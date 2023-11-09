Elliott on DAO Racing Kawasaki for BSB 2024

After a number of seasons competing in British Superstock, Tumut’s Brayden Elliott has secured a ride with DAO Racing Kawasaki on a ZX-10RR to step up to Superbike for the full 2024 British Superbike Championship season.

Elliott will line up alongside DAO Racing’s recent star recruit, Danny Buchan, who has been drafted into the team to replace Road Race star Dean Harrison.

It’s a dream come true for the flying aussie, who has been dreaming of a full-time Superbike ride in the most competitive domestic championship in the world, since arriving in the UK to progress his racing career in 2017.

Brayden Elliott

“Having this secured for next year is everything I’ve ever dreamed of and been moving towards for so long. I’m really excited for the opportunity, massively thankful to Sommai, Clarissa, Jonny, the whole team for putting their faith in me and giving me this chance. Getting a BSB ride isn’t easy for sure, and I’m looking forward to making the whole team proud, so full focus on the year ahead as I commit 100 per cent as always, so I can do everything in my power to make next year the best year it can possibly be. With having the team’s support and realistic targets/goals for next year, we will approach it in the right way, I will keep progressing and give it my all.”

Jonny Bagnall – Team Manager

“Thrilled to have Brayden back on board for the 2024 season. Finishing his 2023 season on the Superbike, he made some steps forward but it was a valuable experience to learn what he needs to put in place for 2024. He completes the line up alongside Danny, which feels a strong pairing in the fact he will be able to learn from Danny and progress from there. Our goal for him on the Superbike, is to keep learning, keep progressing and score some points.”