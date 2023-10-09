MXoN 2023
Images by Alex Kelly
The 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations saw a hundred of thousand fans converge upon the historic track of Ernée to be treated to an awesome spectacle of top level racing.
Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
Romain Febvre and Jorge Prado went at it hammer and tong right from the off when racing got underway in the opening race of the event, the combined MXGP and MX2 contest.
Prado tried to break away but Febvre hounded him. The Spaniard looked graceful and technically almost perfect, in contrast the Frenchman was full of wild aggression on the Kawasaki and it was a sight to behold.
Behind that dynamic duo, Team Switzerland’s Jeremy Seewer clung on to 3rd place until on Lap 8, when Team Germany’s Ken Roczen attacked him in a corner and snatched the last step of the podium from his grasp. The German, who made a mistake a few moments later, lost this position, but then in a new battle with Seewer, he finally got it back.
Fortunes ebbed and flowed up front between Febvre and Prado. The Spaniard was in front with three laps to go and just when it looked like the race was his, the Frenchman was back all guns blazing.
Febvre getting the upper had and taking the first victory for the day.
Jett Lawrence made a mistake early on that saw him go down before rejoining at the back of the field.
The young Aussie scythed his way through the field on what was in many places quite a narrow track, making pass after pass to work his way up to sixth place by the chequered flag.
His brother Hunter, on a CRF250R, came home tenth, the second MX2 class machine home.
Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) – Classification
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Febvre, Romain
|Kawasaki
|35m22.325
|2
|Prado, Jorge
|GASGAS
|0m02.320
|3
|Roczen, Ken
|Suzuki
|0m26.166
|4
|Seewer, Jeremy
|Yamaha
|0m28.846
|5
|Plessinger, Aaron
|KTM
|0m30.267
|6
|Lawrence, Jett
|Honda
|0m33.837
|7
|Gajser, Tim
|Honda
|0m33.940
|8
|Vialle, Tom
|KTM
|0m41.304
|9
|Geerts, Jago
|Yamaha
|0m43.080
|10
|Lawrence, Hunter
|Honda
|0m43.887
|11
|de Wolf, Kay
|Husqvarna
|0m54.864
|12
|Forato, Alberto
|KTM
|0m56.145
|13
|Jonass, Pauls
|Honda
|1m01.039
|14
|Laengenfelder, Simon
|GASGAS
|1m02.144
|15
|Vlaanderen, Calvin
|Yamaha
|1m09.490
|16
|Hampshire, RJ
|Husqvarna
|1m22.933
|17
|Watson, Ben
|Beta
|1m24.816
|18
|Adamo, Andrea
|KTM
|1m25.465
|19
|Coenen, Lucas
|Husqvarna
|1m29.947
|20
|Talviku, Jorgen-Matthias
|Husqvarna
|1m55.591
|21
|Gilbert, Josh
|Honda
|1 lap
|22
|Mc Lellan, Camden
|Honda
|1 lap
|23
|Östlund, Alvin
|Honda
|1 lap
|24
|Oliver, Oriol
|KTM
|1 lap
|25
|Pancar, Jan
|KTM
|1 lap
|26
|Cooper, Cody
|GASGAS
|1 lap
|27
|Tonus, Arnaud
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|28
|Weckman, Emil
|Honda
|1 lap
|29
|Leok, Tanel
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|30
|Mikula, Julius
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|31
|Durow, Cameron Anthony
|KTM
|1 lap
|32
|Lima, Eduardo
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|33
|Bengtsson, Filip
|KTM
|1 lap
|34
|Scott, James
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|35
|Bresolin, Guilherme
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|36
|Sihvonen, Miro
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|37
|Kovar, Vaclav
|KTM
|2 laps
|38
|Toendel, Cornelius
|Honda
|4 laps
|39
|Reisulis, Janis Martins
|Yamaha
|14 laps
|40
|Horgmo, Kevin
|Kawasaki
|18 laps
Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
The second bout saw MX2 competitors line up again but this time against ‘Open’ category riders.
