2024 AMA Supercross Championship

Round Four Anaheim – Triple Crown

250 Main One

The opening ten-minute plus one-lap 250 bout saw Levi Kitchen get away to an early lead as Ryder DiFrancesco and Nate Thrasher gave chase. RJ Hampshire fourth early on while series leader Jordon Smith was down in 17th. Jo Shimoda was just outside the top ten but fell on the second lap which demoted him to 20th place.

Nate Thrasher took second place from DiFrancesco four-minutes into the race. RJ Hampshire pushed DiFrancesco further back to fourth moments later.

Hampshire moved up to second place with just under four-minutes left on the shot clock, relegating Thrasher to third. The gap from Hampshire to race leader Levi Kitchen was 1.4-seconds.

After a terrible start Jordon Smith had worked his way through the field up to fifth with two laps to run.

RJ Hampshire closed on Levi Kitchen on the final lap but the Kawasaki rider didn’t open any doors and held on for the victory.

Nate Thrasher took third while Jordon Smith got the better of DiFrancesco on the final lap to clinch fourth.

Jo Shimoda had clawed his way back up to ninth by the flag.

Riders reported that the track at this stage of the night was very fast.

250 Main One Results

Levi Kitchen Kawasaki KX250 12 Laps 58.065 RJ Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 +00.723 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +08.661 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +17.944 Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS MC 250F +21.139 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F +26.866 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F +36.378 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki RM-Z250 +38.878 Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R +39.945 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +42.489 Talon Hawkins KTM 250 SX-F +44.233 Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE +44.537 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +47.624 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +50.106 Carson Mumford Honda CRF250R +51.463 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +52.087 Joshua Varize GASGAS MC 250F FE +53.319 Max Miller Suzuki RM-Z250 +1 Lap 1:01.238 Matti Jorgensen GASGAS MC 250F FE +1 Lap +04.146 Billy Laninovich Yamaha YZ250F +1 Lap +10.284 Slade Varola Kawasaki KX250 +1 Lap +15.405 Max Sanford Kawasaki KX250 +1 Lap +20.910

250 Main Two

Phil Nicoletti scored the holeshot ahead of RJ Hampshire, Anthony Bourdon and Levi Kitchen. Jordon Smith and Nate Trasher both down early along with Mitch Oldenburg. Smith then went down again on lap two.

Nicoletti held off Hampshire for the opening three laps but once Hampshire made a pass stick he immediately started to streak away. Moments after Hampshire passed Nicoletti, Levi Kitchen then also went through to relegate Nicoletti to third. Kitchen chased Hampshire hard and the pair pulled away from the field.

Kitchen got his nose in front momentarily on the final lap but Hampshire responded and took the victory. That pair finished 16-seconds ahead of Jo Shimoda, the Honda man getting the better of Nicoletti late in the race.

250 Main Two Results

RJ Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 Levi Kitchen Kawasaki KX250 +00.870 Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R +16.525 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F +17.782 Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE +20.177 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki RM-Z250 +20.526 Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS MC 250F +26.583 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +28.333 Carson Mumford Honda CRF250R +28.686 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +32.920 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +39.612 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +43.166 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +44.166 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +56.670 Max Miller Suzuki RM-Z250 +1:02.122 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F +1:12.904 Matti Jorgensen GASGAS MC 250F FE 11 Laps Slade Varola Kawasaki KX250 +01.684 Joshua Varize GASGAS MC 250F FE +03.297 Max Sanford Kawasaki KX250 +05.081 Billy Laninovich Yamaha YZ250F +28.028 Talon Hawkins KTM 250 SX-F 5 Laps 1:03.753

250 Main Three

Nate Thrasher took the early lead in the final 250 contest ahead of Levi Kitchen, Robbie Wageman, Anthony Bourdon as Garrett Marchbanks gave chase. RJ Hampshire sixth early on ahead of Jo Shimoda and Jordon Smith.

