2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 range

Triumph have announced a raft of updates to the Street Triple R and RS for 2023, led by the addition of a Moto2 Special Edition, which builds on the Street Triple RS to offer something even more exotic, and follows in the footsteps of the Daytona Moto2.

That Moto2 Edition will be available in two colour options, each of which will be produced in a limited run of 765 models, boasting carbon-fibre bodywork, Öhlins forks, a set of clip-ons, engraved top triple and Moto2 start-up animation in the dash.

The two Moto2 liveries are Triumph Racing Yellow with Aluminium Silver sub-frame, and Crystal White with Triumph Racing Yellow subframe, augmented by Moto2 graphics on the tank, wheel, tail and silencer.

The Moto2 Edition, along with the Street Triple RS run a number of updates starting with engine revisions that push performance up to 128 hp, marking an almost 7 hp gain over the outgoing version. Peak torque is also boosted now to 80 Nm, with shorter gearing helping take advantage of the gains.

Looking at the provided dynos, most of the power gains are seen above about 6500 rpm, and most prominent from 10500 rpm onwards, while torque is stronger throughout almost the entirety of the rev range.

While torque is shared across all three variants, power is not, with the Street Triple R boasting a reduced 119 hp in comparison, which is still an increase of 2 hp over the outgoing version.

Behind the performance gains is Moto2 inspired engine development, with compression pushed up to 13.25:1 thanks to a higher flow inlet port, new combustion chamber and pistons, new conrod and gudgeon pin, shorter intake trumpet, as well as revised valves and camshafts for increased valve lift.

Modifications are also seen on the crankshaft gear, balancer gear, clutch gear and gearbox, while a freer flowing exhaust and silencer combo runs a single cat, and a carbon tip on the Moto2 version.

Improvements have also been made to the electronics package, with cornering ABS found across all new Street Triple models, running a new ABS modulator, and linked braking system.

The ABS can be set to one of two levels of intervention, with Triumph promising a track focused ABS tune for minimal intervention, with settings also integrated into the individual riding modes.

That’s mirrored by cornering traction control which offers four levels of adjustment plus off, and again features a track focused tune according to Triumph, and is standard across all models.

Riding modes include Road, Rain, Sport, Track and Rider, with the last being a custom mode. The Street Triple R loses out on the Track mode, but does get the up and down quickshifter, while Triumph promise that Road, Sport and Track modes are more ‘dynamic’. Standard is also Front Wheel Lift Control, RbW, an immobiliser; and lap timer for the RS and Moto2 models.

On the Street Triple RS and Moto2 we also see a 5 inch TFT display run, compared to the Street Triple R’s smaller colour TFT with LCD style speedo, fuel gauge and tacho readout.

Chassis updates in comparison include the addition of Stylema four-piston radial monobloc calipers on 310 mm rotors, while a Brembo sliding caliper is run on the back with a 220 mm rotor. A Brembo MCS span and ratio adjustable brake lever is also found on the RS and Moto2 Editions, however the R has to settle for a slightly more basic setup.

That’s Brembo M4.32 four-pot calipers, and the same rotors and rear brake loadout, but lacking the fancier master-cylinder.

The Moto2 Edition stands out for the NIX30 fully adjustable Öhlins fork, which joins the Öhlins piggyback reservoir monoshock already found on the RS.

The Street Triple RS however is still left with the fully adjustable Showa Big Piston Forks (BPF), while the Street Triple R runs Showa Separate Function Big Piston Forks, with a matching Showa monoshock. All bikes offer compression, rebound and preload adjustability at both ends however.

12 mm wider handlebars are also run on the Street Triple R and RS, while seat heights are 826 mm and 836 mm respectively, with a low seat accessory able to drop that by 28 mm

The Moto2 Edition runs clip-ons which situate the controls 80 mm lower and 50 mm further forward, offering a far more aggressive seating position and ergonomic in comparison, as befits the Moto2 name. A taller seat height is also run at 839 mm for comparison.

Both the RS and Moto2 also run a steeper rake and raised back end, ensuring more nimbler handling and quicker turn in, with Triumph promising no compromise to the bike’s stability or planted feel.

Continuing on is the gullwing swingarm, and wheels from the existing Street Triple line, while Pirelli provide Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres for the RS and Moto2, while Continental Contiroads are fitted to the Street Triple R in comparison.

On the styling front the bodywork has been sharpened up, with a new 15 litre tank, radiator cowls and headlight finisher, while the RS and Moto2 get standard colour matched bellypan and pillion seat cowls, as well as a lower chain guard.

On the Moto2 the already mentioned carbon-fibre bodywork includes the front mudguard, headlight finisher, side panels and bellypan to further help the bike stand out, alongside the numbered top yoke.

Lighting is also all LED, with DRLs, however the accessory catalogue is needed for cruise control, heated grips, smartphone connectivity for music and navigation.

The Street Triple R will arrive in Silver Ice or Crystal White colour options, with the Street Triple RS offering three options – Silver Ice, Carnival Red or Cosmic Yellow, while the Moto2 Edition as mentioned comes in Triumph Racing Yellow or Crystal White.

The 2023 Triumph Street Triple range will arrive in local showrooms in the first quarter of 2023, with pricing to be confirmed closer to the release date.

As a comparison point the 2022 Street Triple R is listed as starting from $18,140 Ride-Away; the Street Triple RS starts at $19,950 Ride-Away, while the previous Daytona Moto2 Limited Edition was $26,990 plus on-road costs, although we’d imagine the Street Triple Moto2 Edition should undercut that figure slightly.

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Specifications

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 R Specifications Engine Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder Capacity 765 cc Bore x Stroke 78.0 x 53.4 mm Compression 13.25:1 Power 118.4 bhp (88.3 kW) @ 11,500 rpm Torque 80 Nm @ 9,500 rpm Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control Exhaust Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with low single sided stainless steel silencer Chain X-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Gearbox 6 speed Frame Aluminium beam twin spar frame with 2 piece high pressure die cast rear subframe Swingarm Twin-sided, cast aluminium alloy Wheels Cast aluminium alloy 5 spoke, 17 x 3.5 in, 17 x 5.5 in Tyres 120/70 ZR 17, 180/55 ZR 17 Fork Showa 41 mm upside down Separate Function Forks – Big Piston (SFF-BP), adjustable compression and rebound damping, and preload adjustment. 115mm wheel travel Shock Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock, adjustable compression, rebound and preload adjustment. 133.5mm wheel travel Brakes F Twin 310 mm floating discs, Brembo M4.32 4-piston radial monobloc calipers, OC-ABS Brakes R Single 220 mm disc, Brembo single piston caliper, OC-ABS Length 2055 mm Width 792 mm Height 1047 mm Seat Height 826 mm Wheelbase 1402 mm Rake 23.7° Trail 97.8 mm Wet weight 189 kg Fuel capacity 15 litres