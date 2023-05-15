2023 North West 200

Superstock

With Ben McCook

Alastair Seeley came away from the 2023 North West 200 with a Superstock double that took him to 29 wins on the all-time winner’s list, 14 more than Robert Dunlop. When everything clicks, the 43-year-old is unbeatable around the triangle. Seeley’s record is incredible and it’s hard to imagine that anyone will trouble it anytime soon. Until someone does, the ‘Wee Wizard’ will be MR. NW200.

It’s not a great shock that it was the Superstock races in which he prevailed… after all, it’s the bike Seeley uses when at work in the British Championships where he has successfully returned to after a two-year sojourn in the low-key local Irish Championships.

“Obviously this is the bike we ride in the BSB Superstock championship, it’s probably the one I feel most comfortable with.” he said.

The only surprising thing was that he didn’t win any other races after claiming pole position for Supersport, Superbike and Supersport at the North West.

Seeley took his 28th win in the Thursday night Superstock encounter; a race shrouded in controversy. Rival BMW team FHO Racing were pulled from the grid because the bikes had carbon wheels fitted. Much has been said about that situation and I’m sure the debate will rumble on for many years. As it stands, few who voice their opinion are in full possession of the facts (myself included), and the only thing that seems clear is that the situation could have been handled much better by all parties.

But Seeley cared not a jot. He romped away in typical style, always in control of the race, with Michael Dunlop and Davey Todd in pursuit. They never really stood a chance and when the red flags came out on lap five(due to a nasty crash involving Nathan Harrison at Dhu Varren), a result was declared and Seeley had opened his account for the week.

Fast forward to Saturday and it was more of the same. There was more controversy as the race was shortened to five laps at the request of riders using Dunlop tyres.

Metzeler shod Seeley was immediately away at the front, with Michael Dunlop and Davey Todd giving chase. This time the challengers looked like they might have a slim chance. Particularly on the penultimate lap when Dunlop appeared to be catching the Synetiq BMW, but once Seeley got the hurry-up he was away again and took his 29th victory (and the TAS team’s 30th) in style.

Todd eventually dropped out with a mechanical issue leaving a distant Dean Harrison to complete the podium.

In parc-ferme Dunlop complained of having a slight issue, but didn’t offer any specifics. Larry Carter asked him if it was a tyre issue, but Dunlop retorted, “it was an issue,” sternly and in a manner that implied, ‘don’t ask me again.’ And Carter left it at that.

Dean Harrison took fourth place ahead of Michael Rutter, James Hiller, John McGuinness and Craig Neve.

But it was all about Seeley who took a pole position, a new lap record and a double win in Superstock. He was declared ‘man of the meeting’, MCUI ‘Rider of the meeting’ and achieved 209 mph (faster than he had ever gone before) on the famous 4km straight that leads into Coleraine.

Not bad for a postman.

In the aftermath, Seeley waxed lyrical on his relationship with the TAS team which he declared was a “A match made in heaven.”

“All thanks to TAS racing… congratulations on your 30 team wins… and 16th together, we make quite a team! We’ve had a pretty awesome week! Glad to be home healthy and fit ready for the next round of BSB!”

But for now, the ‘Wee wizard’ will be back delivering letters on Monday morning… don’t be surprised if he delivers another British Superstock title later on this year.

