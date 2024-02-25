ASBK 2024

Round One – Phillip Island

ASBK Superbike Race Three

Josh Waters had led home a Ducati 1-2-3 in both of the two opening Superbike races. Sunday morning’s affair was the closest contest, Waters eventually taking the win while Herfoss got the better of Voight late on the final lap to take second place.

Josh Waters got another great start to lead Troy Herfoss, Mike Jones and Harrison Voight through Southern Loop for the first time. Jones had a sniff up the inside of Herfoss at turn four but thought better of it. Anthony West away well in fifth, Cru Halliday sixth, Max Stauffer seventh, Broc Pearson eighth, Bryan Staring ninth and Cam Dunker rounding out the top ten.

Harrison Voight moved past Jones to take third place as they started lap two, making it a Ducati 1-2-3 up front once again.

Herfoss wide out of Siberia, which allowed Voight through unchallenged. Westy up the inside of Jones at turn ten to take fourth place.

As they started lap three Waters had started to escape after putting in a 1m30.896. Voight up to second and West up to third after Herfoss was tripped up exiting Southern Loop.

It was now a clear McMartin Racing 1-2 up front, Waters leading Voight by 1.6-seconds with just under eight laps to run.

Troy Herfoss and Anthony West were having a great tussle over third place.

Cru Halliday had got the better of his YRT team-mate for fifth.

Herfoss then began to pull back some ground on Voight.

Matt Walters then went down, the Aprilia billowing smoke before the rear came around on its own fluid at Southern Loop. That brought out the red flag due to the fluid on the circuit. A good call. Westy didn’t come straight into the pits and then actually did crash softly on that oil.

Due to us being but a minnow on the World Superbike program, and the second World Supersport race looming, officials made the decision to declare the race and award half-points. Disappointing indeed. But that is what we face when racing as a support act to the World Championship.

Josh Waters Harrison Voight +1.818 Troy Herfoss +2.299 Anthony West +2.390 Cru Halliday +2.616 Mike Jones +2.981 Max Stauffer +3.314 Broc Pearson +3.840 Bryan Staring +4.369 Cam Dunker +4.943 Glenn Allerton +8.445 Arthur Sissis +8.503 John Lytras +18.234 Josh Soderland +19.929 Ryan Yanko +19.930 Declan Carberry +20.501 Paris Hardwick +21.129 Tim Large +22.804 Michael Kemp +27.157 Adam Senior +27.700

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

Josh Waters 63.5 Harrison Voight 48 Troy Herfoss 47 Cru Halliday 42 Anthony West 38.5 Broc Pearson 36.5 Mike Jones 32.5 Cam Dunker 32.5 Max Stauffer 30 Bryan Staring 29

