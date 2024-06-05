Automatic twin-cylinder KTM AMT

While Antoine Meo may have again won the twin-cylinder class at the Erzbergrodeo with Ducati, many enquiring eyes were focussed on the KTM AMT prototype that was raced to seventh place by Jonny Aubert.

There is no clutch lever to be seen on the KTM AMT, only up-down toggles, which indicates that this is a new automatic or at least semi-automatic gearbox model being developed by KTM.

One would imagine that this AMT prototype will eventually come to market in various forms, one for Travel, one for Adventure and a hard-core Rally variant.