taiyo Furusato HONDA TEAM ASIA HONDA David Alonso GASGAS ASPAR TEAM GASGAS Stefano Nepa ANGELUSS MTA TEAM KTM Colin Veijer LIQUI MOLY HUSQVARNA INTACT GP HUSQVARNA Daniel Holgado RED BULL KTM TECH3 KTM Jose Antonio Rueda RED BULL KTM AJO KTM

2023 MotoGP Calendar