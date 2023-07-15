2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round Seven – Imola

WorldSBK Superpole

As the first Superpole laps came in, Axel Bassani laid down the gauntlet and was a man on a mission with a 1’46.062, the fastest lap of the weekend straight off the bat. With only one previous front row from Argentina in 2021, he was looking to add to that but Razgatlioglu came through to pip it from him with ten minutes to go, whilst Locatelli was third.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) got ahead of Locatelli after his second flying lap, whilst it was a stunning performance from Brad Ray who was inside the top five at the halfway point.

Scott Redding (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) was up in sixth ahead of Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati), Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) and teammate Alex Lowes, whilst Petrucci completed the top ten.

The session came alive in the final five minutes, with Yamaha working together again, this time with Locatelli leading Razgatlioglu, whilst Ray was following. However, stealing the headlines was Bassani, the #47 was on absolute stonking lap but encountered traffic at the Variante Alta; he weaved his way through the middle of Eric Granado (PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team) and Isaac Vinales (TPR Team Pedercini Racing) in dramatic style, but chasing a career-first pole, he tucked the front at Rivazza. This caused yellow flags and Alvaro Bautista’s pole-bound lap was impacted; the #1 snatched top spot but later had his time deleted.

So, after it all settled down, Toprak Razgatlioglu was the polesitter for the first time at Imola. Andrea Locatelli initially had his lap time cancelled, but it was done incorrectly and later reinstated to make it a Yamaha 1-2.

Having been fourth at one point and in the gravel at Rivazza, Bassani gained one position due to the drama around him to take a first front row since San Juan in 2021. With a strong race pace, a joint-career-best starting position and his usual tenacity, Bassani really could be in contention for a first win – and what better place to do it than his true home round.

The second row is a real blockbuster; Alvaro Bautista was originally scheduled for pole but the yellow flags meant that his time was cancelled, so he heads up row two in P4. Scott Redding (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) is in the middle of the second row on his Imola debut, is he a contender for a first podium? However, star of the show on the second row is WorldSBK rookie Brad Ray, who latched onto the factory Yamaha duo to propel himself to a phenomenal sixth place on his first time at Imola. Having had pace all weekend and usually strong in the start of races, Ray will be hoping to make a name for himself in Race 1.

Jonathan Rea with work to do from P7, ahead of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who was on a pole position lap until yellow flags came out at the final corner for Iker Lecuona (Team HRC).

WorldSBK Superpole Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 1m45.959 2 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +0.058 3 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +0.103 4 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R +0.186 5 S. Redding BMW M1000 RR +0.538 6 B. Ray Yamaha YZF R1 +0.636 7 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.676 8 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +0.677 9 L. Baz BMW M1000 RR +0.687 10 D. Petrucci Ducati Panigale V4R +0.903 11 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.986 12 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R1 +1.014 13 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.204 14 L. Haslam BMW M1000 RR +1.261 15 G. Gerloff BMW M1000 RR +1.282 16 R. Gardner Yamaha YZF R1 +1.337 17 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.401 18 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +1.722 19 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R1 +1.808 20 G. Ruiu BMW M1000 RR +2.152 21 T. Rabat Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2.557 22 R. Tamburini Honda CBR1000 RR-R +2.759 23 E. Granado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +2.844 24 I. Vinales Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.451 25 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.896

WorldSBK Race One

The opening laps proved a sensational fight in front of the passionate Italian fans as two Italian riders led their first laps of the season. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) got the holeshot from second and led until the final chicane on Lap 2, when Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) overtook his compatriot.

At the start of Lap 3, Bassani had a huge wobble through Tamburello which dropped him down to fourth, before Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) went through at the Variante Alta at Turn 4.

On Lap 3, Razgatlioglu made one of the best overtakes of the season as he went around the outside of Bautista on the entry to the Variante Alta to move into P2 behind Locatelli, before it all kicked off at the front as Locatelli, Razgatlioglu and Bautista battled for first. The Turkish rider was able to get ahead of his teammate on the run into Turn 1 when Locatelli ran a bit wide into the final chicane and compromised his exit, although the Italian was able to defend from Bautista. The Spaniard demoted the home hero into third a lap later with an overtake into the Variante Alta before he set his sights on Razgatlioglu.

