2023 Walcha Motorcycle Rally

The vision of motorcycles parked up outside one of the many motorcycle friendly cafes, pubs or accommodation houses, is a common sight in the small regional town of Walcha, and one that the town fully embraces and welcomes.

Walcha has always been a mecca for motorcycles, being at the crossroads of two of the great rides – the Oxley Highway and Thunderbolts Way. With kilometres of country roads to explore, spectacular high-country scenery, waterfalls, gorges and world heritage national parks, it’s pretty hard to go past this region for motorcycling.

To firmly place Walcha on the map as a top riding destination the town runs an annual event, the Walcha Motorcycle Rally, now in its third year and growing. This year it’s set for Friday 17th and Saturday 18th November, with organised adventure and road rides, run by passionate locals with local knowledge, proving popular.

It’s a fantastic grass roots event with rider onsite camping, trade exhibitors, motorcycle displays, skills demos and stunts by some of the best in the industry, hilarious postie bike events, a multi-bike challenge, barrel racing, show and shine, burnout comp, live music and more.

Combine this with some unique country attractions like working dog demonstrations, BackTrack dog jumping, a demolition derby, wood chop demonstrations, and there really is something for everyone. The diverse program, paired with Walcha’s small-town country hospitality are all part of what makes this motorcycle rally unique.

Early bird Rally Passes are just $60 and include the full program of activities and entertainment at the showground event hub from Thursday night to Saturday night, the option to book guided adventure and road rides, ability to enter Show’ n’ Shine and access to the free town loop shuttle bus, which runs all weekend for ticketholders convenience. Day Passes are $35 and include one day of the program as well as option to book rides and the free shuttle bus.

Camping is available at the showground event hub for a flat rate of $30 per person for up to 3 nights stay.

All Walcha accommodation options can be found on the Rally website and accommodation is also available in surrounding towns, with Uralla less than 30 minutes away, Armidale 45 minutes and Tamworth just over an hour.

Lisa Kirton – Walcha Tourism Coordinator

“Motorcyclists are in for a fantastic few days of entertainment, riding, good times and friendly country hospitality at this year’s Rally”, Walcha Tourism Coordinator, Lisa Kirton said. “We’ve just confirmed Niki Zak Racing, the world’s quickest and fastest woman on two wheels, will be attending this year’s Rally with her drag bike and display. With three world records for a woman, being fastest and quickest and the first time a woman drag bike pilot broke the 200mph barrier on the 1/4 mile, we’re pretty excited.”

For more information on the rally, accommodation options and to buy tickets and merch packs, visit www.walchamotorcyclerally.com.au or follow the event on Facebook or Instagram to keep up to date.