With just over three-minutes left on the clock RJ Hampshire hit the deck and was demoted from sixth place down to eighth. At this juncture Thrasher still led Kitchen, while Jo Shimoda had worked his way up to third ahead of Jordon Smith.

Nate Thrasher the clear victor in the final bout.

Jo Shimoda got the better of Kitchen late in the race to take second place.

Jordon Smith five-seconds further back in fourth ahead of Garrett Marchbanks and Julien Beaumer.

RJ Hampshire was seventh at the flag after riding the latter half of the race with a flat rear tyre.

Levi Kitchen the round victor ahead of RJ Hampshire and Nate Thrasher.

Kitchen and Jordon Smith are now tied on points at the top of the table.

250 Main Three Results

Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R +02.652 Levi Kitchen Kawasaki KX250 +04.968 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +09.934 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F +11.386 Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE +12.443 RJ Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 +21.644 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki RM-Z250 +23.157 Carson Mumford Honda CRF250R +25.077 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +27.693 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +29.084 Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS MC 250F +30.253 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +31.580 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +46.270 Max Miller Suzuki RM-Z250 +47.252 Matti Jorgensen GASGAS MC 250F FE +54.650 Joshua Varize GASGAS MC 250F FE +1:00.905 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F +1:04.788 Max Sanford Kawasaki KX250 +1 Lap Slade Varola Kawasaki KX250 +1 Lap +14.897 Billy Laninovich Yamaha YZ250F +1 Lap +40.998 Talon Hawkins KTM 250 SX-F DNS

Anaheim 2 Round Points

Levi Kitchen 1-2-3 = 25 RJ Hampshire 2-1-7 = 22 Nate Thrasher 3-10-1 = 20 Jo Shimoda 9-3-2 = 18 Jordon Smith 4-8-4 = 17 Anthony Bourdon 8-6-8 = 16 Julien Beaumer 12-5-6 = 15 Ryder DiFrancesco 5-7-12 = 14 Garrett Marchbanks 6-16-5 = 13 Phil Nicoletti 7-4-18 = 12 Carson Mumford 15-9-9 = 11 Mitch Oldenburg 13-12-10 = 10 Robbie Wageman 16-11-11 = 9 Hunter Yoder 10-14-14 = 8 Cole Thompson 14-13-13 = 7 Max Miller 18-15-15 = 6 Matti Jorgensen 19-17-16 = 5 Joshua Varize 17-19-17 = 4 Talon Hawkins 11-22-22 = 3 Slade Verola 21-18-20 = 2 Max Sanford 22-20-19 = 1 Billy Laninovich 20-21-21 = 0

250 West Championship Points

Levi Kitchen 84 Jordon Smith 84 RJ Hampshire 76 Garrett Marchbanks 70 Anthony Bourdon 55 Jo Shimoda 54 Mitch Oldenburg 51 Nate Thrasher 50 Julien Beaumer 48 Carson Mumford 47 Hunter Yoder 44 Ryder DiFrancesco 42 Joshua Variza 35 Cole Thompson 34 Phil Nicoletti 30 Robbie Wageman 28 Matti Jorgensen 22 Max Vohland 20 Max Sanford 16 Slade Verola 10 Talon Hawkins 10 Lance Kobusch 9 TJ Albright 8 Geran Stapleton 6 Max Miller 6 Deegan Hepp 5 Julien Benek 3 Lux Turner 2 Ty Freehill 2 Alex Nagy 1

450 Main One

Adam Cianciarulo was missing from the grid due to a finger injury. Dean Wilson had missed the qualifying cut-off and had to watch from the sidelines. Justin Cooper had topped qualifying ahead of Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson.

Chase Sexton scored the holeshot while Jett Lawrence was on the deck early on after taking evasive action to avoid jumping into the back of Aaron Plessinger. Justin Barcia also an early faller.

No problems early on for Sexton as the #1 KTM led Cooper Webb and Jason Anderson over the opening couple of laps.