Razgatlioglu and Bautista pulled out a gap over Rea, who passed Locatelli on Lap 5 at the final chicane, to duel it out for victory although Bautista did briefly lose second to the six-time Champion after he had a massive moment on the run to the Variante Alta on Lap 8; he swiftly re-passed Rea to take second place back. There was little to separate the pair throughout the first two-thirds but an error from the Turk allowed Bautista to pass him on the run down to Rivazza 1 to lead. He ran slightly wide at the final chicane but the #54 was unable to capitalise and remained in second. From there, the reigning Champion pulled out a gap to claim his 49th win in WorldSBK, ahead of Razgatlioglu while Rea took third.

Bautista’s win puts him on 17 for the season which equals the most in a season, putting him level with Doug Polen in 1991 and Jonathan Rea in from 2018 and 2019. One more win at any point throughout the season will give him the all-time record for wins in a single campaign with 18. Second gave Razgatlioglu his 100th WorldSBK podium and his 16th consecutive rostrum finish; the joint sixth-longest all-time streak. Rea racked up his 252nd podium, while Razgatlioglu and Rea have now shared the podium 75 times together.

Locatelli’s stunning start was rewarded with fourth place although he had to work hard as he fended off Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) in the closing stages. Rinaldi was the quicker rider and the gap between them on Lap 19, the final lap, was just over a second but the Yamaha rider was able to hold on lead a quartet of Italians inside the top seven. After his podium at Donington last time out, Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) headed into his second home round full of confidence and he scored sixth, 2.6s down on Rinaldi ahead. Bassani dropped down the order to finish seventh, having to fight hard to keep that position.

French rider Loris Baz (Bonovo Action BMW) was the top BMW rider as he took eighth, but he was very close to finishing one place higher. He put pressure on the Independent Ducati directly ahead of him but was unable to make the move before he had to defend from Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK). The Brit had to settle for ninth but finished just over three tenths down from the two-time race winner, while Scott Redding (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) completed the top ten.

Rookie Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) put in a strong charge to take 11th after a fierce fight with four riders. The Australian battled with Xavi Vierge (Team HRC), Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) and Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) to take 11th with the Honda rider in 12th; Vierge was forced to start from the back of the grid due to a tyre pressure limits infringement, but he was up to 17th in the early stages before claiming P12. American star Gerloff was 13th with stand-in BMW rider Haslam right behind. Bradley Ray (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team) started from the second row and secured a point as he claimed 15th.

Tito Rabat (Barni Spark Racing Team) took 16th place, 19 seconds down on Ray ahead of him, as he fended off two Italians. Wildcard Gabriele Ruiu (Bmax Racing), who started from the pit lane, was 17th and only 0.181s down on the Moto2™ World Champion while Roberto Tamburini (PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team) was 18th and last of the classified riders.

Lorenzo Baldassarri (GMT94 Yamaha) crashed out of his home race on Lap 3 when he went down at Turn 2, while German rider Philipp Oettl (Team GoEleven) retired just shy of the halfway mark of the 19-lap race. Czech rider Oliver Konig (Orelac Racing MOVISIO) retired shortly after Oettl while Eric Granado (PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team) crashed at Turn 18 on Lap 13. Spanish duo Isaac Vinales (TPR by Team Pedercini Racing) and Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) also did not complete the race. Swiss rookie Dominique Aegerter (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) brought his Yamaha YZF-R1 machine into the pits on Lap 17 to retire.

WorldSBK Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R 34m10.316 2 T Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +3.672 3 J Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +7.847 4 A Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +13.543 5 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +15.898 6 D Petrucci Ducati Panigale V4R +18.551 7 A Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +20.633 8 L Baz BMW M1000 RR +21.727 9 A Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +22.082 10 S Redding BMW M1000 RR +26.052 11 R Gardner Yamaha YZF R1 +36.865 12 X Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +37.032 13 G Gerloff BMW M1000 RR +37.282 14 L Haslam BMW M1000 RR +37.827 15 B Ray Yamaha YZF R1 +38.943 16 T Rabat Kawasaki ZX-10RR +58.025 17 G Ruiu BMW M1000 RR +58.206 18 R Tamburini Honda CBR1000 RR-R +59.022 Not Classified RET D Aegerter Yamaha YZF R1 4 Laps RET I Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R 5 Laps RET I Vinales Kawasaki ZX-10RR 6 Laps RET E Granado Honda CBR1000 RR-R 7 Laps RET O Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR 11 Laps RET P Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R 13 Laps RET L Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R1 17 Laps

