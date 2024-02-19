Aprilia MotoGP Launch

Aerodynamics – the most visible part – but Aprilia promise that every detail has been redesigned and advanced. Nothing was overlooked from the V4 engine to the chassis, from the electronics to the strategies, while maintaining a clear connection with the already competitive 2023 base.

There will certainly be no lack of data to be analysed at the end of each session, given the fact that, in addition to the super-confirmed duo of Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales, Miguel Oliveira will be starting the new season on an RS-GP24. Raúl Fernández, the second Team Trackhouse standard bearer, will be using a 2023-spec bike which will then be upgraded to the most recent version.

Aleix Espargaro

“The growth we have demonstrated in recent seasons has been incredible. I am proud to be part of this project which I have always considered to be my second family. In 2024, we’ll make another step forward. Last year we were lacking the consistency to battle all the way to the end, but we still demonstrated that we are a tough rival for everyone. It won’t be simple because, even if it seemed impossible, the level in MotoGP has increased even more. I feel like I’m ready – physically and mentally – and I believe in the work that the Aprilia staff has carried out.”

Maverick Vinales

“Our 2023 season ended on an upward trend and we want to continue that now. The feeling with the team is outstanding. During the winter break I trained like made and I have faith in Aprilia Racing’s work. If we continue to set the goal of squeezing the most out of our technical package every weekend, the results will follow naturally. The first tests confirmed the extremely high level of the championship. Practically every rider and every bike on the grid have the potential to battle for the podium. This makes the challenge even more intriguing.”

Massimo Rivola

“Over the last few years, Aprilia Racing has undertaken a constant growth process. First becoming a factory team, and then putting four bikes on the track thanks to the satellite team. In 2024, we’ll raise the bar even higher, since Miguel Oliveira will be starting the season on an RS-GP with the same specs as the factory bikes and Raùl will receive it subsequently. This is a significant effort for the racing department, but it is also a sign of this project’s evolution on all fronts. It has not been simple and the season promises to be even more demanding, but at the same time, I believe in the potential of our team. And I am proud of what we have demonstrated thus far, both from a technical point of view and in terms of dedication and commitment. We want to be protagonists in MotoGP and we have everything we need to be able to make that happen. We have four highly qualified riders like Aleix, Maverick, Miguel, and Raùl, a racing department that is courageous and capable of innovation, not to mention that pinch of Italian pride that never hurts in racing.”

Romano Albesiano

“Our approach to the 2024 season could not stray from the good base that we had already built, especially over the last two seasons. The RS-GP is a mature project, faithful to the Aprilia philosophy, which we have sought to advance in every aspect. The aerodynamic study is perhaps the clearest. We introduced a few concepts that are definitely innovative in order to improve the load and penetration characteristics. But every detail has been revisited, as must be done in a championship which has placed technological research at unprecedented levels. Having three bikes with the same specs on track from the season start will undoubtedly contribute to streamlining our growth process. We’ll have much more information available that we will then need to skilfully analyse and interpret.”

Provisional 2024 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar (Updated)

Rnd Date Location 1 10 March Qatar Lusail International Circuit 2 24 March Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve 3 07 April República Argentina Termas de Río Hondo 4 14 April Americas Circuit of The Americas 5 28 April Spain Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto 6 12 May France Le Mans 7 26 May Catalunya Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 8 02 June Italy Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello 9 16 June Kazakhstan Sokol International Racetrack 10 30 June Netherlands TT Circuit Assen 11 07 July Germany Sachsenring 12 04 August Great Britain Silverstone Circuit 13 18 August Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg 14 01 September Aragon MotorLand Aragón 15 08 September San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini Misano 16 22 September India Buddh International Circuit 17 29 September Indonesia Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit 18 06 October Japan Mobility Resort Motegi 19 20 October Australia Phillip Island 20 27 October Thailand Chang International Circuit 21 03 November Malaysia Sepang International Circuit 22 17 November Comunitat Valenciana Circuit Ricardo Tormo

Reserve Event: Hungary – Balaton Park Circuit.

Portugal & India remain subject to contract.

Kazakhstan is subject to contract and homologation.