Team Switzerland’s Valentin Guillod took the lead through the first corner and avoided a huge pile-up that left a dozen unfortunate riders behind.
Guillod barely had time to savour his start, as in the second corner, Team Spain’s Ruben Fernandez took the smile away from him by getting in front. That destabilised Seewer and Arnaud Tonus’s team-mate, who ended up on the ground a few metres later.
Behind, Team France’s Maxime Renaux took advantage of the Swiss rider’s rout to close on Fernandez. The French public’s favourite kept a close distance from the Spaniard and waited until Lap 10 to make a move on his rival. A first attempt was denied by Fernandez, but the next attempt was the winning one and Fernandez then crashed while trying to regain the advantage, slipping to seventh by the time the chequered flag came out.
Tom Vialle made it a Team France 1-2 that set up the hosts up for almost certain victory.
Meanwhile, the battle for the last step of the podium had been raging between Team Belgium’s Liam Everts and Team Italy’s Andrea Adamo. Usually KTM team-mates, the two young riders did not do each other any favours.
Adamo put a lot of pressure on the Belgian in the final minutes of the race, but the MX2 World Champion was unable to get the upper hand and Everts scored that third place.
Team Australia’s Hunter Lawrence completed the top five while countryman Dean Ferris carded a 12th place finish.
Race 2 (MX2 + Open) – Classification
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Renaux, Maxime
|Yamaha
|34m00.428
|2
|Vialle, Tom
|KTM
|+0m00.882
|3
|Everts, Liam
|KTM
|+0m17.342
|4
|Adamo, Andrea
|KTM
|+0m20.937
|5
|Lawrence, Hunter
|Honda
|+0m30.599
|6
|Guillod, Valentin
|Honda
|+0m38.812
|7
|Fernandez, Ruben
|Honda
|+0m43.751
|8
|Bonacorsi, Andrea
|Yamaha
|+0m46.180
|9
|de Wolf, Kay
|Husqvarna
|+0m46.878
|10
|Hampshire, RJ
|Husqvarna
|+0m49.211
|11
|Laengenfelder, Simon
|GASGAS
|+1m00.484
|12
|Ferris, Dean
|KTM
|+1m21.091
|13
|Mc Lellan, Camden
|Honda
|+1m33.118
|14
|Pancar, Jan
|KTM
|+1m36.573
|15
|Gilbert, Josh
|Honda
|+1m39.265
|16
|Craig, Christian
|Husqvarna
|+1m41.602
|17
|Koch, Tom
|KTM
|1m42.488
|18
|Talviku, Jorgen-Matthias
|Husqvarna
|+1m43.806
|19
|Coenen, Lucas
|Husqvarna
|+1m44.089
|20
|Kullas, Harri
|Yamaha
|+1m45.640
|21
|Horgmo, Kevin
|Kawasaki
|+1m54.820
|22
|Oliver, Oriol
|KTM
|+1m56.834
|23
|Harwood, Hamish
|KTM
|+2m00.733
|24
|Tonus, Arnaud
|Yamaha
|+2m12.730
|25
|Mewse, Conrad
|Honda
|1 lap
|26
|Mikula, Julius
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|27
|Bresolin, Guilherme
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|28
|Reisulis, Janis Martins
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|29
|Reisulis, Karlis Alberts
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|30
|Scott, James
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|31
|Bengtsson, Filip
|KTM
|1 lap
|32
|Teresak, Jakub
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|33
|Wright, Jesse
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|34
|Fredriksen, Hakon
|Yamaha
|2 laps
|35
|Bubnic, Miha
|KTM
|2 laps
|36
|Haavisto, Jere
|KTM
|10 laps
|37
|Santos, Fabio
|Yamaha
|10 laps
|38
|Weckman, Emil
|Honda
|12 laps
Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
The final round of the day saw the MXGP and Open classes battle it out.
Ken Roczen scored the holeshot ahead of Maxime Renaux and this time around there was no early mistake from Jett Lawrence and the young Australian was quickly on the hunt.