2023 North West 200 Results

Superstock Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Alastair SEELEY BMW 21m39.554 123.855 2 Davey TODD Honda +10.322 122.879 3 Michael DUNLOP Honda +10.623 122.851 4 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki +30.667 120.999 5 Michael RUTTER BMW +54.698 118.852 6 James HILLIER Yamaha +55.111 118.816 7 John McGUINNESS Honda +55.456 118.786 8 Craig NEVE Honda +1m10.124 117.514 9 Sam WEST BMW +1m12.244 117.332 10 Michael EVANS Suzuki +1m33.085 115.576 11 David DATZER BMW +1m33.219 115.565 12 Erno KOSTAMO BMW +1m34.368 115.470 13 Stefano BONETTI Honda 1 Lap 115.895 14 Brian McCORMACK BMW 1 Lap 115.065 15 Lukas MAURER Kawasaki 1 Lap 114.454 16 Emmet O’GRADY Honda 1 Lap 114.315 17 Raul TORRAS Honda 1 Lap 112.851 18 Matthieu LAGRIVE Yamaha 1 Lap 112.383 19 Ryan GIBSON Kawasaki 1 Lap 112.160 20 Andrea MAJOLA Yamaha 1 Lap 111.918 21 Jonathan PERRY Kawasaki 1 Lap 111.573 22 Phil STEWART Yamaha 1 Lap 111.536 23 Amalric BLANC Honda 1 Lap 111.518 24 Kamil HOLAN Kawasaki 1 Lap 111.505 25 Anthony REDMOND BMW 1 Lap 111.166 26 Kris DUNCAN Yamaha 1 Lap 111.023 27 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki 1 Lap 110.583 28 Nadieh SCHOOTS Kawasaki 1 Lap 110.191 29 Dave HEWSON BMW 1 Lap 110.063 30 Chris SARBORA BMW 1 Lap 109.825 31 Jean Pierre POLET BMW 1 Lap 109.610 32 Don GILBERT Suzuki 1 Lap 109.530 33 Martin MORRIS BMW 1 Lap 107.530 34 Andy McALLISTER Kawasaki 1 Lap 106.516 35 Liam CHAWKE Suzuki 1 Lap 106.434 36 Paul CRANSTON Suzuki 1 Lap 104.889 37 Brad CLARKE Suzuki 2 Laps 78.706 38 Alastair SEELEY BMW / / Not Classified DNF 15 Nathan HARRISON Honda / 118.664 DNF 16 Mike BROWNE BMW / 118.064 DNF 24 Conor CUMMINS Honda / 113.556 DNF 22 Paul JORDAN Yamaha / 100.933 DNF 58 Eddy FERRE BMW / 112.257 DNF 65 Michael SWEENEY BMW / 102.395

2023 North West 200 Results

Superstock Race Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Alastair SEELEY BMW 21m41.807 123.640 2 Michael DUNLOP Honda +0.715 123.573 3 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki +30.918 120.772 4 Michael RUTTER BMW 1 Lap 119.452 5 James HILLIER Yamaha 1 Lap 119.420 6 John McGUINNESS Honda 1 Lap 119.349 7 Craig NEVE Honda 1 Lap 117.842 8 Erno KOSTAMO BMW 1 Lap 117.056 9 Sam WEST BMW 1 Lap 116.924 10 Michael EVANS Suzuki 1 Lap 116.619 11 Paul JORDAN Yamaha 1 Lap 116.401 12 Matthieu LAGRIVE Yamaha 1 Lap 116.294 13 Eddy FERRE BMW 1 Lap 115.731 14 Lukas MAURER Kawasaki 1 Lap 115.692 15 Emmet O’GRADY Honda 1 Lap 114.937 16 Amalric BLANC Honda 1 Lap 114.518 17 Ryan GIBSON Kawasaki 1 Lap 114.055 18 Raul TORRAS Honda 1 Lap 114.030 19 Stefano BONETTI Honda 1 Lap 113.535 20 Kamil HOLAN Kawasaki 1 Lap 113.179 21 Jonathan PERRY Kawasaki 1 Lap 112.238 22 Andrea MAJOLA Yamaha 1 Lap 111.710 23 Phil STEWART Yamaha 1 Lap 111.655 24 Chris SARBORA BMW 1 Lap 111.013 25 Dave HEWSON BMW 1 Lap 110.705 26 James CHAWKE Suzuki 1 Lap 110.683 27 Andy McALLISTER Kawasaki 1 Lap 107.768 28 Olivier LUPBERGER Kawasaki 1 Lap 107.755 29 Patricia FERNANDEZ Kawasaki 1 Lap 107.684 30 Jean Pierre POLET BMW 1 Lap 107.217 31 Liam CHAWKE Suzuki 1 Lap 106.869 32 Stephen DEGNAN Kawasaki 1 Lap 106.013 33 Brad CLARKE Suzuki 1 Lap 105.505

2023 North West 200 Results

Superstock Combined Thursday Qualifying