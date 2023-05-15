2023 North West 200
Superstock
With Ben McCook
Alastair Seeley came away from the 2023 North West 200 with a Superstock double that took him to 29 wins on the all-time winner’s list, 14 more than Robert Dunlop. When everything clicks, the 43-year-old is unbeatable around the triangle. Seeley’s record is incredible and it’s hard to imagine that anyone will trouble it anytime soon. Until someone does, the ‘Wee Wizard’ will be MR. NW200.
It’s not a great shock that it was the Superstock races in which he prevailed… after all, it’s the bike Seeley uses when at work in the British Championships where he has successfully returned to after a two-year sojourn in the low-key local Irish Championships.
“Obviously this is the bike we ride in the BSB Superstock championship, it’s probably the one I feel most comfortable with.” he said.
The only surprising thing was that he didn’t win any other races after claiming pole position for Supersport, Superbike and Supersport at the North West.
Seeley took his 28th win in the Thursday night Superstock encounter; a race shrouded in controversy. Rival BMW team FHO Racing were pulled from the grid because the bikes had carbon wheels fitted. Much has been said about that situation and I’m sure the debate will rumble on for many years. As it stands, few who voice their opinion are in full possession of the facts (myself included), and the only thing that seems clear is that the situation could have been handled much better by all parties.
But Seeley cared not a jot. He romped away in typical style, always in control of the race, with Michael Dunlop and Davey Todd in pursuit. They never really stood a chance and when the red flags came out on lap five(due to a nasty crash involving Nathan Harrison at Dhu Varren), a result was declared and Seeley had opened his account for the week.
Fast forward to Saturday and it was more of the same. There was more controversy as the race was shortened to five laps at the request of riders using Dunlop tyres.
Metzeler shod Seeley was immediately away at the front, with Michael Dunlop and Davey Todd giving chase. This time the challengers looked like they might have a slim chance. Particularly on the penultimate lap when Dunlop appeared to be catching the Synetiq BMW, but once Seeley got the hurry-up he was away again and took his 29th victory (and the TAS team’s 30th) in style.
Todd eventually dropped out with a mechanical issue leaving a distant Dean Harrison to complete the podium.
In parc-ferme Dunlop complained of having a slight issue, but didn’t offer any specifics. Larry Carter asked him if it was a tyre issue, but Dunlop retorted, “it was an issue,” sternly and in a manner that implied, ‘don’t ask me again.’ And Carter left it at that.
Dean Harrison took fourth place ahead of Michael Rutter, James Hiller, John McGuinness and Craig Neve.
But it was all about Seeley who took a pole position, a new lap record and a double win in Superstock. He was declared ‘man of the meeting’, MCUI ‘Rider of the meeting’ and achieved 209 mph (faster than he had ever gone before) on the famous 4km straight that leads into Coleraine.
Not bad for a postman.
In the aftermath, Seeley waxed lyrical on his relationship with the TAS team which he declared was a “A match made in heaven.”
“All thanks to TAS racing… congratulations on your 30 team wins… and 16th together, we make quite a team! We’ve had a pretty awesome week! Glad to be home healthy and fit ready for the next round of BSB!”
But for now, the ‘Wee wizard’ will be back delivering letters on Monday morning… don’t be surprised if he delivers another British Superstock title later on this year.
2023 North West 200 Results
Superstock Race One
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Alastair SEELEY
|BMW
|21m39.554
|123.855
|2
|Davey TODD
|Honda
|+10.322
|122.879
|3
|Michael DUNLOP
|Honda
|+10.623
|122.851
|4
|Dean HARRISON
|Kawasaki
|+30.667
|120.999
|5
|Michael RUTTER
|BMW
|+54.698
|118.852
|6
|James HILLIER
|Yamaha
|+55.111
|118.816
|7
|John McGUINNESS
|Honda
|+55.456
|118.786
|8
|Craig NEVE
|Honda
|+1m10.124
|117.514
|9
|Sam WEST
|BMW
|+1m12.244
|117.332
|10
|Michael EVANS
|Suzuki
|+1m33.085
|115.576
|11
|David DATZER
|BMW
|+1m33.219
|115.565
|12
|Erno KOSTAMO
|BMW
|+1m34.368
|115.470
|13
|Stefano BONETTI
|Honda
|1 Lap
|115.895
|14
|Brian McCORMACK
|BMW
|1 Lap
|115.065
|15
|Lukas MAURER
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|114.454
|16
|Emmet O’GRADY
|Honda
|1 Lap
|114.315
|17
|Raul TORRAS
|Honda
|1 Lap
|112.851
|18
|Matthieu LAGRIVE
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|112.383
|19
|Ryan GIBSON
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|112.160
|20
|Andrea MAJOLA
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|111.918
|21
|Jonathan PERRY
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|111.573
|22
|Phil STEWART