Jett quickly demoted Renaux to third place, the Frenchman already knowing that his team had the upper hand and were on course for victory as long as he did not do anything silly.
From then on it was the Ken and Jett show. Jett eventually taking the lead and then pulling away from the German to cross the line more than seven-seconds ahead, but with more speed up his sleeve should he have needed it.
Just outside the podium, Team Slovenia’s Tim Gajser struggled to get the better of Fernandez and made the pass on lap 3. However, the Slovenian was unable to hold on to 4th place, and had to give it up under pressure from Prado, the Spaniard claiming that fourth place finish.
Tim Gajser was fifth ahead of Jeremy Seewer and race one winner Romain Febvre, who knew he need only a medioce result in order for Team France to clinch the crown, and that they did.
Jett ending MXoN 2023 on a high note, but left with a taste of bitterness too for what might have been. He looked every bit the class of the field and showed Europe the kind of style that saw him dominate in America this season. That early race one mistake costing Jett the individual overall win in the MXGP category.
Dean Ferris crossed the line in 16th place ahead of well known names like Pauls Jonass along with Americans Aaron Plessinger and Christian Craig.
Race 3 (MXGP + Open) – Classification
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff. First
|1
|Lawrence, Jett
|Honda
|35m25.550
|2
|Roczen, Ken
|Suzuki
|+0m07.295
|3
|Renaux, Maxime
|Yamaha
|+0m11.349
|4
|Prado, Jorge
|GASGAS
|+0m12.854
|5
|Gajser, Tim
|Honda
|+0m21.737
|6
|Seewer, Jeremy
|Yamaha
|+0m23.245
|7
|Febvre, Romain
|Kawasaki
|+1m01.929
|8
|Forato, Alberto
|KTM
|+1m05.270
|9
|Vlaanderen, Calvin
|Yamaha
|+1m13.321
|10
|Everts, Liam
|KTM
|+1m19.073
|11
|Bonacorsi, Andrea
|Yamaha
|+1m35.141
|12
|Kullas, Harri
|Yamaha
|+1m38.632
|13
|Watson, Ben
|Beta
|+1m39.967
|14
|Geerts, Jago
|Yamaha
|+1m50.556
|15
|Guillod, Valentin
|Honda
|+1m56.893
|16
|Ferris, Dean
|KTM
|+1m59.967
|17
|Jonass, Pauls
|Honda
|1 lap
|18
|Plessinger, Aaron
|KTM
|1 lap
|19
|Östlund, Alvin
|Honda
|1 lap
|20
|Craig, Christian
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|21
|Leok, Tanel
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|22
|Reisulis, Karlis Alberts
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|23
|Mewse, Conrad
|Honda
|1 lap
|24
|Toendel, Cornelius
|Honda
|1 lap
|25
|Koch, Tom
|KTM
|1 lap
|26
|Harwood, Hamish
|KTM
|1 lap
|27
|Kovar, Vaclav
|KTM
|1 lap
|28
|Fernandez, Ruben
|Honda
|1 lap
|29
|Lima, Eduardo
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|30
|Wright, Jesse
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|31
|Durow, Cameron Anthony
|KTM
|2 laps
|32
|Cooper, Cody
|GASGAS
|2 laps
|33
|Sihvonen, Miro
|Husqvarna
|2 laps
|34
