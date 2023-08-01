Throttle Roll 2023

Throttle Roll will make its long awaited return in 2023 to Marrickville on October 2, marking the Labour Day Long Weekend Monday. After a hiatus, the iconic celebration of motorcycle culture is back, and promises to be bigger, louder, and wilder than ever before.

That’ll include custom bikes, live bands and booze; bringing together the fun and frivolity of Australian motorcycling culture. This isn’t your typical motorcycle event, though; while some of the country’s wildest motorcycle builds will be on display, Throttle Roll has built a reputation since its first event in 2013 to celebrate the lively culture of this creative community.

It’s a celebration of the creativity and passion behind the niche subculture of custom motorcycles, and the streets of Marrickville will roar to life as thousands of motorcycle lovers and pleasure-seekers gather for a day of unparalleled fun and festivities.

Expect an epic display of custom-built motorcycles, each a masterpiece of engineering and design. From vintage classics to modern machines, Throttle Roll Street Party is a wet dream for all motorcycle enthusiasts and aesthetes alike.

The unassuming industrial street will come alive with artist and brand displays, showcasing their passions. Supported by some of the most iconic motorcycle and lifestyle brands, including Royal Enfield, MV Agusta, Triumph, Harley Heaven, Deus, Shannons, Savic Motorcycles, Super73 and more.

Headline bands include Papa Pilko & The Binrats, XOLO (formally the Frankie’s World Famous House Band), Howlin Alvarez & Drey Rollan, The Stripp, and more. Close out the long weekend surrounded by good vibes and rock and roll, all while reveling in the fun-loving culture of custom motorcycles.

Throttle Roll 2023 Schedule

Date: Monday, October 2nd, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Location: Railway Parade (Lower), Marrickville

Admission: Early Bird – $35 | Final Release – $45 | At The Door – $50

To get to Throttle Roll 2023, rock into Marrickville on Monday October 2nd, closing out the October Long Weekend. Taking over Railway Parade (lower) with bands, bikes, and booze from 11 am till 7 pm. For those wanting to enjoy a few bevvies, Sydenham Station is just a 50 metre walk away.

For more information and updates about Throttle Roll Street Party, visit www.throttleroll.com, or check them out on social media.