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|111.536
|23
|Amalric BLANC
|Honda
|1 Lap
|111.518
|24
|Kamil HOLAN
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|111.505
|25
|Anthony REDMOND
|BMW
|1 Lap
|111.166
|26
|Kris DUNCAN
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|111.023
|27
|Leon JEACOCK
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|110.583
|28
|Nadieh SCHOOTS
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|110.191
|29
|Dave HEWSON
|BMW
|1 Lap
|110.063
|30
|Chris SARBORA
|BMW
|1 Lap
|109.825
|31
|Jean Pierre POLET
|BMW
|1 Lap
|109.610
|32
|Don GILBERT
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|109.530
|33
|Martin MORRIS
|BMW
|1 Lap
|107.530
|34
|Andy McALLISTER
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|106.516
|35
|Liam CHAWKE
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|106.434
|36
|Paul CRANSTON
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|104.889
|37
|Brad CLARKE
|Suzuki
|2 Laps
|78.706
|38
|Alastair SEELEY
|BMW
|/
|/
|Not Classified
|DNF
|15 Nathan HARRISON
|Honda
|/
|118.664
|DNF
|16 Mike BROWNE
|BMW
|/
|118.064
|DNF
|24 Conor CUMMINS
|Honda
|/
|113.556
|DNF
|22 Paul JORDAN
|Yamaha
|/
|100.933
|DNF
|58 Eddy FERRE
|BMW
|/
|112.257
|DNF
|65 Michael SWEENEY
|BMW
|/
|102.395
2023 North West 200 Results
Superstock Race Two
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Alastair SEELEY
|BMW
|21m41.807
|123.640
|2
|Michael DUNLOP
|Honda
|+0.715
|123.573
|3
|Dean HARRISON
|Kawasaki
|+30.918
|120.772
|4
|Michael RUTTER
|BMW
|1 Lap
|119.452
|5
|James HILLIER
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|119.420
|6
|John McGUINNESS
|Honda
|1 Lap
|119.349
|7
|Craig NEVE
|Honda
|1 Lap
|117.842
|8
|Erno KOSTAMO
|BMW
|1 Lap
|117.056
|9
|Sam WEST
|BMW
|1 Lap
|116.924
|10
|Michael EVANS
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|116.619
|11
|Paul JORDAN
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|116.401
|12
|Matthieu LAGRIVE
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|116.294
|13
|Eddy FERRE
|BMW
|1 Lap
|115.731
|14
|Lukas MAURER
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|115.692
|15
|Emmet O’GRADY
|Honda
|1 Lap
|114.937
|16
|Amalric BLANC
|Honda
|1 Lap
|114.518
|17
|Ryan GIBSON
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|114.055
|18
|Raul TORRAS
|Honda
|1 Lap
|114.030
|19
|Stefano BONETTI
|Honda
|1 Lap
|113.535
|20
|Kamil HOLAN
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|113.179
|21
|Jonathan PERRY
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|112.238
|22
|Andrea MAJOLA
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|111.710
|23
|Phil STEWART
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|111.655
|24
|Chris SARBORA
|BMW
|1 Lap
|111.013
|25
|Dave HEWSON
|BMW
|1 Lap
|110.705
|26
|James CHAWKE
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|110.683
|27
|Andy McALLISTER
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|107.768
|28
|Olivier LUPBERGER
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|107.755
|29
|Patricia FERNANDEZ
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|107.684
|30
|Jean Pierre POLET
|BMW
|1 Lap
|107.217
|31
|Liam CHAWKE
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|106.869
|32
|Stephen DEGNAN
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|106.013
|33
|Brad CLARKE
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|105.505
2023 North West 200 Results
Superstock Combined Thursday Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Speed
|1
|Alastair SEELEY
|123.361
|2
|Michael DUNLOP
|122.444
|3
|Peter HICKMAN
|121.924
|4
|Davey TODD
|121.212
|5
|Lee JOHNSTON
|121.170
|6
|Dean HARRISON
|120.817
|7
|Josh BROOKES
|120.261
|8
|Conor CUMMINS
|119.967
|9
|John McGUINNESS
|119.379
|10
|James HILLIER
|118.618
|11
|Nathan HARRISON
|117.952
|12
|Sam WEST
|117.450
|13
|Michael SWEENEY
|117.446
|14
|Adam McLEAN
|117.171
|15
|Paul JORDAN
|115.849
|16
|Michael RUTTER
|115.842
|17
|David DATZER
|115.542
|18
|Erno KOSTAMO
|115.382
|19
|Craig NEVE
|115.323
|20
|Stefano BONETTI
|115.119
|21
|Michael EVANS
|115.023
|22
|Julian TRUMMER
|114.954
|23
|Lukas MAURER
|114.370
|24
|Mike BROWNE
|114.223
|25
|Matthieu LAGRIVE
|113.269
|26
|Emmet O’GRADY
|113.104
|27
|Kamil HOLAN
|111.876
|28
|James CHAWKE
|111.690
|29
|Ryan GIBSON
|111.670
|30
|Eddy FERRE
|111.646
|31
|Nadieh SCHOOTS
|111.301
|32
|Kris DUNCAN
|111.069
|33
|Anthony REDMOND
|110.831
|34
|Leon JEACOCK
|110.732
|35
|Raul TORRAS
|110.157
|36
|Martin MORRIS
|109.711
|37
|Jonathan PERRY
|109.281
|38
|Brian McCORMACK
|108.417
|39
|Andrea MAJOLA
|107.544
|40
|Dave HEWSON
|107.354
|41
|Patricia FERNANDEZ
|107.029
|42
|Amalric BLANC
|106.827
|43
|Olivier LUPBERGER
|106.823
|44
|Jean Pierre POLET
|106.573
|45
|Donald MacFADYEN
|106.405
|46
|Stephen DEGNAN
|106.121
|47
|Chris SARBORA
|105.990
|48
|Andy McALLISTER
|105.701
|49
|Liam CHAWKE
|105.108
|50
|Phil STEWART
|105.009
|51
|Don GILBERT
|104.318
|52
|Brad CLARKE
|104.090
|53
|Gerald DATH
|103.758
|54
|Paul CRANSTON
|103.214