Ken Roczen closed and passed Anderson for third place but the Kawasaki man came right back at him and the pair swapped positions once again. Eventually, Roczen did get the better of Anderson and the #21 Kawasaki then started to come under attack from Aaron Plessinger.

With nine-minutes left on the shot clock Sexton led Webb by two-seconds. Roczen was a further 1.5-seconds back in third. Jason Anderson fourth, Plessinger fifth, Eli Tomac sixth, Jorge Prado seventh and Hunter Lawrence eighth. Jett Lawrence now up to 13th, but 16-seconds behind the race leader.

Jett Lawrence got the better of his brother for eighth place with just over three-minutes left on the clock. At this juncture Chase Sexton had a clear four-second lead over Cooper Webb, who was still being chased hard by Ken Roczen. Eli Tomac was trying to get the better of Jason Anderson for fourth. Aaron Plessinger was seventh and Dylan Ferrandis seventh.

Jett Lawrence then got the better of Ferrandis for seventh, but with only 90-seconds plus two-laps left the Aussie youngster needed to pull back more than seven-seconds on Plessinger before he could challenge for sixth. He got that gap down to two-seconds by the flag but had to settle for seventh. A good comeback considering he was dead last at the end of lap one.

Chase Sexton backed it off on the final lap but still took the victory over Cooper Webb by 2.3-seconds.

Ken Roczen rounded out the podium ahead of Jason Anderson and Eli Tomac.

450 Main One Results

Chase Sexton KTM 450 SX-F FE Cooper Webb Yamaha YZ450F +02.311 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +03.609 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +06.881 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +08.511 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE Jett Lawrence Honda CRF450R +12.702 Dylan Ferrandis Honda CRF450R +21.890 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF450R +22.927 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +23.640 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE +31.687 Jorge Prado GASGAS MC 450F FE +33.483 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +40.964 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +43.018 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +44.594 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F FE +48.893 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +50.528 Benny Bloss Beta 450 RX +59.834 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +1:03.711 Freddie Noren Kawasaki KX450SR + 1 Lap Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z450 +1 Lap +00.734 Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF450R DNF

450 Main Two

Cooper Webb the early leader in the second bout ahead of Jason Anderson, Aaron Plessinger and Justin Cooper. Jett Lawrence seventh, Hunter ninth. Sexton and Bloss came together early on which put the defending champ on the back foot with plenty of work to do. Eli Tomac also well back in the pack.

Up front, Jason Anderson was looking real aggressive and hunting for a way past Cooper Webb. The Kawasaki man made his move a couple of laps in and immediately started pulling away from Webb.

Four-minutes in Anderson led Webb by over two-seconds, with Plessinger a second further behind in third. Justin Cooper fourth and Jett Lawrence was now up to fifth, well clear ahead of sixth placed Jorge Prado. The MXGP champ now being hunted by Ken Roczen with Dylan Ferrandis, Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence, Eli Tomac and Malcolm Stewart all in close company.

Jett Lawrence got the better of Justin Cooper only to then almost go down ,which gave the position back to the Yamaha man. Half a lap later Jett again got past Cooper to take that fourth place, his next target was Aaron Plessinger.

Jett Lawrence was chasing Plessinger and Webb hard over the last couple of laps. Despite a couple of small mistakes Jett got Plessinger with two laps to run.

However, the 20-year-old had almost two-seconds to find if he was going to challenge Webb for second place before the chequered flag. That was too much of a gap to bridge, Webb holding onto that second place with Jett third.

Jason Anderson dominated that bout. He had almost seven-seconds on Webb as they started the last lap before backing off and cruising to the flag.

Race one winner Chase Sexton finished 11th.