WorldSBK Rider Quotes

Alvaro Bautista – P1

“It was a tough race. I am delighted because I did not expect to be able to go this fast, especially after yesterday’s free practice, where my feeling was not the best. However, lap after lap. I regained confidence despite a strong tussle. I tried to figure out where to attack Toprak, and when I felt the confidence at the front was good, I could pass him. It was a good Saturday, but now let’s think about tomorrow”.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – P2

“100 podiums, but now I am waiting for 100 wins! Today was not a bad race, just I am not 100% happy because I finish second position – my goal this weekend is to win the race, and in the beginning it feels good but when the tyres start to drop it is very difficult. I see also Bautista has very good acceleration on all straights – a really big advantage which gives him the gap. I try to keep fighting with him but not possible. Better than nothing, I finish the race second position and we will see tomorrow – normally we are really strong in the short race. We will work to improve rear grip and also Sector 1 and 2 – congratulations to all riders, very hot condition and not easy race, everyone did a really good job.”

Jonathan Rea – P3

“A podium result was better than my expectation after yesterday afternoon and this morning. I really thought it would be a tough fight just to be inside the top five with my rhythm. I wasn’t sure about making a pass on Locatelli or Bassani because I didn’t understand their pace. But then I was able to go with Toprak and Alvaro and stay with them. They were fighting a little bit and I was there. I started thinking ‘maybe today is a good day for me?’ But when Bautista went ahead of Toprak his rhythm increased, Toprak went away with him a little bit and I had no more. It was enough to ride in third. The hot conditions are the same for everybody. On the bike it’s not so bad, you do not feel the heat so much on the bike. But, coming back to the podium, standing in the sun, is when you really feel it. In a leather suit, it is enough.”

Andrea Locatelli – P4

“It was really great to lead in the beginning of the race, I had great confidence and I could push really hard. But today, the choice we made for the front tyre was maybe wrong because I started to feel a lot sliding on the left side because the track was incredibly hot, especially in the last chicane. It was not easy, but in the end it was a quite good race – P4 and not too far from the podium. We just need to work a bit more and aim for the podium tomorrow. It’s my first time here in Imola with this bike, so I am happy to start like this!”

Michael Rinaldi – P5

“For sure, today’s qualifying was affected by the yellow flags. I am still not in my best physical condition, but I did my best and gave all my heart to make a comeback in the race. I did not want to push too much, especially at the beginning, because it was important to score some points. I tried to catch Locatelli for fourth, but the gap was too wide after the previous comeback. I hope to be able to do a good Superpole Race tomorrow to start further ahead in Race 2″.

Danilo Petrucci – P6

“One of the hardest races of my career. It was really hot and there was very little grip on track. This morning we only made one lap in FP3 and a couple of fast laps in qualifying, so I didn’t have good pace. I was with Rinaldi for as long as I was able to brake hard, but then the heat caused me to lose feeling, especially at the front and I had to slow my pace. But we were nevertheless able to finish first among the independent riders and that’s always a great result.”

Alex Lowes – P9

“Our day was made a lot harder by losing a lap in Superpole qualifying. I did a good lap time which would have put us on the second row of the grid, but we actually started on row four. This is not the easiest track to overtake on. In the race, my start was OK and I held my position, but I was stuck at the back of a group and I couldn’t fight and move forward. I felt my pace was better than where I was riding, but I was stuck. We struggled a bit for rear grip, especially on the edge, but the track temperature was quite high. We start again in the tomorrow from the fourth row so we need to try to get the feeling so I can be a bit more aggressive and fight in the Superpole Race. I need to move forward to get a better starting position for Race Two. Today was not an easy day, and a little bit of a frustrating day, waiting for the other guys to make a mistake, which they didn’t. Let’s try to fight for a top six position on Sunday.”

Remy Gardner – P11

“Track conditions were very hot, definitely not easy to manage over the course of the 19-lap race. Unfortunately, I made a few mistakes dropping some positions in the opening laps, but afterwards our pace was not so bad and we managed to comeback to P11 and earn valuable points. I’m also happy I could fight until the very end, I hope we can make further progress tomorrow.”

