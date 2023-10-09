MXoN 2023

Images by Alex Kelly

The 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations saw a hundred of thousand fans converge upon the historic track of Ernée to be treated to an awesome spectacle of top level racing.

Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)

Romain Febvre and Jorge Prado went at it hammer and tong right from the off when racing got underway in the opening race of the event, the combined MXGP and MX2 contest.

Prado tried to break away but Febvre hounded him. The Spaniard looked graceful and technically almost perfect, in contrast the Frenchman was full of wild aggression on the Kawasaki and it was a sight to behold.

Behind that dynamic duo, Team Switzerland’s Jeremy Seewer clung on to 3rd place until on Lap 8, when Team Germany’s Ken Roczen attacked him in a corner and snatched the last step of the podium from his grasp. The German, who made a mistake a few moments later, lost this position, but then in a new battle with Seewer, he finally got it back.

Fortunes ebbed and flowed up front between Febvre and Prado. The Spaniard was in front with three laps to go and just when it looked like the race was his, the Frenchman was back all guns blazing.

Febvre getting the upper had and taking the first victory for the day.

Jett Lawrence made a mistake early on that saw him go down before rejoining at the back of the field.

The young Aussie scythed his way through the field on what was in many places quite a narrow track, making pass after pass to work his way up to sixth place by the chequered flag.

His brother Hunter, on a CRF250R, came home tenth, the second MX2 class machine home.

Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) – Classification

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Febvre, Romain Kawasaki 35m22.325 2 Prado, Jorge GASGAS 0m02.320 3 Roczen, Ken Suzuki 0m26.166 4 Seewer, Jeremy Yamaha 0m28.846 5 Plessinger, Aaron KTM 0m30.267 6 Lawrence, Jett Honda 0m33.837 7 Gajser, Tim Honda 0m33.940 8 Vialle, Tom KTM 0m41.304 9 Geerts, Jago Yamaha 0m43.080 10 Lawrence, Hunter Honda 0m43.887 11 de Wolf, Kay Husqvarna 0m54.864 12 Forato, Alberto KTM 0m56.145 13 Jonass, Pauls Honda 1m01.039 14 Laengenfelder, Simon GASGAS 1m02.144 15 Vlaanderen, Calvin Yamaha 1m09.490 16 Hampshire, RJ Husqvarna 1m22.933 17 Watson, Ben Beta 1m24.816 18 Adamo, Andrea KTM 1m25.465 19 Coenen, Lucas Husqvarna 1m29.947 20 Talviku, Jorgen-Matthias Husqvarna 1m55.591 21 Gilbert, Josh Honda 1 lap 22 Mc Lellan, Camden Honda 1 lap 23 Östlund, Alvin Honda 1 lap 24 Oliver, Oriol KTM 1 lap 25 Pancar, Jan KTM 1 lap 26 Cooper, Cody GASGAS 1 lap 27 Tonus, Arnaud Yamaha 1 lap 28 Weckman, Emil Honda 1 lap 29 Leok, Tanel Husqvarna 1 lap 30 Mikula, Julius Yamaha 1 lap 31 Durow, Cameron Anthony KTM 1 lap 32 Lima, Eduardo Husqvarna 1 lap 33 Bengtsson, Filip KTM 1 lap 34 Scott, James Yamaha 1 lap 35 Bresolin, Guilherme Yamaha 1 lap 36 Sihvonen, Miro Husqvarna 1 lap 37 Kovar, Vaclav KTM 2 laps 38 Toendel, Cornelius Honda 4 laps 39 Reisulis, Janis Martins Yamaha 14 laps 40 Horgmo, Kevin Kawasaki 18 laps

Race 2 (MX2 + Open)

The second bout saw MX2 competitors line up again but this time against ‘Open’ category riders.

Team Switzerland’s Valentin Guillod took the lead through the first corner and avoided a huge pile-up that left a dozen unfortunate riders behind.

Guillod barely had time to savour his start, as in the second corner, Team Spain’s Ruben Fernandez took the smile away from him by getting in front. That destabilised Seewer and Arnaud Tonus’s team-mate, who ended up on the ground a few metres later.

Behind, Team France’s Maxime Renaux took advantage of the Swiss rider’s rout to close on Fernandez. The French public’s favourite kept a close distance from the Spaniard and waited until Lap 10 to make a move on his rival. A first attempt was denied by Fernandez, but the next attempt was the winning one and Fernandez then crashed while trying to regain the advantage, slipping to seventh by the time the chequered flag came out.

Tom Vialle made it a Team France 1-2 that set up the hosts up for almost certain victory.

