2023 MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Oro

MV Agusta are expanding the Superveloce range in 2023, with the new Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro, built off the Brutale 1000 RR platform and pumping out 208 hp, which increases to 212 with the race kit fitted.

That includes the existing frame, single-sided swingarm and four-cylinder engine as the basis, taking inspiration from the MV 500 model that debuted the first aerodynamic wings (on a motorcycle) in Grand Prix racing, back in 1972.

Differentiating the new Superveloce from the existing 800 is those wings, which produce 39.2 kg of downforce at 320 km/h, primarily run vertically off the bike, in a move that MV say was equally about function and styling. Plus about 60 hp…

Front brake covers in carbon-fibre direct air to the caliper as well as helping flow air towards the radiators.

That’s supplemented by vents in the front fairing that help increase front wheel down pressure, as well as a vacuum behind the oil radiator, for better hot air dispersion, boosting engine cooling and efficiency.

Stephane Zache – Head of Design with the CRC team

“As a designer, I can affirm that there are mechanical and aerodynamic parts that are extremely technically functional yet with very little style, such as many MotoGP components. On our Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro, the wings are effective but also have a strong stylistic value. Form follows function, and the result is extremely successful in design terms. We have revisited the concept of the wings, drawing inspiration from Formula One, particularly regarding the need to keep air flow as close as possible to the bike. Consequently, we have worked on the air flow to “clean it up” and achieve a better drag coefficient. In MotoGP, the only goal is to generate downforce. We wanted to also eliminate problems for the driver generated by airflow. And at the same time to achieve a stylistic result in line with MV Agusta excellence.”

All the bodywork is also carbon-fibre, saving weight and mainly hidden away behind the stunning paint, but on display in the forged carbon-fibre inner fairing, joined by carbon fibre engine cases, and exhaust shields. That’s 40 carbon-fibre components in total.

That in-line four-cylinder is a DOHC four-stroke 16-valve with countershaft running at double the speed of the primary drive shaft, reducing vibrations by up to 54% at 14,000 rpm. Alongside that 208 hp figure peaking at 13,000 rpm is the 116.5 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm.

A 79 mm by 50.9 mm bore and stroke runs at 13.4:1 compression, while the MVICS 2.1 system handles the four upper Magneti Marelli injectors and four lower Mikuni injectors, Eldor Nemo 2.1 ECU and 50 mm throttle-bodies with full RbW.

The electronics package brings across the four maps and eight level traction control system with IMU, while the MV EAS 3.0 quick-shifter system is customised specifically for the Superveloce 1000, as was the MK100 Cornering ABS by Continental.

The high-spec loadout continues past the bodywork and engine, running top end Öhlins 43 mm NIX electronically controlled forks, with full adjustability including manual spring preload, as well as an Öhlins EC TTX rear shock, with full, electronic, adjustability.

A matching Öhlins steering damper is fitted, likewise electronically adjustable, but with manual control also available.

Brembo provide the braking package, with Stylema monobloc radial calipers on 320 mm rotors, a rear 220 mm rotor and two-piston caliper, and the ABS system includes rear wheel lift mitigation. Brembo provide both the radial master-cylinder on the bars and a PS13 pump for the rear system.

Eye-catching are the forged aluminium alloy wheels, designed by CRC specifically for this bike, with five split-spoke design. That’s supplemented by an additional central spoke for each on the rear in red, and is well shown off by that single-sided swingarm.

The exhaust is full titanium, by Arrow, and runs a four exit muffler design under the tail – inspired by the F4 – with carbon-fibre guards judiciously used to protect the rider behind the foot controls and under the seat.

Helping hide the exhaust collector is an underbelly spoiler in carbon-fibre.

Instrumentation is a high tech 5.5 inch TFT as you’d expect, with dedicated graphics and MV Ride App connectivity for smart phone management.

Ergonomics are also tempered slightly compared to a full sportsbike, with MV Agusta revealing they’ve run the semi-handlebars higher and further back towards the rider than a traditional clip-on setup.

The footpegs are adjustable in contrast, in height at least, allowing some customisation of that ride triangle to suit.

Other features worthy of mention are standard cruise control, and GPS via the MV app mirroring, while the Öhlins suspension settings can also be controlled via the app remotely.

A Mobisat anti-theft system is also standard, with MV Agusta making note of the titanium con-rods, and lighter crankshaft and pistons also run in this model, while the seat is a two-tone black and red affair and the tank features the retro styled leather strap.

Both front and rear guards are carbon-fibre, as is the passenger seat cover, airbox cover, air intakes, fuel tank cover, plus radiator cover and protectors.

The MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Oro weighs in at 196 kg dry, with a 16 litre fuel tank and 845 mm seat height.

Availability and pricing is currently an unknown so keep an eye out, as these are slated to be another limited series, numbered and supplied with a certificate of authenticity, with the size of the production run not mentioned.