Xavi Vierge – P12

“It’s been a hard day of course but in terms of positives, in qualifying we were able to complete a first strong lap with the first tyre. With the second tyre, I was in the process of setting a fast time but unfortunately I lost the front at turn 12 and crashed. I also hit the wall, a fact that we should speak about. Anyway, despite this outcome, today has not gone so badly actually. The team did a very good job to prepare the bike for the race and we were unlucky to have an issue with the tyre that prevented us to start from our qualifying position but, again, if we take the positives, the team reacted so quickly that I was able to return to the track in time to pass the safety car and therefore take up last place on the grid instead of having to start from pitlane. I made a strong start and was able to pass many riders on lap one but then four or five laps in, I started struggling a lot. I could make the difference going in, but this caused the front tyre to overheat. tried my best to finish as strongly as possible, caught up to the group in front and placed P12. Of course it’s not what we want but considering everything that happened, we can say it was a solid race.”

Iker Lecuona – DNF

“We are having a very challenging weekend so far. In FP3 we improved the feeling with respect to yesterday but not as much as we needed to, and then in qualifying I tried to put in a fast final lap but crashed in the last chicane. I maybe pushed too hard but sometimes that happens. You try to play with the limit and sometimes the limit comes for you. It was never going to be easy from P17 on the grid; as the race got underway I was lying mid-field but suffered due to the hot conditions. Lap by lap I found my rhythm, and when Xavi passed me I tried to stick with him and the group. When I felt that his pace dropped a little, I tried to push but then I started to have a little issue with the shifting and hit neutral through corner fourteen, running into the gravel. I tried to recover but I again ran onto the gravel and ultimately had to stop. Not the best way to finish a day in which we made some small steps forward but not enough to be able to fight as we would like.”

Dominique Aegerter – DNF

“Today we improved our performance, getting closer to the top guys. We’re still struggling in the slow chicane, but we made progress. In qualifying we were able to make another step forward, even though our starting grid position was not optimal. Then, in Race 1, I was on the limit in the opening laps. We faced very hot conditions and the behaviour of the bike was slightly different. In the latter stages of the race unfortunately the clutch started to slip and I was forced to retire. We hope tomorrow that I can take a top nine position in the sprint race to get a better grid position for the final feature race.”

World Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 382 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu 284 3 Andrea Locatelli 188 4 Jonathan Rea 179 5 Axel Bassani 155 6 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 113 7 Danilo Petrucci 108 8 Alex Lowes 106 9 Dominique Aegerter 97 10 Xavi Vierge 96 11 Remy Gardner 74 12 Scott Redding 69 13 Iker Lecuona 66 14 Garrett Gerloff 64 15 Philipp Oettl 52 16 Loris Baz 21 17 Michael Van Der Mark 19 18 Tom Sykes 11 19 Bradley Ray 9 20 Lorenzo Baldassarri 9 21 Hafizh Syahrin 8 22 Leon Haslam 2 23 Isaac Vinales 1 24 Ivo Miguel Lopes 1

WorldSSP Race One

Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) put in an almost-flawless performance to claim victory in the FIM Supersport World Championship’s opening race of the Prometeon Italian Round as he took a hefty haul of points out of Nicolo Bulega’s (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) Championship lead. The race at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola was red-flagged with the leaders on the final lap as the Championship battle heated up under the scorching Italian sun.

Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) got the holeshot but he was soon out of contention as he tumbled into the gravel at Turn 6 on the opening lap with the Italian dropping to last. He was able to re-join the race but, he opted to bring his bike back into the pits and retire. This allowed Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) to take the lead and escape from Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) in third, who seemed to be holding up Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team).

The Championship leader soon passed his compatriot as he moved into third and tried to close down Manzi and Schroetter ahead, as he looked to make up an almost two-second gap from Lap 2. By the end of Lap 3, the gap had been halved to just nine tenths to Schroetter and lapping around two tenths faster than the rookie directly ahead, although Schroetter was maintaining the gap to Manzi in the lead of the race. Bulega was three tenths quicker than the MV Agusta on Lap 5 as he set a 1’51.184s for the fastest lap at the time.

Once the Italian got on the back of Schroetter, he was unable to make the move with the gap between the top three just over a second at the start of Lap 10. Manzi started opening the lead over Schroetter with the fastest lap on Lap 10 as he set a 1’52.162s, three tenths quicker than the rookie, to extend his lead to over a second. His pace kept allowing him to extend the lead to around two seconds as the race progressed and he closed the gap in the Championship standings to Bulega by nine points; the gap is now 46 points with Bulega finishing in third place.

