2024 AMA Supercross Championship
Round Four Anaheim – Triple Crown
250 Main One
The opening ten-minute plus one-lap 250 bout saw Levi Kitchen get away to an early lead as Ryder DiFrancesco and Nate Thrasher gave chase. RJ Hampshire fourth early on while series leader Jordon Smith was down in 17th. Jo Shimoda was just outside the top ten but fell on the second lap which demoted him to 20th place.
Nate Thrasher took second place from DiFrancesco four-minutes into the race. RJ Hampshire pushed DiFrancesco further back to fourth moments later.
Hampshire moved up to second place with just under four-minutes left on the shot clock, relegating Thrasher to third. The gap from Hampshire to race leader Levi Kitchen was 1.4-seconds.
After a terrible start Jordon Smith had worked his way through the field up to fifth with two laps to run.
RJ Hampshire closed on Levi Kitchen on the final lap but the Kawasaki rider didn’t open any doors and held on for the victory.
Nate Thrasher took third while Jordon Smith got the better of DiFrancesco on the final lap to clinch fourth.
Jo Shimoda had clawed his way back up to ninth by the flag.
Riders reported that the track at this stage of the night was very fast.
250 Main One Results
- Levi Kitchen Kawasaki KX250 12 Laps 58.065
- RJ Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 +00.723
- Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +08.661
- Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +17.944
- Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS MC 250F +21.139
- Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F +26.866
- Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F +36.378
- Anthony Bourdon Suzuki RM-Z250 +38.878
- Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R +39.945
- Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +42.489
- Talon Hawkins KTM 250 SX-F +44.233
- Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE +44.537
- Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +47.624
- Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +50.106
- Carson Mumford Honda CRF250R +51.463
- Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +52.087
- Joshua Varize GASGAS MC 250F FE +53.319
- Max Miller Suzuki RM-Z250 +1 Lap 1:01.238
- Matti Jorgensen GASGAS MC 250F FE +1 Lap +04.146
- Billy Laninovich Yamaha YZ250F +1 Lap +10.284
- Slade Varola Kawasaki KX250 +1 Lap +15.405
- Max Sanford Kawasaki KX250 +1 Lap +20.910
250 Main Two
Phil Nicoletti scored the holeshot ahead of RJ Hampshire, Anthony Bourdon and Levi Kitchen. Jordon Smith and Nate Trasher both down early along with Mitch Oldenburg. Smith then went down again on lap two.
Nicoletti held off Hampshire for the opening three laps but once Hampshire made a pass stick he immediately started to streak away. Moments after Hampshire passed Nicoletti, Levi Kitchen then also went through to relegate Nicoletti to third. Kitchen chased Hampshire hard and the pair pulled away from the field.
Kitchen got his nose in front momentarily on the final lap but Hampshire responded and took the victory. That pair finished 16-seconds ahead of Jo Shimoda, the Honda man getting the better of Nicoletti late in the race.
250 Main Two Results
- RJ Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250
- Levi Kitchen Kawasaki KX250 +00.870
- Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R +16.525
- Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F +17.782
- Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE +20.177
- Anthony Bourdon Suzuki RM-Z250 +20.526
- Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS MC 250F +26.583
- Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +28.333
- Carson Mumford Honda CRF250R +28.686
- Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +32.920
- Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +39.612
- Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +43.166
- Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +44.166
- Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +56.670
- Max Miller Suzuki RM-Z250 +1:02.122
- Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F +1:12.904
- Matti Jorgensen GASGAS MC 250F FE 11 Laps
- Slade Varola Kawasaki KX250 +01.684
- Joshua Varize GASGAS MC 250F FE +03.297
- Max Sanford Kawasaki KX250 +05.081
- Billy Laninovich Yamaha YZ250F +28.028
- Talon Hawkins KTM 250 SX-F 5 Laps 1:03.753
250 Main Three
Nate Thrasher took the early lead in the final 250 contest ahead of Levi Kitchen, Robbie Wageman, Anthony Bourdon as Garrett Marchbanks gave chase. RJ Hampshire sixth early on ahead of Jo Shimoda and Jordon Smith.
With just over three-minutes left on the clock RJ Hampshire hit the deck and was demoted from sixth place down to eighth. At this juncture Thrasher still led Kitchen, while Jo Shimoda had worked his way up to third ahead of Jordon Smith.
