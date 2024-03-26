ASBK 2024

Round Two – Sydney Motorsport Park

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup – Round One

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha 2m00.251 2 Hunter CHARLET Yamaha +0.284 3 Nikolas LAZOS Yamaha +1.500 4 Connor LEWIS Yamaha +1.681 5 Ethan JOHNSON Yamaha +1.737 6 Rossi McADAM Yamaha +1.804 7 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha +1.830 8 Zane BECKINSALE Yamaha +4.646 9 Jed LOUIS Yamaha +6.996 10 Phoenix O’BRIEN Yamaha +7.180 11 Henry HYND Yamaha +8.042 12 Ethan PELGRAVE Yamaha +8.329 13 Augustus O’HALLORAN Yamaha +8.577 14 Zac RUSSO Yamaha +10.144 15 Adam JORDAN Yamaha +11.325

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One

A false start caused riders to have to return to the grid for a shortened five-lap race to kick off the first race of the year for bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup competitors. After the field of 15 riders came around to start lap two, Hunter Corney led Hunter Charlett and Rossi McAdam.

Nikolas Lazos worked his way up to third place and Ethan Johnson up to second as they started the last lap trying to chase down Hunter Corney.

Corney, though, had a handy buffer over his pursuers and was unchallenged over that final lap on his way to the flag. Taking the victory by almost two-seconds.

Ethan Johnson took second place by a nose in front of Nikolas Lazos. Hunter Charlett fourth while Rossi McAdam and Connor Lewis complete that group well ahead of seventh placed Elijah Andrew.

Eighth-placed Phoenix O’Brien was a further 24-seconds behind. The back half of the field was quite spread out by the flag, despite the short five-lap race distance.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha 10:11.569 2 Ethan JOHNSON Yamaha 1.893 3 Nikolas LAZOS Yamaha 1.930 4 Hunter CHARLETT Yamaha 2.107 5 Rossi McADAM Yamaha 2.262 6 Connor LEWIS Yamaha 2.661 7 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha 10.047 8 Phoenix O’BRIEN Yamaha 34.067 9 Henry HYND Yamaha 37.508 10 Jed LOUIS Yamaha 37.530 11 Augustus O’HALLORAN Yamaha 37.705 12 Ethan PELGRAVE Yamaha 45.938 13 Zac RUSSO Yamaha 46.023 14 Zane BECKINSALE Yamaha 46.167 15 Adam JORDAN Yamaha 47.945

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two

Hunter Corney again looked the man to beat when the second six-lap contest for Oceania Junior Cup competitors kicked off the Saturday programme at Sydney Motorsport Park. Hunter Charlett, Ethan Johnson, Rossi McAdam, Connor Lewis, Nikolas Lazos and Elijah Andrew gave chase.

Corney though had the pace to break away from his pursuers once again. The chasing group was down to five-riders at the opening two laps; Rossi McAdam, Hunter Charlett, Ethan Johnson, Connor Lewis and Nikolas Lazos the combatants tussling hard over second position. Corney had almost two-seconds over the leader of that group.

On the next lap Hunter Charlett managed to break out of that group and started to reel in Corney as the second half of the race hotted up. That pair side-by-side down the chute to start the penultimate lap. Connor Lewis had also stretched away from the pursuing pack and was inching closer to the leading duo as Charlett moved into the lead.

Hunter Corney hit the lead again late on the penultimate lap and was then chased down the main straight by Charlett and Lewis.

Corney, though, got a brilliant run onto the chute that was good enough to keep his pursuers at bay for the early parts of the final lap.

Little separated the leading duo around the back of the circuit, Corney still in the lead at turn nine, as Charlett and Lewis tucked in behind… Corney leads around the final turn, Charlett all over the back of him but Corney again had the speed to keep him at bay to take another victory, much to the frustration of Charlett.

Connow Lewis rounded out the podium. That trio had broken away from the rest of the group over the course of the final lap.

A further 1.5-seconds back, Rossi McAdam took fourth ahead of Nikolas Lazos and Ethan Johnson.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Machine Time/Gap 1 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha 12m05.782 2 Hunter CHARLETT Yamaha +0.313 3 Connor LEWIS Yamaha +0.448 4 Rossi McADAM Yamaha +2.026 5 Nikolas LAZOS Yamaha +2.081 6 Ethan JOHNSON Yamaha +2.095 7 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha +12.131 8 Zane BECKINSALE Yamaha +23.297 9 Jed LOUIS Yamaha +33.813 10 Phoenix O’BRIEN Yamaha +33.847 11 Henry HYND Yamaha +34.186 12 Augustus O’HALLORAN Yamaha +36.398 13 Ethan PELGRAVE Yamaha +50.483 14 Zac RUSSO Yamaha +56.513 15 Adam JORDAN Yamaha +57.226

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three

Connor Lewis was the early leader in the final OJC bout of the weekend ahead of Hunter Corney and Nikolas Lazos.

Hunter Corney forced his way up front and, with two laps to run, crossed the stripe alongside Rossi McAdam. That pair had a few bike lengths over Ethan Johnson and Nikolas Lazos. Elijah Andrew and Hunter Charlett were a few bike lengths further behind and had work to do over the final two laps to propel themselves forward into podium contention. Connor Lewis was not far off that battle but went down at turn nine.

Hunter Corney slowed down as they started the final lap, thinking he had won the race. But there was still one lap to go! Rossi McAdam, Nikolas Lazos, Ethan Johnson, and Hunter Charlett swept past him. Corney eventually realised his mistake by turn three and put his head down once again.

McAdam led the group of five around the back of the circuit and onto the chute… Riders thrusting and parrying and searching for the slipstream on the run to the flag, two-tenths covering the quintet as they crossed the stripe.

The photo finish credited Charlett with the victory ahead of McAdam. Corney recovered to third, only a tenth from victory despite his premature slow down on the final lap, preserving his round win. Lazos was fourth, and Johnson was fifth.

While Elijah Andrew lost touch with that five on the final lap, he still took sixth, more than 12-seconds ahead of seventh-placed Zane Beckinsale.

Hunter Corney bagged 68-points from the opening round to take an early six-point advantage over Hunter Charlett into round two at QLD Raceway late next month.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Hunter CHARLETT Yamaha 12m14.054 2 Rossi McADAM Yamaha +0.017 3 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha +0.104 4 Nikolas LAZOS Yamaha +0.119 5 Ethan JOHNSON Yamaha +0.223 6 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha +1.078 7 Zane BECKINSALE Yamaha +13.261 8 Jed LOUIS Yamaha +31.380 9 Augustus O’HALLORAN Yamaha +31.468 10 Phoenix O’BRIEN Yamaha +36.690 11 Ethan PELGRAVE Yamaha ++36.773 12 Zac RUSSO Yamaha +49.613 13 Henry HYND Yamaha +52.111 14 Adam JORDAN Yamaha +58.339 15 Connor LEWIS Yamaha +1m15.681

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha 68 2 Hunter CHARLETT Yamaha 62 3 Rossi McADAM Yamaha 53 4 Ethan JOHNSON Yamaha 51 5 Nikolas LAZOS Yamaha 51 6 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha 43 7 Connor LEWIS Yamaha 39 8 Jed LOUIS Yamaha 36 9 Phoenix O’BRIEN Yamaha 35 10 Zane BECKINSALE Yamaha 34 11 Augustus O’HALLORAN Yamaha 31 12 Henry HYND Yamaha 30 13 Ethan PELGRAVE Yamaha 27 14 Zac RUSSO Yamaha 24 15 Adam JORDAN Yamaha 19