In his first campaign on Yamaha machinery, Manzi took his second win on the YZF-R6 and third in WorldSSP while it was also Yamaha’s 140th win in the Championship. It was Manzi’s 13th podium since he joined World Supersport, while Schroetter claimed his fifth in his rookie campaign. Bulega’s third place gave him his 20th rostrum while it was also the 50th for Ducati; the Bologna-based manufacturer able to celebrate a milestone on home soil.

There was an eventful scrap for fourth between two WorldSSP300 graduates as Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) and Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) fought it out. Sofuoglu made the move on the 2021 WorldSSP300 Champion at Tosa, the left-hand hairpin, on Lap 8 to move into fourth but the Spaniard did not let Sofuoglu escape. On Lap 14, Niki Tuuli (PTR Triumph) fought his way up to fourth as he demoted Sofuoglu and Huertas, while French rider Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha) overtook the Spaniard for sixth.

A lap later, Sofuoglu and Tuuli scrapped it out with the Finn passing his adversary into Rivazza 2 after Sofuoglu went defensive into the first Rivazza but he responded almost immediately as he pulled off a superb late-braking move on Tuuli into the final chicane. As the pair entered the Variante Bassa on the penultimate lap, Tuuli lost the front of his bike with Huertas having nowhere to go; the pair crashed, and the red flags were shown to end the race before the final lap could be completed. Tuuli was taken to the medical centre for a check-up following the crash; he will be reassessed on Sunday morning due to a right wrist contusion. The results were taken from the last completed time-keeping point for each rider.

That crash meant Montella was classified in fifth place with Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) in sixth. The Italian was involved in the final chicane incident but was able to stay on his bike, although he did lose time to Montella ahead. Nicholas Spinelli (VFT Racing WEBIKE Yamaha) was promoted to seventh. Debise, who had been involved in that battle, retired from the race with a handful of laps to go with a technical issue.

Tom Booth-Amos (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) made another appearance in parc ferme as he secured top spot in the WorldSSP Challenge with eighth place, extending his standings lead over his WorldSSP Challenge rivals, and finished two seconds down on Spinelli. Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing), who continues to substitute for Can Oncu, secured ninth while Huertas was able to remount his Kawasaki ZX-6R to be classified in tenth place.

Filippo Fuligni (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team), who received a late call-up to replace the injured Andrea Mantovani, took points on his WorldSSP return with 11th. He was ahead of wildcard Luca Ottaviani (Extreme Racing Service), with the Italian having three seconds added to his race time by the FIM Stewards. He was deemed to have ridden slowly in FP2 with the Stewards handing him a three-second penalty in lieu of a Long Lap Penalty. Glenn van Straalen (EAB Racing Team) battled his way back to take 13th after he was involved in a Lap 1 incident, while two riders who did not expect to race this weekend secured points. Andy Verdoia (Yamaha Thailand Racing Team) stepped in for the still injured Apiwath Wongthananon and took 14th while Stefano Valtulini, replacing Yuta Okaya who’s suffering with gastroenteritis, was the last points scorer. Valtulini also had a three-second penalty after cutting the chicane at Turn 21, with this sanction given instead of a Long Lap Penalty.

Tom Edwards was top finishing Aussie in 16th ahead of countryman Luke Power in 19th. Oli Bayliss is missing this round through injury.

Federico Fuligni (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) crashed out of the race at Turn 2 on the opening lap after an incident involving Glenn van Straalen (EAB Racing Team), Maximilian Kofler (D34G Racing) and wildcard Emanuele Pusceddu (J. Angel by Edafos). The incident was placed under investigation by the FIM Stewards with Pusceddu given a three-second time penalty, as an equivalent to a Long Lap, for irresponsible riding. This was his second time penalty, as he also had one for slow riding in FP2. However, before the penalties could be applied at the end of the race, the Italian was forced to stop with a technical problem.

Alvaro Diaz (Arco Yart Yamaha WorldSSP) crashed at Turn 18 after he was enjoying a strong weekend, with the reigning WorldSSP300 Champion taken to the medical centre for a check-up following the crash and declared fit. Jorge Navarro (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) had his second crash of the day at Turn 12 on Lap 5 which forced him out of the race. Malaysia’s Adam Norrodin (PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team) retired from the race not long after Navarro’s crash. Harry Truelove (PTR Triumph) and John McPhee (Vince64 by Puccetti Racing) also did not finish.

