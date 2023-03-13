MotoGP 2023 – Portimao Test
Focus on Aprilia
Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, an also the team RNF riders, Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, demonstrated a good level of competitiveness ahead of the official race début late this month.
The Italian team brought an abundant series of innovations to the track, from the highly visible aerodynamic appendages to the less evident (but just as substantial) evolutions of every aspect of the 2023 RS-GP.
The analysis of the data and the comments collected throughout these two days will provide the Aprilia techs with the information needed to define the base technical configuration for both riders.
At the end of the two days, Maverick had ridden a total of 170 laps, the best at a time of 1’38.678, whereas Aleix did 112 laps with his best stopping the clock at 1’38.569.
Espargaro is really struggling with arm-pump issues due to scar tissue and other trauma sustained over the years that has surfaced to make his pre-season campaign a painful affair. As a result, at 52 laps Aleix put in the least laps of any rider on Sunday and he might actually have surgery before the season opener late this month.
Aleix Espargaró – P10
“We can consider ourselves ready for the first race of the season. Once again today, despite some problems with my right arm, I was able to be fast, limiting my activity to shorter runs. Overall, we worked well during these two days. The package we have available is still not perfect, but it is a good starting point. Tomorrow morning I’ll go to the Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona straight away for a series of tests and, if necessary, I’ll undergo surgery immediately so I can fully recover before the race here in Portimão.”
Maverick Viñales – P12
“Two positive days, I’d say just like all of our preparation for the championship season. I felt really good yesterday, also in terms of lap times, whereas today our work was slightly different. I never used the best combination of tyre compounds, turning a lot of laps in less than perfect grip conditions, and I was able to learn a lot that way. I’d like to always lap at the top, but I’m confident that this type of work will provide us with advantages during a weekend. I can’t wait to really get down to business so we can see our level and begin to battle.”
Aprilia newcomers: Miguel Oliveira and RNF MotoGP Team team-mate Raul Fernandez were both consistently up the sharp end of the timesheets on the opening day of the test but afternoon crashes for both – Oliveira at Turn 3, Fernandez at Turn 1 – put a slight dampener on their final day.
Miguel Oliveira – P11
“After today, we are in a good place to start the first Grand Prix. Though we would like to be a bit more in front in the standings, our pace was quite strong and we have been there during the whole day which is good. Unfortunately, in the afternoon today during the time attack, I had a small crash, I was pushing and there was nothing I could do. We have some work to do, I just need to start the race weekend to see where we are.”
Raul Fernandez – P16
“I’m really happy about our test, especially about today. We had a great day and have been working alone on the pace. The speed is very good. In the last moment, when I tried to do the time attack, I had a small crash. For that I want to apologize to my team. But anyway, also thanks to them, we did a really good job. I’m very happy, we have an amazing bike and I think 2023 is going to be a very nice season for us. Aprilia worked really well last year, they created a fantastic bike and I’m very satisfied overall.”
Razlan Razali – RNF MotoGP Team Principal
“It was a positive final day of the second winter test for both of our riders Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez. They showed great speed and pace between the day. Unfortunately, when they were about to start the time attack, both riders had a crash and had to abandon their plans for the time attack. Though, it’s not the best way to end the test but more importantly the riders are okay and all the targets we wanted to achieve for this weekend was fulfilled and completed. We save the energy this weekend and aim to go faster during the actual race weekend in two weeks. Being the third time for both riders on the RS-GP, I’m happy that they showed a lot of potential, speed and pace and I’m confident that their performance will be there when it matters most which is during the race weekend.”
Wilco Zeelenberg – RNF MotoGP Team Manager
“The last day of testing is done. It was a very important last test, both, riders felt much more connected to their bikes than we had it during the first two tests. Of course, now they got more kilometers in on their bikes, but we also found better settings for them and they felt more confident electronic-wise and with their base setups. We actually feel ready to start the season. Our target here was to try to do 1:38, but actually half of the grid did it, so it was a little bit disappointing, but at least we also made it. So, let’s see what we can do next week when the sessions are shorter and track time is reduced, which is the main difference to the tests. Overall, we are very happy. We are competitive and ready to start racing!”