|Bubnic, Miha
|KTM
|3 laps
|35
|Teresak, Jakub
|Husqvarna
|15 laps
|36
|Santos, Fabio
|Yamaha
|18 laps
MXGP Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Roczen, Ken
|GER
|3
|2
|5
|2
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|2
|4
|6
|3
|Lawrence, Jett
|AUS
|6
|1
|7
|4
|Febvre, Romain
|FRA
|1
|7
|8
|5
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|4
|6
|10
|6
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|7
|5
|12
|7
|Forato, Alberto
|ITA
|12
|8
|20
|8
|Geerts, Jago
|BEL
|9
|14
|23
|9
|Plessinger, Aaron
|USA
|5
|18
|23
|10
|Vlaanderen, Calvin
|NED
|15
|9
|24
|11
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|17
|13
|30
|12
|Jonass, Pauls
|LAT
|13
|17
|30
|13
|Östlund, Alvin
|SWE
|23
|19
|42
|14
|Leok, Tanel
|EST
|29
|21
|50
|15
|Cooper, Cody
|NZL
|26
|32
|58
|16
|Lima, Eduardo
|BRA
|32
|29
|61
|17
|Toendel, Cornelius
|NOR
|38
|24
|62
|18
|Durow, Cameron Anthony
|RSA
|31
|31
|62
|19
|Kovar, Vaclav
|CZE
|37
|27
|64
|20
|Sihvonen, Miro
|FIN
|36
|33
|69
MX2 Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Vialle, Tom
|FRA
|8
|2
|10
|2
|Lawrence, Hunter
|AUS
|10
|5
|15
|3
|de Wolf, Kay
|NED
|11
|9
|20
|4
|Adamo, Andrea
|ITA
|18
|4
|22
|5
|Laengenfelder, Simon
|GER
|14
|11
|25
|6
|Hampshire, RJ
|USA
|16
|10
|26
|7
|Mc Lellan, Camden
|RSA
|22
|13
|35
|8
|Gilbert, Josh
|GBR
|21
|15
|36
|9
|Talviku, Jorgen-Matthias
|EST
|20
|18
|38
|10
|Coenen, Lucas
|BEL
|19
|19
|38
|11
|Pancar, Jan
|SLO
|25
|14
|39
|12
|Oliver, Oriol
|ESP
|24
|22
|46
|13
|Tonus, Arnaud
|SUI
|27
|24
|51
|14
|Mikula, Julius
|CZE
|30
|26
|56
|15
|Horgmo, Kevin
|NOR
|40
|21
|61
|16
|Bresolin, Guilherme
|BRA
|35
|27
|62
|17
|Scott, James
|NZL
|34
|30
|64
|18
|Bengtsson, Filip
|SWE
|33
|31
|64
|19
|Weckman, Emil
|FIN
|28
|38
|66
|20
|Reisulis, Janis Martins
|LAT
|39
|28
|67
Open Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Renaux, Maxime
|FRA
|1
|3
|4
|2
|Everts, Liam
|BEL
|3
|10
|13
|3
|Bonacorsi, Andrea
|ITA
|8
|11
|19
|4
|Guillod, Valentin
|SUI
|6
|15
|21
|5
|Ferris, Dean
|AUS
|12
|16
|28
|6
|Kullas, Harri
|EST
|20
|12
|32
|7
|Fernandez, Ruben
|ESP
|7
|28
|35
|8
|Craig, Christian
|USA
|16
|20
|36
|9
|Koch, Tom
|GER
|17
|25
|42
|10
|Mewse, Conrad
|GBR
|25
|23
|48
|11
|Harwood, Hamish
|NZL
|23
|26
|49
|12
|Reisulis, Karlis Alberts
|LAT
|29
|22
|51
|13
|Wright, Jesse
|RSA
|33
|30
|63
|14
|Teresak, Jakub
|CZE
|32
|35
|67
|15
|Bubnic, Miha
|SLO
|35
|34
|69
|16
|Santos, Fabio
|BRA
|37
|36
|73
|17
|Fredriksen, Hakon
|NOR
|34
|–
|34
|18
|Haavisto, Jere
|FIN
|36
|–
|36
Final Standings MXGP 2023 Motocross of Nations
- France 14
- Australia 34
- Italy 43
- Germany 47
- Belgium 55
- Switzerland 55
- Spain 59
- USA 65
- Slovenia 85
- Great Britain 89
- Estonia 91
- Latvia 109
- Rep. of South Africa 127
- New Zealand 137
- Czech Republic 150
- Norway 157
- Brazil 159
- Finland 171