Meanwhile, the battle for the last step of the podium had been raging between Team Belgium’s Liam Everts and Team Italy’s Andrea Adamo. Usually KTM team-mates, the two young riders did not do each other any favours.

Adamo put a lot of pressure on the Belgian in the final minutes of the race, but the MX2 World Champion was unable to get the upper hand and Everts scored that third place.

Team Australia’s Hunter Lawrence completed the top five while countryman Dean Ferris carded a 12th place finish.

Race 2 (MX2 + Open) – Classification

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Renaux, Maxime Yamaha 34m00.428 2 Vialle, Tom KTM +0m00.882 3 Everts, Liam KTM +0m17.342 4 Adamo, Andrea KTM +0m20.937 5 Lawrence, Hunter Honda +0m30.599 6 Guillod, Valentin Honda +0m38.812 7 Fernandez, Ruben Honda +0m43.751 8 Bonacorsi, Andrea Yamaha +0m46.180 9 de Wolf, Kay Husqvarna +0m46.878 10 Hampshire, RJ Husqvarna +0m49.211 11 Laengenfelder, Simon GASGAS +1m00.484 12 Ferris, Dean KTM +1m21.091 13 Mc Lellan, Camden Honda +1m33.118 14 Pancar, Jan KTM +1m36.573 15 Gilbert, Josh Honda +1m39.265 16 Craig, Christian Husqvarna +1m41.602 17 Koch, Tom KTM 1m42.488 18 Talviku, Jorgen-Matthias Husqvarna +1m43.806 19 Coenen, Lucas Husqvarna +1m44.089 20 Kullas, Harri Yamaha +1m45.640 21 Horgmo, Kevin Kawasaki +1m54.820 22 Oliver, Oriol KTM +1m56.834 23 Harwood, Hamish KTM +2m00.733 24 Tonus, Arnaud Yamaha +2m12.730 25 Mewse, Conrad Honda 1 lap 26 Mikula, Julius Yamaha 1 lap 27 Bresolin, Guilherme Yamaha 1 lap 28 Reisulis, Janis Martins Yamaha 1 lap 29 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts Yamaha 1 lap 30 Scott, James Yamaha 1 lap 31 Bengtsson, Filip KTM 1 lap 32 Teresak, Jakub Husqvarna 1 lap 33 Wright, Jesse Yamaha 1 lap 34 Fredriksen, Hakon Yamaha 2 laps 35 Bubnic, Miha KTM 2 laps 36 Haavisto, Jere KTM 10 laps 37 Santos, Fabio Yamaha 10 laps 38 Weckman, Emil Honda 12 laps

Race 3 (MXGP + Open)

The final round of the day saw the MXGP and Open classes battle it out.

Ken Roczen scored the holeshot ahead of Maxime Renaux and this time around there was no early mistake from Jett Lawrence and the young Australian was quickly on the hunt.

Jett quickly demoted Renaux to third place, the Frenchman already knowing that his team had the upper hand and were on course for victory as long as he did not do anything silly.

From then on it was the Ken and Jett show. Jett eventually taking the lead and then pulling away from the German to cross the line more than seven-seconds ahead, but with more speed up his sleeve should he have needed it.

Just outside the podium, Team Slovenia’s Tim Gajser struggled to get the better of Fernandez and made the pass on lap 3. However, the Slovenian was unable to hold on to 4th place, and had to give it up under pressure from Prado, the Spaniard claiming that fourth place finish.

Tim Gajser was fifth ahead of Jeremy Seewer and race one winner Romain Febvre, who knew he need only a medioce result in order for Team France to clinch the crown, and that they did.

Jett ending MXoN 2023 on a high note, but left with a taste of bitterness too for what might have been. He looked every bit the class of the field and showed Europe the kind of style that saw him dominate in America this season. That early race one mistake costing Jett the individual overall win in the MXGP category.

Dean Ferris crossed the line in 16th place ahead of well known names like Pauls Jonass along with Americans Aaron Plessinger and Christian Craig.

