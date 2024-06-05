2024 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo

Meo does it again

The Iron Road Prologue at the Erzberg Rodeo is the competition that over 1,300 riders registered for the “Rodeo” must complete to qualify for the final event by finishing in the top 500.

Divided into two sessions, it takes place on an ultra-fast climb (over 600 metres of altitude difference over 13.5 km) where single and twin-cylinder motorbikes compete.

Thanks to its spectacular nature, it has become one of the most eagerly awaited races of the entire event over the years.

In the 2024 edition of the Iron Road Prologue, Meo and the Ducati DesertX Rally, took the win in the twin-cylinder class for the second year in a row.

Not only that, but Meo also scored the 16th fastest time outright across the Prologue route on the opening day.

Chris Gundermann took second place on a Husqvarna Norden.

Pol Tarres took third place in the twin-cylinder class on a Yamaha Tenere.

Patrick Neisser and Simon Marcic, riding two bikes entered by the Ducati dealer Rosenberger of Graz, also finished the Iron Road Prologue among the twins in fourth and eighth place, respectively.

Jonny Aubert rode a KTM AMT prototype to seventh.

The KTM AMT is a concept model that is being developed by KTM with some sort of automatic transmission. More images of the KTM AMT can be found here.

The Rally was created on the base of the DesertX, the first Ducati equipped with a 21-inch front rim and 18-inch rear.

Information on the Ducati DesertX Rally