450 Main Two Results

Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR Cooper Webb Yamaha YZ450F +03.472 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF450R +04.804 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +05.668 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +18.473 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +20.512 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +21.364 Jorge Prado GASGAS MC 450F FE +29.185 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF450R +29.929 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE +31.582 Chase Sexton KTM 450 SX-F FE +37.406 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +40.151 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F FE +44.071 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +46.054 Dylan Ferrandis Honda CRF450R +52.263 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +57.274 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +58.945 Freddie Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +1:04.545 Benny Bloss Beta 450 RX +1 lap Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +2 laps Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z450 +7 laps Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF450R DNS

450 Main Three

Heading into the final bout Cooper Webb was leading the night by a point over Jason Anderson. Ken Roczen was four-points further back while Jett Lawrence and Aaron Plessinger were six-points behind Webb.

Eli Tomac took the early lead from a fast-starting Chase Sexton and Aaron Plessinger. Jett Lawrence away better this time in fourth ahead of Cooper Webb and Vince Friese. Ken Roczen went down at turn one. Jason Anderson hit the deck a few turns in.

Tomac stretched away from the field over the opening laps. The KTM pairing of Sexton and Plessinger second and third respectively ahead of Jett Lawrence.

Jett Lawrence managed to split that KTM duo with just over six-minutes left on the shot clock and then immediately closed onto the rear wheel of Sexton. Moments later Jett took that second place, the defending champion letting his previous team-mate by without too much protest. Jett was now up to second but with four-minutes left on the clock Tomac had a five-second lead.

Jason Anderson was making a remarkable recovery from his early fall, chasing Justin Cooper for sixth place over the final laps. Ken Roczen was up to tenth with two laps to run.

Early on the final lap Jett Lawrence crashed while 3.5-seconds behind Tomac. Chase Sexton and Aaron Plessinger both passed the stricken Aussie before he regrouped to claim fourth. Cooper Webb fifth, Justin Cooper sixth and Jason Anderson seventh.

That fifth place was good enough to give Cooper Webb the round win ahead of Jason Anderson.

Webb the fourth different round winner across the opening four rounds. This victory coming despite the Monster Yamaha rider being under the weather this week.

With third place for the round Aaron Plessinger retains the red plate and it is a Red Bull KTM 1-2 at the top of the championship, Sexton trailing his team-mate by four-points.

Cooper Webb a further two points back in third with Jett Lawrence equidistant behind in fourth. Eli Tomac moves up to fifth in the championship standings. Only 13-points separate the top six after four rounds.

450 Main Three Results

Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F Chase Sexton KTM 450 SX-F FE +07.121 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +10.513 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF450R +14.212 Cooper Webb Yamaha YZ450F +16.615 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +17.106 Dylan Ferrandis Honda CRF450R +24.239 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +24.239 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE +25.729 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +31.430 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +33.052 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF450R +34.825 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +37.308 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F FE +40.236 Jorge Prado GASGAS MC 450F FE +43.607 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +46.782 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z450 +54.927 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +1 Lap Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +1 Lap +06.284 Freddie Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +1 Lap +07.076 Benny Bloss Beta 450 RX +1 Lap +53.986 Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF450R DNS

450 Round – Anaheim 2

Cooper Webb 2-2-5 = 25 Eli Tomac 5-7-1 = 22 Aaron Plessinger 6-4-3 = 20 Jason Anderson 4-1-8 = 18 Chase Sexton 1-11-2 = 17 Jett Lawrence 7-3-4 = 16 Ken Roczen 3-6-10 = 15 Justin Cooper 10-5-6 = 14 Dylan Ferrandis 8-15-7 = 13 Malcolm Stewart 11-10-9 = 12 Hunter Lawrence 9-9-12 = 11 Jorge Prado 12-8-15 = 10 Justin Barcia 13-16-11 = 9 Christian Craig 17-12-13 = 8 Justin Hill 16-13-14 = 7 Vince Friese 15-14-16 = 6 Kyle Chisholm 14-20-19 = 5 Shane McElrath 19-17-18 = 4 Freddie Noren 20-18-20 = 3 Benny Bloss 18-19-21 = 2 Derek Drake 21-21-17 = 1

450 Championship Points