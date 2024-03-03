2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Round Seven – Newcastle, UK

Billy Bolt (GBR-Husqvarna) entered the final showdown of the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship season on home turf with a 59-point lead over his closest competitor, Jonny Walker (GBR-Beta).

Bolt only needed to win the first heat to become world champion for the fourth time in his career, however he managed to wrap it up before that first race even got underway. The three-points Bolt earned for the fastest SuperPole lap was enough to get the job done.

Bolt then went on to win his seventh Grand Prix of the season with yet another hat-trick perfect score.

Prestige Race One

Bolt scored the holeshot in the first bout before making a small mistake that put Jonny Walker momentarily in front. Bolt taking the lead back quickly and then pulling away to a clear 12-second victory.

Walker found himself under threat from a flying Mitch Brightmore (GBR-GASGAS) but managed to keep him at bay in what was an all Brit podium

Prestige Race One Results

Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 11 laps, 7:17.419 Jonny Walker (GBR), Beta, 11 laps, 7:29.414 Mitch Brightmore (GBR), GASGAS, 11 laps, 7:34.693 Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 11 laps, 7:37.641

Prestige Race Two

Billy Bolt held back at the start of the second bout, as he often does with the reverse grid races, while out in the lead Jonny Walker took control, overtaking Manuel Lettenbichler(GER-KTM) and looking ever stronger with each obstacle.

It looked like Walker might get to enjoy a race victory on home soil, but a slightly crazy end to the race shook up the rankings in the second final. But Bolt made a fantastic comeback and then pounced on a mistake by Walker to take the lead one lap from the finish. Lettenbichler then pushed Walker back to third.

Prestige Race Two Results

Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 10 laps, 7:01.058 Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 10 laps, 7:03.173 Jonny Walker (GBR), Beta, 10 laps, 7:05.164

Prestige Race Three

Determined to end his home round on a high, Bolt took the holeshot for race three and set about building a lead. Increasing his advantage in the opening stages, he built up a seven-second gap over Manuel Lettenbichler in second place. However, just when his third victory looked within reach, a crash in the rocks saw Lettenbichler close that gap. Quickly remounting and regrouping, Bolt got back into his high-paced rhythm and pushed ahead to claim his third race win of the night.

Prestige Race Three Results

Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 10 laps, 6:57.323 Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 10 laps, 7:03.000 Jonny Walker (GBR), Beta, 10 laps, 7:09.941

Prestige Overall

Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 63pts Jonny Walker (GBR), Beta, 49pts Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 47pts Mitch Brightmore (GBR), GASGAS, 39pts Will Hoare (GBR), Rieju, 32pts

2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Billy Bolt

“I’ve always dreamed of racing in front of my hometown. So to come here tonight and not only win but clinch the world championship for a fourth time is mind blowing. I grew up in Newcastle, it’s my home, so I can’t thank everyone enough for coming out like this to support me. I’m glad we’ve been able to put on a show for them too. The track got tougher as the night went on. It was hard not to make a mistake. Overall, it’s been a challenging season, especially with my injury midway, but thanks to my team we’ve won the championship. We’ll celebrate tonight!”

Jonny Walker

“I feel like I’m riding well, and I just need to change a few things, get rid of a few mistakes. I’m really looking forward to next year, and I’ll be giving it my all. I’m hoping to have a bit more support from Beta next year, it’s been tough being a privateer, but overall I’m pleased with how things have gone. All credit to Billy, he’s a beast and was just unbeatable.”

Manuel Lettenbichler

“I’m stoked with my riding tonight. On a difficult track, I felt I put in one of my best rides of the season. My starts were solid too, and I took the holeshot award. In the last race, I was able to keep close to Billy, which was awesome. It’s been a wild season with lots of up and down moments, but overall it’s come good. I’m super happy to finish the championship in third because we’ve worked hard as a team to get it. I want to take a little break now and then start to focus on the Hard Enduro season and get ready to defend my title there.”

2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship Points

(Final)

Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 427pts Jonny Walker (GBR), Beta, 354pts Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 287pts Will Hoare (GBR), Rieju, 240pts Mitch Brightmore (GBR), GASGAS, 230pts

Junior Category

At just 17 years old Ashton Brightmore (GBR-GASGAS) took out the title in the Junior category.

Without so much as a wheel out of place, the younger brother of Mitch Brightmore (2023 Junior World Champion) showed unfailing composure throughout the season and on the most important night of the year.

This latest triumph for the Brightmore family was celebrated in a wave of emotion which was plain for everyone in the arena to see. In just two seasons, the two brothers have emerged as two of the most talented riders in the sport.

Ashton Brightmore

“It really means a lot to win this title, it hasn’t sunk in yet but at the same time I’m absolutely buzzing. Winning it a year after my brother is special, as a family we work really hard, and to follow in Mitch’s footsteps is so great. It’s going to be interesting to fight it out in Prestige next year! It won’t be easy and I have a lot to learn, but I’m always up for a challenge!”