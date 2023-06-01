Beta 2024 RR Enduro updates

Beta have unveiled their new 2024 RR with claims of significant new features across the range along with upgrades specific to certain engine sizes.

Beta worked in close collaboration with Enduro champions Brad Freeman and Steve Holcombe to develop a host of small improvements on both the powertrain and the frame/suspension for the MY24 RR 2-Stroke and 4-Stroke family which is made up of eight different models.

In addition to the continuous refinement of the suspension setup, the MY24 bikes feature lighter upper fork tubes, particularly in the area of engagement of the lower fork sliders. The different machining of the tubes is designed to provide controlled flexibility which is claimed to result in smoother damping in rough terrain.

New radiators are found on the 250 and 300 2-stroke models, as well as the whole four-stroke range. The new lighter and tougher radiators feature shaped reservoirs in the upper section in order to allow the bike to achieve a greater steering angle. The new radiators also provide better coolant circulation for improved vehicle cooling, feature a greater number of reinforcements, and are equipped with a new non-plastic cap which is tougher and less exposed to potential impacts.

Front braking systems have received upgrades to the brake line, the protective sheath now fastened with dual crimping (at the top and bottom, previously it was only crimped at the bottom), allowing the brake line protection to better withstand the continuous stresses it is subjected to.

On the RR 300 2-Stroke we also see roller bearings different from those of the previous model year that are claimed to be more durable.

The RR 4-Stroke’s traction control system has been further refined.

The airbox sleeve has had its geometry overhauled too, and with it the airflow to the engine, to offer greater performance at medium to high engine speeds, while maintaining the torque at low speeds which was obtained with the introduction of the current exhaust manifold.

MY24 Beta RR models are due to arrive at Australian dealers in September 2023. Pricing will be confirmed closer to arrival date.

2024 Beta RR Enduro models at a glance

RR 125 2T – The smallest bike in the Beta range, it is the lightest and easiest to handle. In pure racing style, it is suitable for both young riders coming up from the smaller capacities and expert riders looking for a fun bike.

RR 250 2T – Ideal for those looking for a gentler 2-stroke bike with slightly less power and torque than top of-the-range 300cc models.

RR 200 2T – The chassis set-up and engine are derived from the 125cc, it’s extremely lightweight and features great handling, but with significantly greater torque and power. Oil injection and an electric starter makes this a complete bike, just perfect for Enduro enthusiasts.

RR 300 2T – Made for those who appreciate a carbureted big bore 2T engine with significant and useable torque at any speed.

RR 350 4T EFI – This is the easiest-to-handle bike in the 4-stroke model range; it favors high-rev riding, yet retains a very linear power output.

RR 390 4T EFI – Beta claim its winning feature lies in its outstanding traction and big bore torque feel.

RR 430 4T EFI – A high-performance engine that is at its best when the rider exploits the long gearing and significant torque.

RR 480 4T EFI – This bike best expresses itself in wide open spaces. Its characteristics are similar to the 430 model but with even greater torque and power, suitable for more expert and physically fit riders.