2023 MotoGP Testing Portimao Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Nation
|P1
|P2
|P2 Laps
|Gap
|1
|F.BAGNAIA
|ITA
|1’38.771
|1’37.968
|60
|–
|2
|J.ZARCO
|FRA
|1’39.716
|1’38.264
|51
|+0.296
|3
|F.QUARTARARO
|FRA
|1’39.614
|1’38.302
|61
|+0.334
|4
|L.MARINI
|ITA
|1’39.005
|1’38.310
|62
|+0.342
|5
|M.BEZZECCHI
|ITA
|1’39.608
|1’38.351
|85
|+0.383
|6
|E.BASTIANINI
|ITA
|1’40.009
|1’38.373
|61
|+0.405
|7
|A.MARQUEZ
|SPA
|1’39.336
|1’38.402
|41
|+0.434
|8
|J.MARTIN
|SPA
|1’39.643
|1’38.434
|30
|+0.466
|9
|B.BINDER
|RSA
|1’39.923
|1’38.480
|49
|+0.512
|10
|A.ESPARGARO
|SPA
|1’39.648
|1’38.569
|27
|+0.601
|11
|M.OLIVEIRA
|POR
|1’39.466
|1’38.584
|35
|+0.616
|12
|M.VIÑALES
|SPA
|1’39.025
|1’38.678
|26
|+0.710
|13
|J.MIR
|SPA
|1’39.776
|1’38.762
|59
|+0.794
|14
|M.MARQUEZ
|SPA
|1’40.170
|1’38.778
|49
|+0.810
|15
|A.RINS
|SPA
|1’39.646
|1’38.782
|81
|+0.814
|16
|R.FERNANDEZ
|SPA
|1’39.460
|1’38.854
|20
|+0.886
|17
|J.MILLER
|AUS
|1’39.987
|1’38.909
|74
|+0.941
|18
|P.ESPARGARO
|SPA
|1’40.507
|1’38.974
|73
|+1.006
|19
|F.MORBIDELLI
|ITA
|1’40.414
|1’39.066
|79
|+1.098
|20
|T.NAKAGAMI
|JPN
|1’40.642
|1’39.309
|23
|+1.341
|21
|F.DI GIANNANTO
|ITA
|1’39.641
|+1.673
|22
|A.FERNANDEZ
|SPA
|1’40.771
|1’39.667
|42
|+1.699
|23
|M.PIRRO
|ITA
|1’40.336
|1’40.099
|35
|+2.131
|24
|S.BRADL
|GER
|1’40.162
|+2.194
2023 MotoGP Testing Portimao Day Two Top Speeds
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat/Bike
|Top Speed (km/h)
|1
|Jorge MARTIN
|SPA / DUCATI
|347.2
|2
|Marco BEZZECCHI
|ITA / DUCATI
|346.1
|3
|Maverick VIÑALES
|SPA / APRILIA
|343.9
|4
|Enea BASTIANINI
|ITA / DUCATI
|343.9
|5
|Alex MARQUEZ
|SPA / DUCATI
|343.9
|6
|Miguel OLIVEIRA
|POR / APRILIA
|343.9
|7
|Marc MARQUEZ
|SPA / HONDA
|343.9
|8
|Francesco BAGNAIA
|ITA / DUCATI
|342.8
|9
|Johann ZARCO
|FRA / DUCATI
|340.6
|10
|Luca MARINI
|ITA / DUCATI
|340.6
|11
|Brad BINDER
|RSA / KTM
|340.6
|12
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|SPA / APRILIA
|340.6
|13
|Alex RINS
|SPA / HONDA
|340.6
|14
|Fabio QUARTARARO
|FRA / YAMAHA
|339.6
|15
|Raul FERNANDEZ
|SPA / APRILIA
|338.5
|16
|Jack MILLER
|AUS / KTM
|338.5
|17
|Pol ESPARGARO
|SPA / KTM
|338.5
|18
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|ITA / YAMAHA
|337.5
|19
|Augusto FERNANDEZ
|SPA / KTM
|337.5
|20
|Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|JPN / HONDA
|336.4
|21
|Joan MIR
|SPA / HONDA
|336.4
|22