Race 3 (MXGP + Open) – Classification

Pos Rider Bike Diff. First 1 Lawrence, Jett Honda 35m25.550 2 Roczen, Ken Suzuki +0m07.295 3 Renaux, Maxime Yamaha +0m11.349 4 Prado, Jorge GASGAS +0m12.854 5 Gajser, Tim Honda +0m21.737 6 Seewer, Jeremy Yamaha +0m23.245 7 Febvre, Romain Kawasaki +1m01.929 8 Forato, Alberto KTM +1m05.270 9 Vlaanderen, Calvin Yamaha +1m13.321 10 Everts, Liam KTM +1m19.073 11 Bonacorsi, Andrea Yamaha +1m35.141 12 Kullas, Harri Yamaha +1m38.632 13 Watson, Ben Beta +1m39.967 14 Geerts, Jago Yamaha +1m50.556 15 Guillod, Valentin Honda +1m56.893 16 Ferris, Dean KTM +1m59.967 17 Jonass, Pauls Honda 1 lap 18 Plessinger, Aaron KTM 1 lap 19 Östlund, Alvin Honda 1 lap 20 Craig, Christian Husqvarna 1 lap 21 Leok, Tanel Husqvarna 1 lap 22 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts Yamaha 1 lap 23 Mewse, Conrad Honda 1 lap 24 Toendel, Cornelius Honda 1 lap 25 Koch, Tom KTM 1 lap 26 Harwood, Hamish KTM 1 lap 27 Kovar, Vaclav KTM 1 lap 28 Fernandez, Ruben Honda 1 lap 29 Lima, Eduardo Husqvarna 1 lap 30 Wright, Jesse Yamaha 1 lap 31 Durow, Cameron Anthony KTM 2 laps 32 Cooper, Cody GASGAS 2 laps 33 Sihvonen, Miro Husqvarna 2 laps 34 Bubnic, Miha KTM 3 laps 35 Teresak, Jakub Husqvarna 15 laps 36 Santos, Fabio Yamaha 18 laps

MXGP Overall

Pos Rider Nat R1 R2 Total 1 Roczen, Ken GER 3 2 5 2 Prado, Jorge ESP 2 4 6 3 Lawrence, Jett AUS 6 1 7 4 Febvre, Romain FRA 1 7 8 5 Seewer, Jeremy SUI 4 6 10 6 Gajser, Tim SLO 7 5 12 7 Forato, Alberto ITA 12 8 20 8 Geerts, Jago BEL 9 14 23 9 Plessinger, Aaron USA 5 18 23 10 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED 15 9 24 11 Watson, Ben GBR 17 13 30 12 Jonass, Pauls LAT 13 17 30 13 Östlund, Alvin SWE 23 19 42 14 Leok, Tanel EST 29 21 50 15 Cooper, Cody NZL 26 32 58 16 Lima, Eduardo BRA 32 29 61 17 Toendel, Cornelius NOR 38 24 62 18 Durow, Cameron Anthony RSA 31 31 62 19 Kovar, Vaclav CZE 37 27 64 20 Sihvonen, Miro FIN 36 33 69

MX2 Overall

Pos Rider Nat R1 R2 Total 1 Vialle, Tom FRA 8 2 10 2 Lawrence, Hunter AUS 10 5 15 3 de Wolf, Kay NED 11 9 20 4 Adamo, Andrea ITA 18 4 22 5 Laengenfelder, Simon GER 14 11 25 6 Hampshire, RJ USA 16 10 26 7 Mc Lellan, Camden RSA 22 13 35 8 Gilbert, Josh GBR 21 15 36 9 Talviku, Jorgen-Matthias EST 20 18 38 10 Coenen, Lucas BEL 19 19 38 11 Pancar, Jan SLO 25 14 39 12 Oliver, Oriol ESP 24 22 46 13 Tonus, Arnaud SUI 27 24 51 14 Mikula, Julius CZE 30 26 56 15 Horgmo, Kevin NOR 40 21 61 16 Bresolin, Guilherme BRA 35 27 62 17 Scott, James NZL 34 30 64 18 Bengtsson, Filip SWE 33 31 64 19 Weckman, Emil FIN 28 38 66 20 Reisulis, Janis Martins LAT 39 28 67

Open Overall

Pos Rider Nat R1 R2 Total 1 Renaux, Maxime FRA 1 3 4 2 Everts, Liam BEL 3 10 13 3 Bonacorsi, Andrea ITA 8 11 19 4 Guillod, Valentin SUI 6 15 21 5 Ferris, Dean AUS 12 16 28 6 Kullas, Harri EST 20 12 32 7 Fernandez, Ruben ESP 7 28 35 8 Craig, Christian USA 16 20 36 9 Koch, Tom GER 17 25 42 10 Mewse, Conrad GBR 25 23 48 11 Harwood, Hamish NZL 23 26 49 12 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts LAT 29 22 51 13 Wright, Jesse RSA 33 30 63 14 Teresak, Jakub CZE 32 35 67 15 Bubnic, Miha SLO 35 34 69 16 Santos, Fabio BRA 37 36 73 17 Fredriksen, Hakon NOR 34 – 34 18 Haavisto, Jere FIN 36 – 36

Final Standings MXGP 2023 Motocross of Nations