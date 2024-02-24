2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Round Six – Sofia, Bulgaria

Billy Bolt won the first race by almost eight-seconds ahead of Manuel Lettenbichler. The margin in the second bout almost ten-seconds.

In the final battle of the night, Bolt did not let up his effort, taking another controlled victory in front of Will Hoare and Mitch Brightmore(GBR-GASGAS).

A hattrick for Bolt which made onlookers forget the injury problems he has suffered in recent weeks. King Billy is only a week away from another crown…

The rest of the evening was quite lively for the podium contenders, Manuel Lettenbichler finished second overall in the Bulgarian GP after having perfectly played his role as an outsider, replacing Jonny Walker at the front. The German rode very well during all three races but the last one was a little more hectic for the factory KTM rider who took the chequered flag in fourth place.

Will Hoare is going to give everything to dislodge Mani from second place during the British GP. The Rieju rider made his return to the overall podium in Bulgaria with third – a first success for the Spanish manufacturer. Hoare must close a gap of 32 points if he wants to overtake Lettenbichler overall.

The fight for the Top 5 was also very lively, Eddie Karlsson (SWE-Husqvarna) rode with a damaged engine all evening and finally had to give up before the last race when he could have aimed for a good third place. Mitch Brightmore(GBR-GASGAS) also came very close to his first podium in Prestige. The 2023 Junior World Champion is one of the most impressive riders of the 2024 season.

Jonny Walker (GBR-Beta) suffered through the entire evening with food poisoning and his participation was in doubt until just before the first gate drop. Determined not to see the title slip away, Walker gathered the little strength he had left to race the penultimate GP of the season. The Beta rider was impressive, managing to finish each of the races despite his immense physical disadvantage.

Prestige Race One Results

Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 10 laps, 7:05.416 Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 10 laps, 7:13.233 Eddie Karlsson (SWE), Husqvarna, 10 laps, 7:18.016 Jonny Walker (GBR), Beta, 10 laps, 7:20.881 Diogo Vieira (POR), GASGAS, 10 laps, 7:24.209

Prestige Race Two Results

Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 10 laps, 7:07.670 Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 10 laps, 7:17.263 Dominik Olszowy (POL), Rieju, 10 laps, 7:24.859 Jonny Walker (GBR), Beta, 10 laps, 7:27.163 Mitchell Brightmore (GBR), GASGAS, 10 laps, 7:29.609

Prestige Race Three Results

Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 10 laps, 6:43.105 Will Hoare (GBR), Rieju, 10 laps, 7:12.118 Mitchell Brightmore (GBR), GASGAS, 10 laps, 7:13.003 Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 10 laps, 7:15.528 Jonny Walker (GBR), Beta, 10 laps, 7:19.937

Prestige Overall Round

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 63pts Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 47pts Will Hoare (Rieju) 37pts Jonny Walker (Beta) 37pts Mitchell Brightmore (GASGAS) 35pts

2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Extending his championship lead to 59 points, the Husqvarna Factory Racing rider enters next weekend’s seventh and final round of the 2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship in Newcastle, United Kingdom with a virtual grasp on his fourth consecutive title.

Billy Bolt

“Tonight was a great night. Taking maximum points I couldn’t have really asked for better here. I really enjoyed my riding, and I enjoyed the track a lot. It was wide with plenty of sections for overtaking. I feel like I saved my best for last in race three. Once I got out front, I was able to push hard and really build up a lead. Naturally I’m excited for the final round next weekend in Newcastle. It’s my home race, I grew up beside the stadium, so I can’t wait to put on a show for my home crowd. My championship lead is very healthy, which eases the pressure slightly to take my fourth title in a row.”

Mani’s impressive 2-2-4 race results awarded him a podium finish with second overall. This marks his best result of the 2024 SuperEnduro season to date. Following tonight’s standout performance, Mani remains third in the championship standings.

Manuel Lettenbichler

“I’m really stoked with my second place finish tonight here in Bulgaria, it’s my best result of the season so far. I think I rode really well with barely any mistakes. My first two races were really clean and I had good pace. Even in the last race, even though I made a mistake and finished fourth, I still ended up second overall tonight, which I’m really happy about. I’m excited for the last round in Newcastle next week, it’s going to be a good one!”

2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship Points

(After Round Six)

Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 364 points Jonny Walker (GBR), Beta, 305 pts Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 240 pts Will Hoare (GBR), Rieju, 208 pts Mitchell Brightmore (GBR), GASGAS, 191 pts

The final round of the 2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship will take place next weekend with the GP of United Kingdom in Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on March 2.