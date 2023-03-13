MotoGP 2023 – Portimao Test

Focus on Aprilia

Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, an also the team RNF riders, Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, demonstrated a good level of competitiveness ahead of the official race début late this month.

The Italian team brought an abundant series of innovations to the track, from the highly visible aerodynamic appendages to the less evident (but just as substantial) evolutions of every aspect of the 2023 RS-GP.

The analysis of the data and the comments collected throughout these two days will provide the Aprilia techs with the information needed to define the base technical configuration for both riders.

At the end of the two days, Maverick had ridden a total of 170 laps, the best at a time of 1’38.678, whereas Aleix did 112 laps with his best stopping the clock at 1’38.569.

Espargaro is really struggling with arm-pump issues due to scar tissue and other trauma sustained over the years that has surfaced to make his pre-season campaign a painful affair. As a result, at 52 laps Aleix put in the least laps of any rider on Sunday and he might actually have surgery before the season opener late this month.

Aleix Espargaró – P10

“We can consider ourselves ready for the first race of the season. Once again today, despite some problems with my right arm, I was able to be fast, limiting my activity to shorter runs. Overall, we worked well during these two days. The package we have available is still not perfect, but it is a good starting point. Tomorrow morning I’ll go to the Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona straight away for a series of tests and, if necessary, I’ll undergo surgery immediately so I can fully recover before the race here in Portimão.”

Maverick Viñales – P12

“Two positive days, I’d say just like all of our preparation for the championship season. I felt really good yesterday, also in terms of lap times, whereas today our work was slightly different. I never used the best combination of tyre compounds, turning a lot of laps in less than perfect grip conditions, and I was able to learn a lot that way. I’d like to always lap at the top, but I’m confident that this type of work will provide us with advantages during a weekend. I can’t wait to really get down to business so we can see our level and begin to battle.”

Aprilia newcomers: Miguel Oliveira and RNF MotoGP Team team-mate Raul Fernandez were both consistently up the sharp end of the timesheets on the opening day of the test but afternoon crashes for both – Oliveira at Turn 3, Fernandez at Turn 1 – put a slight dampener on their final day.

Miguel Oliveira – P11

“After today, we are in a good place to start the first Grand Prix. Though we would like to be a bit more in front in the standings, our pace was quite strong and we have been there during the whole day which is good. Unfortunately, in the afternoon today during the time attack, I had a small crash, I was pushing and there was nothing I could do. We have some work to do, I just need to start the race weekend to see where we are.”

Raul Fernandez – P16

“I’m really happy about our test, especially about today. We had a great day and have been working alone on the pace. The speed is very good. In the last moment, when I tried to do the time attack, I had a small crash. For that I want to apologize to my team. But anyway, also thanks to them, we did a really good job. I’m very happy, we have an amazing bike and I think 2023 is going to be a very nice season for us. Aprilia worked really well last year, they created a fantastic bike and I’m very satisfied overall.”

Razlan Razali – RNF MotoGP Team Principal

“It was a positive final day of the second winter test for both of our riders Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez. They showed great speed and pace between the day. Unfortunately, when they were about to start the time attack, both riders had a crash and had to abandon their plans for the time attack. Though, it’s not the best way to end the test but more importantly the riders are okay and all the targets we wanted to achieve for this weekend was fulfilled and completed. We save the energy this weekend and aim to go faster during the actual race weekend in two weeks. Being the third time for both riders on the RS-GP, I’m happy that they showed a lot of potential, speed and pace and I’m confident that their performance will be there when it matters most which is during the race weekend.”

Wilco Zeelenberg – RNF MotoGP Team Manager

“The last day of testing is done. It was a very important last test, both, riders felt much more connected to their bikes than we had it during the first two tests. Of course, now they got more kilometers in on their bikes, but we also found better settings for them and they felt more confident electronic-wise and with their base setups. We actually feel ready to start the season. Our target here was to try to do 1:38, but actually half of the grid did it, so it was a little bit disappointing, but at least we also made it. So, let’s see what we can do next week when the sessions are shorter and track time is reduced, which is the main difference to the tests. Overall, we are very happy. We are competitive and ready to start racing!”