Nate Thrasher the clear victor in the final bout.
Jo Shimoda got the better of Kitchen late in the race to take second place.
Jordon Smith five-seconds further back in fourth ahead of Garrett Marchbanks and Julien Beaumer.
RJ Hampshire was seventh at the flag after riding the latter half of the race with a flat rear tyre.
Levi Kitchen the round victor ahead of RJ Hampshire and Nate Thrasher.
Kitchen and Jordon Smith are now tied on points at the top of the table.
250 Main Three Results
- Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F
- Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R +02.652
- Levi Kitchen Kawasaki KX250 +04.968
- Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +09.934
- Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F +11.386
- Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE +12.443
- RJ Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 +21.644
- Anthony Bourdon Suzuki RM-Z250 +23.157
- Carson Mumford Honda CRF250R +25.077
- Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +27.693
- Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +29.084
- Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS MC 250F +30.253
- Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +31.580
- Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +46.270
- Max Miller Suzuki RM-Z250 +47.252
- Matti Jorgensen GASGAS MC 250F FE +54.650
- Joshua Varize GASGAS MC 250F FE +1:00.905
- Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F +1:04.788
- Max Sanford Kawasaki KX250 +1 Lap
- Slade Varola Kawasaki KX250 +1 Lap +14.897
- Billy Laninovich Yamaha YZ250F +1 Lap +40.998
- Talon Hawkins KTM 250 SX-F DNS
Anaheim 2 Round Points
- Levi Kitchen 1-2-3 = 25
- RJ Hampshire 2-1-7 = 22
- Nate Thrasher 3-10-1 = 20
- Jo Shimoda 9-3-2 = 18
- Jordon Smith 4-8-4 = 17
- Anthony Bourdon 8-6-8 = 16
- Julien Beaumer 12-5-6 = 15
- Ryder DiFrancesco 5-7-12 = 14
- Garrett Marchbanks 6-16-5 = 13
- Phil Nicoletti 7-4-18 = 12
- Carson Mumford 15-9-9 = 11
- Mitch Oldenburg 13-12-10 = 10
- Robbie Wageman 16-11-11 = 9
- Hunter Yoder 10-14-14 = 8
- Cole Thompson 14-13-13 = 7
- Max Miller 18-15-15 = 6
- Matti Jorgensen 19-17-16 = 5
- Joshua Varize 17-19-17 = 4
- Talon Hawkins 11-22-22 = 3
- Slade Verola 21-18-20 = 2
- Max Sanford 22-20-19 = 1
- Billy Laninovich 20-21-21 = 0
250 West Championship Points
- Levi Kitchen 84
- Jordon Smith 84
- RJ Hampshire 76
- Garrett Marchbanks 70
- Anthony Bourdon 55
- Jo Shimoda 54
- Mitch Oldenburg 51
- Nate Thrasher 50
- Julien Beaumer 48
- Carson Mumford 47
- Hunter Yoder 44
- Ryder DiFrancesco 42
- Joshua Variza 35
- Cole Thompson 34
- Phil Nicoletti 30
- Robbie Wageman 28
- Matti Jorgensen 22
- Max Vohland 20
- Max Sanford 16
- Slade Verola 10
- Talon Hawkins 10
- Lance Kobusch 9
- TJ Albright 8
- Geran Stapleton 6
- Max Miller 6
- Deegan Hepp 5
- Julien Benek 3
- Lux Turner 2
- Ty Freehill 2
- Alex Nagy 1
450 Main One
Adam Cianciarulo was missing from the grid due to a finger injury. Dean Wilson had missed the qualifying cut-off and had to watch from the sidelines. Justin Cooper had topped qualifying ahead of Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson.
Chase Sexton scored the holeshot while Jett Lawrence was on the deck early on after taking evasive action to avoid jumping into the back of Aaron Plessinger. Justin Barcia also an early faller.
No problems early on for Sexton as the #1 KTM led Cooper Webb and Jason Anderson over the opening couple of laps.
Ken Roczen closed and passed Anderson for third place but the Kawasaki man came right back at him and the pair swapped positions once again. Eventually, Roczen did get the better of Anderson and the #21 Kawasaki then started to come under attack from Aaron Plessinger.
