McGuinness ready for TT 2023 after good run at North West 200

John McGuinness heads to the Isle of Man later this week with the Honda Racing rider in confident mood as he embarks on his 22nd campaign around the world-famous Mountain Course, a course that has seen him rack up a stunning 23 TT wins.

Having made his debut in 1996, last year’s event saw McGuinness take a best finish of fifth in the opening Superbike race, when he started his 100th race around the 37.73-mile circuit, backing this up with two more top ten finishes and with a strong start to this season, he’s eagerly looking forward to more of the same this year.

Continuing with Honda for a second successive season, the factory with whom he enjoyed so much success between 2006 and 2016, McGuinness will again spearhead the Japanese giant’s effort at this year’s TT and after solid outings in the Pirelli National Superstock Championship at Silverstone and Oulton Park, the now 51-year-old recently enjoyed an excellent meeting at the recent International North West 200.

Held two weeks ago on the high-speed 8.9-mile circuit linking the Northern Ireland towns of Portrush, Portstewart and Coleraine, McGuinness claimed a brace of fifth place finishes on the CBR1000RR Honda Fireblade in the two Superbike races whilst also taking sixth and seventh in the two Superstock encounters, ideal preparation for this year’s TT which gets underway next Monday.

John McGuinness

“The North West 200 was a solid meeting with four strong top-ten results and I was right in the mix. I enjoyed the racing, getting into some battles with some old sparring partners like Michael Rutter and James Hillier, and whilst I didn’t quite have the pace to run at the front, we were ‘best of the rest’ if you like. The whole build-up to this year’s TT has been good and I’m in a better place than this time last year when there was a lot going on what with it being my 100th TT start, the 30th anniversary of the Honda Fireblade etc. It was quite a nerve-wracking time but this year, I’ve been able to focus on my riding a lot more – it’s just been a case of popping on my helmet and going racing! The team’s working fantastically well and the whole package is just a really solid package going into the TT. It’s always the ‘big one’ for me and this year is no different. I’m looking forward to getting back out on the TT course and the aim is to do the best job I possibly can and score some good results.”

First practice takes place on Monday 29th May with the six-lap Superbike race set to get underway at 2.40pm on Sunday 4th June.