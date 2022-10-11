2023 Beta RR Racing

With the arrival of Spring comes Betamotor’s updated RR Racing 2023 model line, offering everything needed to turn an enduro into a competition ready option.

For 2023 the main update seen across these models is the adoption of a Kayaba rear shock unit, with Beta describing this as a major step forward in the bike’s suspension.

New racing graphics are also featured, with new radiator shrounds and handguards also fitted, mirroring the updates already seen on the standard RR models.

The suspension loadout is now 48 mm Kayaba AOS closed cartridge forks, with anodised internal components and new treatments for minimal sliding friction. Adjustability is compression and rebound damping, the the forks are calibrated to match the new shock.

The Kayaba C46 RCU shock marks the first time Beta has fitted a shock from Kayaba, marking a collaboration between the two brands. Adjustability is high and low speed compression, as well as rebound.

Beta promise better race performance – the primary focus of this change – particularly in offering consistent performance at high operation temperatures, alongside better comfort for more amateur use.

On the 4T range, there’s also a user selectable electronic management system with maps and traction control. A switch between the steering tube and fuel tank can be used to toggle the traction control, as well as the engine maps.

The RR Racing 2T models also don’t run an automatic mixer, focusing instead on lightness, however a aftermarket option is available in the factory parts catalogue.

Carried across from the previous RR Racing 2T 300 and 200 models is the special engine features. On the 300 that’s a modified exhaust and transfer port geometry, different cylinder head, and calibrated power valve to match. This offers a higher compression ratio and performance, and runs different ignition timing to match.

On the 200 a different cylinder head is also run with a single stiffer power valve, instead of two as seen on the standard RR, for more power from the mid-range up.

Racing components found across the RR Racing range include the quick release front axle, reinforced handguards, Metzeler tyres as run on the EnduroGP championship bikes, CNC alloy footpegs with steel pins, steel teeth rear sprocket with anodised aluminium core from ZF Sprockets, blue racing seat, anodised black gear lever and rear brake pedal. In anodised red aluminium is the gearboil oil filler cap, engine oil filler cap, and oil filter cap, with the chain tensioners also in red CNC alloy. Blue and red wheel decals are also run.

The 2023 Beta RR Racing range will be arriving in January 2023, with pricing as follows (excluding dealer Pre-Delivery or on road cost):

2023 Beta RR 125 2T Racing $13,495.00

2023 Beta RR 200 2T Racing $14,995.00

2023 Beta RR 250 2T Racing $15,495.00

2023 Beta RR 300 2T Racing $16,295.00

2023 Beta RR 350 4T Racing EFI $15,995.00

2023 Beta RR 390 4T Racing EFI $16,295.00

2023 Beta RR 430 4T Racing EFI $16,495.00

2023 Beta RR 480 4T Racing EFI $16,995.00

Head into your local Beta dealer for more information, or head to the Beta Australia website – https://www.betamotor.com.au/.