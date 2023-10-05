2023 Throttle Roll

Throttle Roll, Sydney’s custom motorcycle street party, made its long-awaited return to Marrickville on the Monday of the Labour Day Long Weekend, and saw a strong turn up of riders and those interested in two-wheeled modified machinery.

Saywell Street marked the new location, moving a little further from the station, with generous amounts of street parking for motorcycles, as well as providing a roomier set-up than previous events.

Live music provided the backdrop for a host of custom motorcycles proudly displayed through the main thoroughfare, offering unfettered access to the amazing creations from a range of Australian bike shops.

Several manufacturers made the trip out, including Royal Enfield, Triumph, BMW, MV Agusta, Harley Heaven and homegrown Aussie electronic motorcycle manufacturer Savic, with their prototypes on display.

Particularly well represented when it came to the custom bikes was BMW, including the R 60 ‘The Great Escape’ from Vaughn Ryan and MotorRetro, a K 75 by Andreas Gnutzman, and ‘The Brick’ K 100 by Corey Potter.

When it came to Honda we saw the CB1100 ‘Red Stallion’ by Black Cycles Australia, a Spitfire inspired CB750 by DNA Cycles, with Gasoline Motor Co featuring a CX500 called ‘The Bolt’.

An eye catching turbo’d Ducati S4 916 ‘Soffiato’ by Black Cycles Australia was also present, alongside a Ducati GT1100 from Purpose Built Moto decked out in Ohlins.

Boasting impressive paint was the Harley Low Rider S ‘Eleanor’ by Pro Build Cycles and 3rd Degree Racing, with another Harley going very oldschool, in the form of ‘Headstrong’.

The Indian Super (Duper) Chief by Sabotage Motorcycles also gave us another take in the cruiser custom segment.

Other eye catchers included the Norton Dominator by the Gasbox, the Black Cycles Australia ‘Speed Block’ SR400, and café racered DR-Z400SM by Kensai Giant.

Electric vehicles were also well represented, with a couple of Zero customs including the ‘Grid SM’ by Tobin Page, and SR Street Tracker dubbed ‘Grid’ by Purpose Built Moto and Australian Electric Motor Co.

The Arc Vector was also a real looker in the electric offerings, and would have been at home on the Tron ‘grid’ with strong lightcycle vibes.

There was also a couple of food options, and bevos available, mainly focusing on low alcohol options, plus plenty of bathrooms.

This was definitely an event for those who just like the community vibes and a chance to head to a motorcycling event, with early bird tickets starting at $35, but set at $50 on the day.

The line-up of custom bikes, only a few of which I’ve mentioned here was well worth an ogle too, and I certainly spent a couple of hours checking them all out and taking pics.

Stay tuned for more pictures of some of the specific custom bikes, with a more general look at the displays below:

2023 Throttle Roll Gallery