Sherco’s completely redesigned ST-R Racing Trials range has now landed in Australia, boasting a host of changes and improvements, with a focus on weight reduction across the bike.

Sherco engineers designed a completely new engine block, shaving 4.5 kg in the process, 28% lighter and down to only 16 kg.

A new, 13% lighter crankshaft was added, saving 500 grams while the diameter has been increased from 110mm to 116mm for increased inertia and a significant reduction in weight at the axis.

A new pre-compression system was added to the bottom end for improved engine performance, alongside a new cast cylinder with a faceted design.

Intake transfers have increased from five to seven for improved thermodynamics, cylinder cooling was also redesigned, with a 24% increase in the contact surfaces. A redesigned reed valve system also optimises atomisation and increases power at low revs.

The most compact five-speed gearbox on the market has also been delivered and is completely redesigned, 500 grams lighter with ratios optimised for graded trial sections from one to five. That’s paired with a more compact gear selector system, 28% lighter than before, with aluminium selector forks directly articulated on the selector drum.

A new two-piece clutch cover is constructed from magnesium and features integrated oil-level inspection window and simplified transmission oil fill point.

Behind the new cover sits a diaphragm clutch system with three different positions of modulation adjustment, as well as revised internal components for improved comfort and control.

The internal water pump is inverted to avoid contact between the coolant and magnesium components.

Particularly noteworthy is the all-new trials-specific fuel injection system. The premix system features a 32 mm throttle-body for optimal efficiency and response with reduced fuel consumption.

Atmospheric pressure, throttle position and temperature are all measured via a multi-function sensor unit, and the complete throttle body unit weighs just 350 grams.

A redesigned 6% lighter frame with revised geometry for a lower centre of gravity and increased rigidity holds the engine. Removable forged aluminium side protectors provide improved access, and the integrated polymer frame protectors increase ankle grip.

A lighter and lower swingarm is then connected to the frame, for improved traction in dry and slick conditions.

A new modernised front headlight shell is run and behind the headlight shell sits the two map switches, which have been relocated for improved protection and user convenience. The rear fender design has been updated to match the front fender, and offering improved mud evacuation.

The resigned triple clamps are 4% lighter, with the bolts recessed into the rear face of each clamp, and the steering stops now positioned on the lower triple clamp.

The upgraded radiator now runs 19 cores, offering improved cooling performance from the same sized unit. The radiator coolant fill spout has been tilted forward by 30° for simplified servicing, and the protection grille is now equipped with clips for quick removal and installation.

A new 2.2L fuel tank features an integrated fuel pump developed by Sherco that features a bypass recovery sub-tank to prevent fuel loss.

The air filter box volume has also been increased by 7% combined with a new 11% larger air filter element resulting in increased power at low revs, increased torque, and improved engine response.

The internal volume of the silencer body meanwhile, has been increased by 35% for improved torque and durability. Thermoformed compressed packing has been added for enhanced longevity, and the disassembly and muffler packing process is simpler and easier as a result.

The rider controls haven’t been forgotten, with the gear lever and rear brake pedal now sporting tips featuring metal injection moulding (MIM) technology and anti-clog hinge systems.

New steel micro-fusion foot pegs improve central stability, mud evacuation and increase grip. Each foot peg is fastened without requiring a nut and runs an anti-sag stopper.

The Sherco 250 ST-R Racing is available now for a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $12,490*.

The Sherco 300 ST-R Racing is available now for a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $12,790*.

*MSRP pricing does not include pre-delivery, freight, registration, and stamp duty costs.

2023 Sherco 250/300 ST-R Racing updates

NEW Fuel injected 2-stroke engine – 28% lighter

NEW Pre-compression system

NEW Crankshaft – 13% lighter and larger 116mm diameter

NEW Transmission

NEW Gear selector – more compact and 28% lighter

NEW Diaphragm clutch system – 3 position adjustment

UPDATED Pressure plate and spring system

NEW Internal water pump

NEW Cylinder – with increased transfer ports

UPDATED Cooling circuit

NEW Reed valve system

NEW Trails-specific throttle body, integrated sensor

NEW 2.2L fuel tank

NEW Headlight shroud and rear fender

NEW Air filter – 11% larger and tool-less installation

UPDATED Relocated map switches

NEW Triple clamps

NEW Frame – revised geometry, lower centre of gravity

NEW Removable frame braces

NEW Radiator – 58% more cores

NEW Exhaust muffler – 35% larger internal volume

NEW Foot pegs – cast iron

NEW Swingarm – 21% lower and enhanced flex

2023 Sherco 250/300 ST-R Racing Specifications

2023 Sherco 250 [300] ST-R Racing Specifications Displacement 249cc [294cc] Bore x stroke 72 x 60mm [79 x 60mm] Fuel System Electronic Injection Lubrication 1% Motul 710 (Recommended) Fuel 98 RON Cooling Liquid-cooled Starting Primary kick, geared system with folding lever Exhaust Tubular section chrome-moly Transmission Five-Speed sequential gearbox, primary gears and secondary chain Clutch Hydraulic, diaphragm system Ignition Hidria Digital Chassis Tubular section chrome-moly Fuel Tank 2.2L Capacity Brakes Hydraulic, floating 185mm front disc and 145mm rear disc Front Suspension Tech Rear Suspension Progression system with control linkage – 165mm stroke, Reiger Wheels Morad 21″ Black rim, 19″ Black rim (rear) Wheelbase 1310 mm Ground Clearance 350 mm Seat Height 704 mm