2023 MotoGP Testing Portimao Combined Times

Pos Rider Nation P1 P2 P2 Laps Gap 1 F.BAGNAIA ITA 1’38.771 1’37.968 60 – 2 J.ZARCO FRA 1’39.716 1’38.264 51 +0.296 3 F.QUARTARARO FRA 1’39.614 1’38.302 61 +0.334 4 L.MARINI ITA 1’39.005 1’38.310 62 +0.342 5 M.BEZZECCHI ITA 1’39.608 1’38.351 85 +0.383 6 E.BASTIANINI ITA 1’40.009 1’38.373 61 +0.405 7 A.MARQUEZ SPA 1’39.336 1’38.402 41 +0.434 8 J.MARTIN SPA 1’39.643 1’38.434 30 +0.466 9 B.BINDER RSA 1’39.923 1’38.480 49 +0.512 10 A.ESPARGARO SPA 1’39.648 1’38.569 27 +0.601 11 M.OLIVEIRA POR 1’39.466 1’38.584 35 +0.616 12 M.VIÑALES SPA 1’39.025 1’38.678 26 +0.710 13 J.MIR SPA 1’39.776 1’38.762 59 +0.794 14 M.MARQUEZ SPA 1’40.170 1’38.778 49 +0.810 15 A.RINS SPA 1’39.646 1’38.782 81 +0.814 16 R.FERNANDEZ SPA 1’39.460 1’38.854 20 +0.886 17 J.MILLER AUS 1’39.987 1’38.909 74 +0.941 18 P.ESPARGARO SPA 1’40.507 1’38.974 73 +1.006 19 F.MORBIDELLI ITA 1’40.414 1’39.066 79 +1.098 20 T.NAKAGAMI JPN 1’40.642 1’39.309 23 +1.341 21 F.DI GIANNANTO ITA 1’39.641 +1.673 22 A.FERNANDEZ SPA 1’40.771 1’39.667 42 +1.699 23 M.PIRRO ITA 1’40.336 1’40.099 35 +2.131 24 S.BRADL GER 1’40.162 +2.194

2023 MotoGP Testing Portimao Day Two Top Speeds

Pos Rider Nat/Bike Top Speed (km/h) 1 Jorge MARTIN SPA / DUCATI 347.2 2 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA / DUCATI 346.1 3 Maverick VIÑALES SPA / APRILIA 343.9 4 Enea BASTIANINI ITA / DUCATI 343.9 5 Alex MARQUEZ SPA / DUCATI 343.9 6 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR / APRILIA 343.9 7 Marc MARQUEZ SPA / HONDA 343.9 8 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA / DUCATI 342.8 9 Johann ZARCO FRA / DUCATI 340.6 10 Luca MARINI ITA / DUCATI 340.6 11 Brad BINDER RSA / KTM 340.6 12 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA / APRILIA 340.6 13 Alex RINS SPA / HONDA 340.6 14 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA / YAMAHA 339.6 15 Raul FERNANDEZ SPA / APRILIA 338.5 16 Jack MILLER AUS / KTM 338.5 17 Pol ESPARGARO SPA / KTM 338.5 18 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA / YAMAHA 337.5 19 Augusto FERNANDEZ SPA / KTM 337.5 20 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN / HONDA 336.4 21 Joan MIR SPA / HONDA 336.4 22 Michele PIRRO ITA / DUCATI 336.4

2023 MotoGP Calendar

Round Date Location Round 1 March 26 Portugal, Portimao Round 2 April 2 Argentina, Termos de Rio Honda Round 3 April 16 Americas, COTA Round 4 April 30 Spain, Jerez Round 5 May 14 France, Le Mans Round 6 June 11 Italy, Mugello Round 7 June 18 Germany, Sachsenring Round 8 June 25 Netherlands, Assen Round 9 July 9 Kazakhstan, Sokol (Subject to homologation) Round 10 August 6 Great Britain, Silverstone Round 11 August 20 Austria, Red Bull Ring Round 12 September 3 Catalunya, Catalunya Round 13 September 10 San Marino, Misano Round 14 September 24 India, Buddh (Subject to homologation) Round 15 October 1 Japan, Motegi Round 16 October 15 Indonesia, Mandalika Round 17 October 22 Australia, Phillip Island Round 18 October 29 Thailand, Chang Round 19 November 12 Malaysia, Sepang Round 20 November 19 Qatar, Lusail Round 21 November 26 Valenciana, Valencia