WorldSSP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Manzi Yamaha YZF R6 30m23.960 2 M. Schroetter MV Agusta F3 800 RR 1 Sector 3 N Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 1 Sector 4 B Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR 1 Sector 5 Y Montella Ducati Panigale V2 1 Sector 6 R De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 2 Sectors 7 N. Spinelli Yamaha YZF R6 2 Sectors 8 T Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R 2 Sectors 9 L Mahias Kawasaki ZX-6R 2 Sectors 10 A Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R 1 Lap 11 F Fuligni Yamaha YZF R6 1 Lap 12 L Ottaviani MV Agusta F3 800 RR 1 Lap 13 G Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 1 Lap 14 A Verdoia Yamaha YZF R6 1 Lap 15 S Valtulini Kawasaki ZX-6R 1 Lap 16 T Edwards Yamaha YZF R6 1 Lap 17 M Kofler Ducati Panigale V2 1 Lap 18 A Sarmoon Yamaha YZF R6 1 Lap 19 L Power Kawasaki ZX-6R 1 Lap 20 M Abe Yamaha YZF R6 1 Lap 21 T Mackenzie Honda CBR600RR 1 Lap Not Classified RET N. Tuuli Triumph Street Triple RS 765 DNF RET Debise Yamaha YZF R6 DNF RET Mcphee Kawasaki ZX-6R DNF RET H. Truelove Triumph Street Triple RS 765 DNF RET E Pusceddu Yamaha YZF R6 DNF RET A Norrodin Honda CBR600RR DNF RET J Navarro Yamaha YZF R6 DNF RET F Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 DNF RET A Diaz Yamaha YZF R6 DNF RET F Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 DNF

World Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Nicolo Bulega 263 2 Stefano Manzi 217 3 Marcel Schroetter 176 4 Federico Caricasulo 156 5 Bahattin Sofuoglu 97 6 Niki Tuuli 93 7 Glenn Van Straalen 92 8 Valentin Debise 80 9 Jorge Navarro 77 10 Yari Montella 71 11 Nicholas Spinelli 66 12 Raffaele De Rosa 65 13 Adrian Huertas 64 14 Can Oncu 63 15 Tom Booth-Amos 41 16 John Mcphee 31 17 Lucas Mahias 28 18 Oliver Bayliss 26 19 Simone Corsi 23 20 Tarran Mackenzie 15 21 Tom Edwards 15 22 Anupab Sarmoon 14 23 Adam Norrodin 9 24 Andrea Mantovani 9 25 Filippo Fuligni 5 26 Harry Truelove 5 27 Andy Verdoia 5 28 Luca Ottaviani 4 29 Apiwath Wongthananon 4 30 Marco Bussolotti 2 31 Stefano Valtulini 1 32 Rhys Irwin 1 33 Federico Fuligni 1 34 Adrian Fernandez Gonzalez 1

WorldSSP Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 1m50.779 2 N Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 +0.119 3 S Manzi Yamaha YZF R6 +0.468 4 M. Schroetter MV Agusta F3 800 RR +0.622 5 Y Montella Ducati Panigale V2 +1.021 6 B Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR +1.029 7 A Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.150 8 N Tuuli Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +1.212 9 J Navarro Yamaha YZF R6 +1.259 10 L Mahias Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.466 11 L Ottaviani MV Agusta F3 800 RR +1.491 12 N Spinelli Yamaha YZF R6 +1.689 13 R De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +1.908 14 V Debise Yamaha YZF R6 +1.940 15 F Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 +2.043 16 E Pusceddu Yamaha YZF R6 +2.061 17 A Diaz Yamaha YZF R6 +2.340 18 T Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R +2.350 19 G Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +2.454 20 F Fuligni Yamaha YZF R6 +2.543 21 M. Kofler Ducati Panigale V2 +2.814 22 A Verdoia Yamaha YZF R6 +3.038 23 J Mcphee Kawasaki ZX-6R +3.497 24 A Sarmoon Yamaha YZF R6 +3.666 25 T Edwards Yamaha YZF R6 +3.689 26 S Valtulini Kawasaki ZX-6R +3.737 27 L Power Kawasaki ZX-6R +4.097 28 T Mackenzie Honda CBR600RR +4.118 29 M Abe Yamaha YZF R6 +4.139 30 Truelove Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +4.195 31 Norrodin Honda CBR600RR +4.452

WorldSSP300 Race One

Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) resisted rival Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) to claim a home victory at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola with just 0.090s separating the pair at the end of the 13-lap Race 1. It was a dramatic fight that came down to the final corners at the Prometeon Italian Round while there was joy behind as Marc Garcia (China Racing Team) secured Kove’s first FIM Supersport 300 World Championship points to give the Chinese manufacturer a boost halfway through their maiden campaign.