With nine-minutes left on the shot clock Sexton led Webb by two-seconds. Roczen was a further 1.5-seconds back in third. Jason Anderson fourth, Plessinger fifth, Eli Tomac sixth, Jorge Prado seventh and Hunter Lawrence eighth. Jett Lawrence now up to 13th, but 16-seconds behind the race leader.
Jett Lawrence got the better of his brother for eighth place with just over three-minutes left on the clock. At this juncture Chase Sexton had a clear four-second lead over Cooper Webb, who was still being chased hard by Ken Roczen. Eli Tomac was trying to get the better of Jason Anderson for fourth. Aaron Plessinger was seventh and Dylan Ferrandis seventh.
Jett Lawrence then got the better of Ferrandis for seventh, but with only 90-seconds plus two-laps left the Aussie youngster needed to pull back more than seven-seconds on Plessinger before he could challenge for sixth. He got that gap down to two-seconds by the flag but had to settle for seventh. A good comeback considering he was dead last at the end of lap one.
Chase Sexton backed it off on the final lap but still took the victory over Cooper Webb by 2.3-seconds.
Ken Roczen rounded out the podium ahead of Jason Anderson and Eli Tomac.
450 Main One Results
- Chase Sexton KTM 450 SX-F FE
- Cooper Webb Yamaha YZ450F +02.311
- Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +03.609
- Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +06.881
- Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +08.511
- Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE
- Jett Lawrence Honda CRF450R +12.702
- Dylan Ferrandis Honda CRF450R +21.890
- Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF450R +22.927
- Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +23.640
- Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE +31.687
- Jorge Prado GASGAS MC 450F FE +33.483
- Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +40.964
- Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +43.018
- Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +44.594
- Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F FE +48.893
- Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +50.528
- Benny Bloss Beta 450 RX +59.834
- Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +1:03.711
- Freddie Noren Kawasaki KX450SR + 1 Lap
- Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z450 +1 Lap +00.734
- Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF450R DNF
450 Main Two
Cooper Webb the early leader in the second bout ahead of Jason Anderson, Aaron Plessinger and Justin Cooper. Jett Lawrence seventh, Hunter ninth. Sexton and Bloss came together early on which put the defending champ on the back foot with plenty of work to do. Eli Tomac also well back in the pack.
Up front, Jason Anderson was looking real aggressive and hunting for a way past Cooper Webb. The Kawasaki man made his move a couple of laps in and immediately started pulling away from Webb.
Four-minutes in Anderson led Webb by over two-seconds, with Plessinger a second further behind in third. Justin Cooper fourth and Jett Lawrence was now up to fifth, well clear ahead of sixth placed Jorge Prado. The MXGP champ now being hunted by Ken Roczen with Dylan Ferrandis, Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence, Eli Tomac and Malcolm Stewart all in close company.
Jett Lawrence got the better of Justin Cooper only to then almost go down ,which gave the position back to the Yamaha man. Half a lap later Jett again got past Cooper to take that fourth place, his next target was Aaron Plessinger.
Jett Lawrence was chasing Plessinger and Webb hard over the last couple of laps. Despite a couple of small mistakes Jett got Plessinger with two laps to run.
However, the 20-year-old had almost two-seconds to find if he was going to challenge Webb for second place before the chequered flag. That was too much of a gap to bridge, Webb holding onto that second place with Jett third.
Jason Anderson dominated that bout. He had almost seven-seconds on Webb as they started the last lap before backing off and cruising to the flag.
Race one winner Chase Sexton finished 11th.
450 Main Two Results
- Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR
- Cooper Webb Yamaha YZ450F +03.472
- Jett Lawrence Honda CRF450R +04.804
- Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +05.668
- Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +18.473
- Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +20.512
- Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +21.364
- Jorge Prado GASGAS MC 450F FE +29.185
- Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF450R +29.929
- Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE +31.582
- Chase Sexton KTM 450 SX-F FE +37.406
- Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +40.151
- Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F FE +44.071
- Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +46.054
- Dylan Ferrandis Honda CRF450R +52.263
- Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +57.274
- Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +58.945
- Freddie Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +1:04.545
- Benny Bloss Beta 450 RX +1 lap
- Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +2 laps
- Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z450 +7 laps
- Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF450R DNS
450 Main Three
Heading into the final bout Cooper Webb was leading the night by a point over Jason Anderson. Ken Roczen was four-points further back while Jett Lawrence and Aaron Plessinger were six-points behind Webb.
