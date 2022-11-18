2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Australian Pricing

Triumph Motorcycles Australia have confirmed pricing for the 2023 Street Triple 765 range, starting with the base Street Triple 765 R at $18,090 ride-away in Silver Ice. That gets bumped up to $18,390 R/A for the Crystal White option.

The 2023 Street Triple 765 RS will be priced at $20,590 R/A for the Silver Ice in comparison, while the Carnival Red and Cosmic Yellow are $20,890 R/A.

The most exotic of the new Street Triple options, the Street Triple 765 Moto2 Edition will be landing at $25,290 ride-away for both the Triumph Racing Yellow and Crystal White colour options.

All of the new Street Triple 765 range are expected in dealers in Q1 of 2023.

2023 marks a host of upgrades to the Street Triple 765, with power bumped up to 119 hp for the Street Triple R, and 128 hp for the Street Triple RS and Moto2, while torque peaks at 80 Nm across all three variants.

Revised gearing should offer better acceleration with a standard quickshifter adding to the thrills, and a new exhaust system retaining the trademark triple sound track, but is free-er flowing.

Ergonomics are tweaked on the R and RS, with wider bars, while geometry is tweaked on the RS and Moto2 for a more agile package, adopting Stylema brakes on these two models, as well as a 5 inch TFT display.

Cornering ABS and Traction Control are both optimised further, with more dynamic throttle maps for the riding modes.

Full LED lighting includes a new headlight and DRLs specific to the RS and Moto2, high-spec fully adjustable suspension is found throughout.

The Moto2 takes things a little further with the inclusion of clip-on ‘bars and Öhlins suspension, alongside carbon-fibre bodywork.

For the full run-down see:

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 range