The race soon became a two-rider fight as polesitter Geiger and home hero Vannucci took advantage of the squabbling behind to pull out around two seconds on the chasing pack on the opening lap. The German was leading until Rivazza 1 when Vannucci overtook his rival, with the pair remaining nose-to-tail throughout the whole race; although they didn’t change position too much to keep increasing the gap behind.

Their pace was strong with Vannucci set a new race lap record on Lap 2 when he posted a 2’06.540s, while both were under that record on Lap 3 when they extended the gap to four seconds over Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) who was trying to break away and secure a home podium. On Lap 5, Geiger had his first look at passing Vannucci into Piratella and then Acque Minerali although did not make the move.

The duo’s continued to be relentless as they lapped in the low 2’07s to continue extending their gap over the battle behind, with the pair more than eight seconds clear of Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) at the start of Lap 8 of 13. On Lap 10, Geiger overtook Vannucci into the Villeneuve Chicane before the Italian responded into the Variante Alta on the same lap. On the final lap, Geiger moved ahead when the Yamaha rider ran wide at the left-hander of Tosa before he responded at Acque Minerali for an unconventional race-winning move.

Vannucci took his third WorldSSP300 victory and sixth podium as he hauled himself up to fifth in the standings, while it was also Italy’s tenth win in the Championship; the third country to reach this milestone. Geiger was on the podium for the fourth time while it was back-to-back second places for the KTM rider.

The battle for third raged on throughout the whole race and it was Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) who claimed third as he led a group of six riders separated by 1.5 seconds. The majority of that group took turns to lead the fight, but Buis timed it to perfection for the rostrum, denying Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) by just two tenths. Buis’ 16th podium means he is now only four behind Scott Deroue in the all-time rankings.

Perez Gonzalez fended off Humberto Maier (Yamaha MS Racing/AD78 Latin America Team) with the Brazilian taking fifth; half-a-second down on the Spaniard. Kevin Sabatucci (Team Flembbo – PI Performances) was sixth as he fended off two riders to secure a place in the top six. Gennai came home in seventh despite trying to break away, losing third place on Lap 6 and unable to recover it, with Marc Garcia (China Racing Team). The 2017 Champion secured the Kove 312RR’s first points since the Chinese manufacturer joined WorldSSP300 with their first top-ten appearance; only 1.5 seconds down on the podium. French rider Samuel Di Sora (ProDina Kawasaki Racing) took ninth but missed out on passing Garcia by just 0.136s while he also resisted late pressure from Britain’s Fenton Seabright (Kawasaki GP Project) in tenth.

Rookie Julio Garcia (Team Flembbo – PI Performances) was just two tenths away from the top ten but settled for P11 ahead of Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) with just 0.342s separating the pair. Championship contender Petr Svoboda (Fusport – RT Motorsport by SKM – Kawasaki) dropped down the order as he finished in 14th, ahead of Mexico’s Juan Pablo Uriostegui (Team#109 Kawasaki) in 15th. Svoboda’s 14th place, coupled with Geiger in second, means the Czech rider has dropped to third in the standings.

Marco Gaggi (Team BrCorse) was classified in 17th place after crossing the line in 11th. He was penalised with a three-second penalty, in lieu of a Long Lap Penalty, for shortcutting the final chicane. Both wildcard Roberto Jason Sarchi (Gradaracorse) and Devis Bergamini (ProGP Racing) were penalised three seconds, in lieu of a Long Lap Penalty, for slow riding in FP2. They were classified 19th and 20th respectively.

Daniel Mogeda (Kawasaki GP Project) was the first retirement when he pulled off the track on Lap 2 with a technical issue. Debutant Michel Agazzi (Sublime Racing by MS Racing) crashed out of his home race on Lap 6 at Turn 9, while teammate Alfonso Coppola crashed on Lap 8 at Turn 7. Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) crashed out on Lap 10 at the Variante Alta which ended his race, while Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (Deza-Box 77 Racing Team) went down on the penultimate lap at Turn 3.