Eli Tomac took the early lead from a fast-starting Chase Sexton and Aaron Plessinger. Jett Lawrence away better this time in fourth ahead of Cooper Webb and Vince Friese. Ken Roczen went down at turn one. Jason Anderson hit the deck a few turns in.
Tomac stretched away from the field over the opening laps. The KTM pairing of Sexton and Plessinger second and third respectively ahead of Jett Lawrence.
Jett Lawrence managed to split that KTM duo with just over six-minutes left on the shot clock and then immediately closed onto the rear wheel of Sexton. Moments later Jett took that second place, the defending champion letting his previous team-mate by without too much protest. Jett was now up to second but with four-minutes left on the clock Tomac had a five-second lead.
Jason Anderson was making a remarkable recovery from his early fall, chasing Justin Cooper for sixth place over the final laps. Ken Roczen was up to tenth with two laps to run.
Early on the final lap Jett Lawrence crashed while 3.5-seconds behind Tomac. Chase Sexton and Aaron Plessinger both passed the stricken Aussie before he regrouped to claim fourth. Cooper Webb fifth, Justin Cooper sixth and Jason Anderson seventh.
That fifth place was good enough to give Cooper Webb the round win ahead of Jason Anderson.
Webb the fourth different round winner across the opening four rounds. This victory coming despite the Monster Yamaha rider being under the weather this week.
With third place for the round Aaron Plessinger retains the red plate and it is a Red Bull KTM 1-2 at the top of the championship, Sexton trailing his team-mate by four-points.
Cooper Webb a further two points back in third with Jett Lawrence equidistant behind in fourth. Eli Tomac moves up to fifth in the championship standings. Only 13-points separate the top six after four rounds.
450 Main Three Results
- Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F
- Chase Sexton KTM 450 SX-F FE +07.121
- Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +10.513
- Jett Lawrence Honda CRF450R +14.212
- Cooper Webb Yamaha YZ450F +16.615
- Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +17.106
- Dylan Ferrandis Honda CRF450R +24.239
- Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +24.239
- Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE +25.729
- Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +31.430
- Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +33.052
- Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF450R +34.825
- Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +37.308
- Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F FE +40.236
- Jorge Prado GASGAS MC 450F FE +43.607
- Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +46.782
- Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z450 +54.927
- Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +1 Lap
- Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +1 Lap +06.284
- Freddie Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +1 Lap +07.076
- Benny Bloss Beta 450 RX +1 Lap +53.986
- Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF450R DNS
450 Round – Anaheim 2
- Cooper Webb 2-2-5 = 25
- Eli Tomac 5-7-1 = 22
- Aaron Plessinger 6-4-3 = 20
- Jason Anderson 4-1-8 = 18
- Chase Sexton 1-11-2 = 17
- Jett Lawrence 7-3-4 = 16
- Ken Roczen 3-6-10 = 15
- Justin Cooper 10-5-6 = 14
- Dylan Ferrandis 8-15-7 = 13
- Malcolm Stewart 11-10-9 = 12
- Hunter Lawrence 9-9-12 = 11
- Jorge Prado 12-8-15 = 10
- Justin Barcia 13-16-11 = 9
- Christian Craig 17-12-13 = 8
- Justin Hill 16-13-14 = 7
- Vince Friese 15-14-16 = 6
- Kyle Chisholm 14-20-19 = 5
- Shane McElrath 19-17-18 = 4
- Freddie Noren 20-18-20 = 3
- Benny Bloss 18-19-21 = 2
- Derek Drake 21-21-17 = 1
450 Championship Points
- Aaron Plessinger 80
- Chase Sexton 76
- Cooper Webb 74
- Jett Lawrence 72
- Eli Tomac 70
- Jason Anderson 67
- Dylan Ferrandis 62
- Ken Roczen 57
- Justin Barcia 49
- Jorge Prado 45
- Hunter Lawrence 38
- Justin Cooper 36
- Shane McElrath 33
- Adam Cianciarulo 33
- Malcolm Stewart 26
- Dean Wilson 24
- Christian Craig 20
- Derek Drake 17
- Justin Hill 15
- Freddie Noren 11
- Cade Clason 10
- Benny Bloss 9
- Kyle Chisholm 9
- Austin Politelli 7
- Vince Friese 6
- Justin Rodbell 5
- Jason Clement 1