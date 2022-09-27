2023 Scorpa 300 SCT, 250 SCT, 125 SCT

Scorpa have pulled the covers off their 2023 Trials range, spanning the 300 SCT, 250 SCT and 125 SCT two-strokes, with a focus on providing high performance options that’ll be easy to ride for beginners through to seasoned riders.

Updates to the 2023 model include a new fender design, with the rear offering better mud evacuation. The headlight is also iconically Scorpa, with the Trial and Enduro design brought together.

The engine has seen enormous weight savings, from 20.5 kg in the 2023 model, down to 16 kg in the new 2023 model, with a 28 per cent reduction overall. A pre-compression system also helps improve performance, with the compression able to be modified.

A lighter crankshaft reduces weight by 13 per cent, or 500 grams and runs a larger 116 mm diameter for increased inertia. The compact five-speed gearbox also saves 500 g, with an aluminium selector fork, directly on the selection drum to save weight. Shifting is via a ratchet system that also saves 28 per cent.

A magnesium clutch cover is run with oil window, and the capacity is 450 ml. The clutch itself runs a three position diaphragm system for modulated, while the plat pressure and springs have been revised.

The waterpump is run internally and inverted, with no contact between coolant and the magnesium case. The new foundry cylinder is also run with eye catching faceted design, improving thermodynamics, going from five to seven intake transfers, for 24% more cooling surface.

A new reed valve box system is also run, to optimise flow, offering more power at low revs. The new throttle-body also runs triple sensors (Atmospheric pressure / TPS Throttle position / Temperature) and is a 32 mm unit. Fuel consumption should be boosted. An electric start is also integrated into the engine.

New geometry allowing a lowering of the centre of gravity, with a six per cent weight reduction or 365 grams. Rigidity is also boosted, with the Chrome-molybdenum tubes robot-welded, with removable forged aluminium side-plates. Integrated polymer frame protectors are also run.

Weight has been saved at the rear with a lighter linkage, with tweaks to comfort and weight distribution as well. The rear of the bike also now runs the rear light as part of the airbox, with hidden electrical harness. The airbox itself has volume increased seven per cent, with air filter surface boosted 11 per cent, with easier filter replacement, and single finger operation for access.

The fuel tank holds 2.2 litres with an integrated fuel pump that bypasses the recovery tank to prevent fuel loss.

The radiator cores have also been increased from 12 to 19, or 58 per cent, in the same size package. The radiator full spout is also tilted 30 degrees, with quick removable grill thanks to clips.

On the exhaust, the silencer volume is increased 35 per cent, with a thermoformed compressed fibre tip for better longevity, and disassembly is now easier to change that tip.

At the front of the bike is a MAP switch, behind the headlight shell, with the clamps now four per cent lighter, saving 29 grams. Steering stops are on the lower fork clamp, with the screws run facing rearwards for a cleaner look.

Both pedals also now run a special tip that’s an anti-mud design, with integrated bearings, and weight is also saved, down 57 grams. Scorpa also promise the steel micro-fusion footrests offer better grip and stability.

2023 Scorpa Trials SCT Specifications