WorldSSP300 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Vannucci Yamaha YZF-R3 27m29.825 2 D. Geiger KTM RC 390 R +0.090 3 J Buis Kawasaki Ninja 400 +10.392 4 J Perez Gonzalez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +10.609 5 H Maier Yamaha YZF-R3 +11.161 6 K Sabatucci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +11.719 7 M. Gennai Yamaha YZF-R3 +11.888 8 M. Garcia Kove 321RR +11.934 9 S Di Sora Kawasaki Ninja 400 +12.070 10 F Seabright Kawasaki Ninja 400 +12.164 11 J Garcia Kawasaki Ninja 400 +12.385 12 L Lehmann KTM RC 390 R +12.727 13 A Zanca Kawasaki Ninja 400 +13.002 14 P Svoboda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +13.468 15 J Uriostegui Kawasaki Ninja 400 +14.708 16 T Alberto Kawasaki Ninja 400 +14.943 19 M. Gaggi Yamaha YZF-R3 +15.339 18 B Ieraci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +24.769 19 R Sarchi Kawasaki Ninja 400 +27.526 20 D Bergamini Yamaha YZF-R3 +27.843 21 E Valentim Yamaha YZF-R3 +28.453 22 I Peristeras Yamaha YZF-R3 +32.957 23 G Mastroluca Yamaha YZF-R3 +33.475 24 R Tragni Yamaha YZF-R3 +34.447 25 M. Martella Kawasaki Ninja 400 +35.958 26 R Bijman Yamaha YZF-R3 +100.448 Not Classified RET Osuna Saez Kawasaki Ninja 400 2 Laps RET Veneman Kawasaki Ninja 400 4 Laps RET Coppola Yamaha YZF-R3 6 Laps RET M. Agazzi Yamaha YZF-R3 8 Laps RET D. Mogeda Kawasaki Ninja 400 12 Laps

World Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Mirko Gennai 95 2 Dirk Geiger 91 3 Petr Svoboda 87 4 Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez 80 5 Matteo Vannucci 79 6 Humberto Maier 76 7 Samuel Di Sora 72 8 Jeffrey Buis 70 9 Bruno Ieraci 50 10 Marco Gaggi 39 11 Enzo Valentim 34 12 Kevin Sabatucci 32 13 Fenton Seabright 31 14 Daniel Mogeda 24 15 Loris Veneman 22 16 Julio Garcia 20 17 Galang Hendra Pratama 19 18 Devis Bergamini 14 19 Jose Manuel Osuna Saez 10 20 Ruben Bijman 9 21 Marc Garcia 8 22 Alessandro Zanca 8 23 Lennox Lehmann 5 24 Yeray Saiz Marquez 3 25 Juan Pablo Uriostegui 1 26 Troy Alberto 1

WorldSSP300 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D Geiger KTM RC 390 R 2m06.455 2 M. Vannucci Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.369 3 P Svoboda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.421 4 J Garcia Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.421 5 K Sabatucci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.522 6 A Zanca Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.566 7 H Maier Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.623 8 M. Gennai Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.817 9 S Di Sora Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.844 10 J Buis Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.881 11 D Bergamini Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.917 12 J Perez Gonzalez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.078 13 T Alberto Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.092 14 L Lehmann KTM RC 390 R +1.098 15 B Ieraci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.174 16 M. Gaggi Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.198 17 J Uriostegui Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.273 18 F Seabright Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.293 19 M. Garcia Kove 321RR +1.310 20 J Osuna Saez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.322 21 E Valentim Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.437 22 D Mogeda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.455 23 M. Agazzi Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.469 24 L Veneman Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.563 25 R Bijman Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.621 26 A Coppola Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.660 27 R Tragni Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.764 28 M. Martella Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.875 29 I Peristeras Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.049 30 R Sarchi Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.141 31 G Mastroluca Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.010

WorldSBK Imola Schedule

(AEST)

Time Class Event Sunday 1700 WorldSBK WUP 1725 WorldSSP WUP 1750 WorldSSP300 WUP 1900 WorldSBK SPRace 2030 WorldSSP R2 2200 WorldSBK R2 2315 WorldSSP300 R2