|Michele PIRRO
|ITA / DUCATI
|336.4
2023 MotoGP Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Round 1
|March 26
|Portugal, Portimao
|Round 2
|April 2
|Argentina, Termos de Rio Honda
|Round 3
|April 16
|Americas, COTA
|Round 4
|April 30
|Spain, Jerez
|Round 5
|May 14
|France, Le Mans
|Round 6
|June 11
|Italy, Mugello
|Round 7
|June 18
|Germany, Sachsenring
|Round 8
|June 25
|Netherlands, Assen
|Round 9
|July 9
|Kazakhstan, Sokol (Subject to homologation)
|Round 10
|August 6
|Great Britain, Silverstone
|Round 11
|August 20
|Austria, Red Bull Ring
|Round 12
|September 3
|Catalunya, Catalunya
|Round 13
|September 10
|San Marino, Misano
|Round 14
|September 24
|India, Buddh (Subject to homologation)
|Round 15
|October 1
|Japan, Motegi
|Round 16
|October 15
|Indonesia, Mandalika
|Round 17
|October 22
|Australia, Phillip Island
|Round 18
|October 29
|Thailand, Chang
|Round 19
|November 12
|Malaysia, Sepang
|Round 20
|November 19
|Qatar, Lusail
|Round 21
|November 26
|Valenciana, Valencia
MotoGP 2023 Rider Entry List
|N°
|RIDER
|NAT.
|TEAM
|MACHINE
|5
|JOHANN ZARCO
|FRA
|PRIMA PRAMAC RACING
|DUCATI
|10
|LUCA MARINI
|ITA
|MOONEY VR46 RACING TEAM
|DUCATI
|12
|MAVERICK VIÑALES
|SPA
|APRILIA RACING
|APRILIA
|20
|FABIO QUARTARARO
|FRA
|MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MotoGP TEAM
|YAMAHA
|21
|FRANCO MORBIDELLI
|ITA
|MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MotoGP TEAM
|YAMAHA
|23
|ENEA BASTIANINI
|ITA
|DUCATI LENOVO TEAM
|DUCATI
|25
|RAUL FERNANDEZ
|SPA
|RNF MotoGP TEAM
|APRILIA
|30
|TAKAAKI NAKAGAMI
|JAP
|LCR HONDA IDEMITSU
|HONDA
|33
|BRAD BINDER
|ZAF
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|KTM
|36
|JOAN MIR
|SPA
|REPSOL HONDA TEAM
|HONDA
|37
|AUGUSTO FERNANDEZ
|SPA
|TECH3 GASGAS FACTORY RACING
|GASGAS
|41
|ALEIX ESPARGARO
|SPA
|APRILIA RACING
|APRILIA
|42
|ALEX RINS
|SPA
|LCR HONDA CASTROL
|HONDA
|43
|JACK MILLER
|AUS
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|KTM
|44
|POL ESPARGARO
|SPA
|TECH3 GASGAS FACTORY RACING
|GASGAS
|49
|FABIO DI GIANNANTONIO
|ITA
|GRESINI RACING MotoGP
|DUCATI
|63
|FRANCESCO BAGNAIA
|ITA
|DUCATI LENOVO TEAM
|DUCATI
|72
|MARCO BEZZECCHI
|ITA
|MOONEY VR46 RACING TEAM
|DUCATI
|73
|ALEX MARQUEZ
|SPA
|GRESINI RACING MotoGP
|DUCATI
|88
|MIGUEL OLIVEIRA
|POR
|RNF MotoGP TEAM
|APRILIA
|89
|JORGE MARTIN
|SPA
|PRIMA PRAMAC RACING
|DUCATI
|93
|MARC MARQUEZ
|SPA
|REPSOL HONDA TEAM
|HONDA